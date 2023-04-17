 Skip to content
(WGME Portland)   Two hikers rescued from Mount Chocorua before needing to be Frankenburied   (wgme.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, New Hampshire, Search and rescue, New Hampshire Fish, Mountain, Hiking, Snow, Mount Chocorua, Fish  
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't hike in NH mud season.  The responsible hikers stay in the middle of the trail, and pack the snow into icy monorails.  You need some sort of spikes.  If the trail enters sunlight, it turns to mud, and your spikes get clogged.

Irresponsible hikers widen the trail to avoid the inconvenience, and destroy the trails.  The temperature and trail conditions change very often from sunlight to shade, elevation changes, sheltered hollows, wind, lack of wind.

It's difficult to be prepared, and annoying to change foot gear, and layers, and wind venting.  It's a lot of effort to not destroy the trails.  A few people take the mud as a challenge to soldier on through, but they're selfish idiots.

Some people just have to learn for the first time that they need to add a trail condition check into their hike routine, and learn to turn around early.
 
Nogrhi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline colors the milk.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was saying Boo-berry
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is Fruit Brutal
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 hour ago  

As a volunteer trail adopter / maintainer for the AMC, I applaud your post.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta watch out for winterbeasts too.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yummy headline, mummy.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They got a look at his lips and called for rescue:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
derio42
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
HOTY candidate for sure
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Very good headline, cereally.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They have cell service but can't get their gps coordinates? What a bunch of morons.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

It's gpSatellite, not gpCell tower.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"Luckily, the hiker's had..."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ITIL Prince [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Oh yeah, I laughed at this. Straight to heck for me.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

If you're in the mountains and your phone can reach a cell tower then it can see the sky. My guess is that they didn't even have any offline maps installed. Even google maps has offline capabilities.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This is what happens when domesticated livestock try to recreate in what's basically the back nine holes of a golf course. While wearing running shoes.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

In practice, you get a lot of trees blocking the satellites, and might get one or the other at any given time.  I've stared at my phone in annoyance when my little map icon guy doesn't move along the trail.  I've gone off trail, retraced my steps, searched around, found the next blaze and carried on.  The trick is not to compound one's mistakes.

Maybe you downloaded a map offline, maybe not.  If they were responsible fit, prepared hikers, but they never would have left the trail, and then trying to bushwack their way out is even more dangerous and likely to get you a broken bone or two.  Prepared bushwacking is fun, unprepared bushwacking is a bad bad idea.

I don't know their situation obviously, but they did well to call for help, as no one was apparently harmed.  Not ideal, but not the worst.

/Also, Franken-buried?  The pun subby wanted was Boo-buried.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

A HoloLens and Microsoft Hiking would be a lot safer.

Or a soft couch and some TV.
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hiking the mountains in NH is no joke. Its super cereal.
 
