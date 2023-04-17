 Skip to content
(KVIA El Paso)   Another night of wasted effort at El Paso gentlemen's club   (kvia.com) divider line
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have no idea why those are called 'gentleman's clubs'.  No gentleman would go there.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Witnesses told ABC-7 they heard someone yelling "shoot me," then seconds later heard gunshots ring out.

What are they going to do, shoot me?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't know that there was such a thing as a B.Y.O.B. strip club  That seems......ill advised.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Question:  Where would you expect not to find gentlemen? mature audiences? Christians?

Answer:  at a Trump rally.

Ha! Ha! Faked you out! Took the joke in a different direction.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: I didn't know that there was such a thing as a B.Y.O.B. strip club  That seems......ill advised.


Bring your own Boobies?

If I could find boobies, I wouldn't be at a strip club.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
LOL! Just drove by the Jaguars Club and saw patrol cars parked blocking their driveway outside, immediately thought of that place when I saw the headline

And who the fark goes to a strip club on a Monday morning? They actually seemed to have a fair number of cars parked in their lot
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I can see Rosa's Cantina below
 
patrick767
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The police must now conduct extensive undercover investigations at the club to get to the bottom of this crime. It will surely take many officers spending countless hours over many months pretending to be ordinary patrons of the club including regularly purchasing lap dances to find out what's really going on there. Protect and serve!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: LOL! Just drove by the Jaguars Club and saw patrol cars parked blocking their driveway outside, immediately thought of that place when I saw the headline

And who the fark goes to a strip club on a Monday morning? They actually seemed to have a fair number of cars parked in their lot


IMHO, it's fine if you're on vacation.

But I've never been to one in the morning, and I have no plans to do so.....the first shift is never the good-looking shift.
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I have no idea why those are called 'gentleman's clubs'.  No gentleman would go there.


Is a person no longer a gentleman should he find himself at a strip club?

/subby
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dryknife: I can see Rosa's Cantina below


My love is strong and it pushes me onward
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Out in the west Texas town of El Paso

Some shots were fired near a gentlemen's club
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I have no idea why those are called 'gentleman's clubs'.  No gentleman would go there.


That was my exact thought after reading the article.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wasted effort?  Single moms need supporting, and those gentlemen did their best.
img.ifunny.coView Full Size

img.ifunny.coView Full Size

img.ifunny.coView Full Size

i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: The Exit Stencilist: LOL! Just drove by the Jaguars Club and saw patrol cars parked blocking their driveway outside, immediately thought of that place when I saw the headline

And who the fark goes to a strip club on a Monday morning? They actually seemed to have a fair number of cars parked in their lot

IMHO, it's fine if you're on vacation.

But I've never been to one in the morning, and I have no plans to do so.....the first shift is never the good-looking shift.


El Paso isn't exactly a vacation destination. Most the "out of towners" are from Juarez, and are more likely working in the club than frequenting it
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dryknife: I can see Rosa's Cantina below


No that's just Rosa's Bush.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: I have no idea why those are called 'gentleman's clubs'.  No gentleman would go there.


Strip Club or Congress?
 
