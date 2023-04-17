 Skip to content
(WTAE)   Meanwhile, it's opposite day in Pittsburgh   (wtae.com) divider line
rotsky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's get Marty Griffin on it.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

People are FLEEING downtown Pittsburgh, because of all the PRIEST PUNCHING.  WHY HASN'T THE MAYOR DONE ANYTHING?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
The priest probably had it coming.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

I see you've been watching the local Pittsburgh news as well.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

TONIGHT: ANDY SHEEHAN REPORTS!  WHY ARE ALL LOCAL NEWS VIEWERS OVER THE AGE OF 72?

*cut to old woman in Cranberry*

"Why won't the Mayor do something? I'm scared."

TONIGHT AT 6PM!
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Priest can't get a heal off because he keeps getting interrupted by stunning blows.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Then at 6:30 they run a story asking why fewer people are visting downtown Pittsburgh these days.

I like watching local news most of the time but the obsession the Pittsburgh news has about crime is overkill. I'm from St. Louis so I know what a crime-infested hellhole looks like. And Pittsburgh ain't one.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"Assaulting a Priest in Pittsburgh's South Side" is the nastiest euphemism you'll read this week.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
DNRTFA: The Pirates are 13-1?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

No, but they're over .500 at least.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Pirates actually have a winning record right now.

Playing the dregs of the MLB will help with that.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

I didn't know that we could play with ourselves.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Wait...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's always opposite day in Pittsberg. So no matter what happens, it is Pittsberg normal.

Priests are exposed to a lot of sinners and a lot of sinners are:

a) drunk
b) high on something you can't imagine
c) violent
d) angry
e) skizophrenic, psychopathic or sociopathic
f) Trump voters
g) anticlerical like me
h) more anticlerical than me
i) jewish atheistic heathens (these are the ones who don't assault priests and nuns because they are a Law unto themselves and exceptionally well-behaved, like Unitarians and Mormans)

Reminds me: Jean-Marie Lepen is in the hospital. He was convicted of attacking a priest in a cathedral, Decide to cut out the drunken knights and do it himself.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ironic isn't it? The people who most behave like Good bChristians are atheists, Jews, Unitarians, Mormans, and buddhists.

They know they already have strikes against them.

Oh, and I forgot Mainstream Christians, like Episopalians and the best sort of Roman Catholics and Presbyterians.

I would add a lot of the Muslims I have known, but that would be trolling the Hatey Haters. Besides, us athiest heathans tend not to know a lot of Hindus and Muslims, let alone Sykhs and that is why we pick on the X-tians and Fundies instead.

In case you were wondering.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Wait, Primanti's is NOT overrated?
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

What about all the BISHOP FLOGGING??
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Wait, Primanti's is NOT overrated?


Overrated, maybe. Overly hyped, for certain.
/ It's a damned sandwich, for Fark's sake
 
p51d007
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So Opposite day in Pittsburgh actually means that it's Philadelphia?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So wait, it has professional sports teams now?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

This is a better way of putting it.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Your going to hell for that
 
