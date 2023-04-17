 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(National Day Calendar)   This is National \ Haiku Poetry Day \ How many syllables are in haiku anyway   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
35
    More: Misc, Haiku, Syllable, Poetry, Japanese language, Rhyme, English language, Japanese poetry, Matsuo Bashō  
•       •       •

162 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 1:06 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There are five sylla
bles in Haiku, followed by
seven, and then five
Burma shave.
 
Shadow Blasko [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Rocket Didn't Go
The Quiet Waves watch
Maybe The Next Time.


(Traditional Haiku have a mention of or nature theme)
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Haiku for Fox News:

ha ha ha ha ha
ha ha ha ha ha ha ha
ha ha ha f*ck you
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FARKers cannot count
their haikus are criminal
booze is a factor.
 
Sum Guye [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was cool, huh huh
When we killed that frog, huh huh
It won't croak again
 
Death by Spaghettification [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunshine yesterday
Blowing snow and cold today
Stored my shorts away
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haikus are easy
But sometimes they don't make sense
Refrigerator
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One plus four is five
Eight minus one is seven
Five times one is five

If you can remember that, you'll never screw up another haiku again.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you want to write a Haiku
You must first know what to do
Write 5 syllables on a line
For the next, seven is fine
For the last, cram as many words as possible in, then you're through
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
eyeroll *sigh* ziiip <fap>
by the glow of a "streetlamp"-
ceiling cat watches.
 
GypsyJoker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Haiku traditionally count Morae, rather than syllables.

/unnecessarily pedantic
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
an oldie-

There was an old man
From Peru, whose lim'ricks all
Looked like haiku.  He

Said with a laugh. I
Cut them in half - the pay is
Much better for two!"
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember Today
Is Haiku day in the States
So write more Haikus
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
April eighteenth woe
Tax day IRS for sure
Feds want more and more
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wisdom has taught me
brevity. the soul of wit!
and yet, i expound.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mother farker dip shiat
Make me repeat my self not
Mother farker dip shiat
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
errands are waiting
dishes in the sink as well.
yet ass fills desk chair
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First, five syllables
And then, another seven,
Then, another five.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sunlight and shadow
on a fat sleeping doggy
warm spring afternoon
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I sold the panties
that your mother left behind.
Paid Fark bill. Profit?
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I like kitty cats
They are beautiful creatures
And soft to the touch
 
TK-593
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Haikus are like poems
except that they do not rhyme
and they are stupid
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Is it caturday?
I found this cute kitten meme.
Guess I have to wait.

----

"I'm stuck to my chair.
I'm so very scared. Help. DIT."
Some threads never die.

----

"You'll get over it."
Wailing and gnashing of teeth.
We all just hate change.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TK-593: Haikus are like poems
except that they do not rhyme
and they are stupid



Not mine:

"Haikus are easy, / but sometimes they don't make sense / refrigerator."
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm working all day
Under harsh lights in a cube
No sweet air to breathe
 
kbronsito
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Sokka's Haiku Battle
Youtube -5bo7PBQCHc
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know Basho
would know His name means a fruit
Banana tasty.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Bonsai Kitten in jar
Causing uproar near and far
people can't take joke
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
a long time ago
in a land so far away
gone forever now
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GypsyJoker: Haiku traditionally count Morae, rather than syllables.

/unnecessarily pedantic


When you write haiku babble
Don't just count each syllable
Check the morae
 
dryknife [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
tomorrow is a 
day to celebrate linemen
Glen Campbell is dead
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
AI generates
Haikus that are quite unique
Nature is confused.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
when your syllables
bend, like a sock in the wind,
that's haiku morae!
when your poem is
gash, forcing styles to clash,
giiive it uppp....
 
TUFAschistEH
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Left middle and right
Ranting raving and drooling
The politics tab
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.