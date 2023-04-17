 Skip to content
(USA Today)   Many in America are not satisfied with the way schools are teaching math, according to 4 out of 3 people
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The top three subjects parents said need updating and improving are math, career and technical education and social studies.
Parents and teachers surveyed described their views of "ideal K-12 math education" as:
Relevant to the real world (64%).
Useful (54%).
Focused on creative problem-solving (52%).
Engaging (50%).

My favorite part about the bolded ones is how long parents were flipping the fark out about "new math" because it was taught differently than the number lines they learned as children.

Next up: parents that won't even help their kids learn how to balance a f*cking checkbook being pissed that teachers aren't teaching kids how to wipe their own asses.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?


What do you know about Common Core aside from what the internet has told you?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how incompetent most Americans are at math, apparently they're right. America is not great at teaching Americans math.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?


It wasn't more complicated, it was different and a black guy was in office at the time and the right wing needed something to biatch about.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THEY DON'T TEACH KIDS HOW TO BALANCE CHECKBOOKS OMG!

Did they teach math?  Congrats, you can balance a checkbook.

THEY DON'T TEACH HOW TO COOK IN SCHOOL OMFG!

Did they teach kids how to read?  Congrats, you can cook.

THEY DON'T DO XYZ FOR LOW PAY WHILE PAYING FOR THEIR OWN SUPPLIES AND HAVING HUGE CLASSES WHILE DEALING WITH CLUELESS farkTWAT PARENTS LIKE ME.

It boggles my mind why anyone would want to teach as a job these days.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The way my kids school teach math sucks. I tried to augment what they were learning with things they should know. Such as the numbering systems, and what 0/0 and n/0 are respectfully. Also, they don't even ask the child to show their work anymore. Just use a calculator to get the answer.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a class or two on remedial vote counting would be good.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article isn't wrong. I still remember my math, even through college.

"How is learning the identity equations applicable to my field of study?"
Well, once you learn these, you can derive more!
"And what will THAT do!?"
Then you can start running differential equations on them!

People need a concrete use for things fundamentally. The math that I stopped using I have forgotten. If I need them again, I'll relearn them, but that time was largely wasted, and that's frustrating.

/I use math daily, if that matters to anyone.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most American adults can barely perform simple arithmetic. Their opinions on how math should be taught should be discarded with prejudice.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

What do you know about Common Core aside from what the internet has told you?


From teachers I have had.
 
SirPeteTheGreat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having subjected myself to unreasonable levels of math, I submit that instead of calculus, high schools should teach discrete math. Propositional logic, probability, and graph theory are more pertinent to everyday Americans than limits and derivatives.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drunk_bouncnbaloruber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There wasn't enough education on economics and preparing tax code, but a high number of classes prepared me for parallelogram day.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

It wasn't more complicated, it was different and a black guy was in office at the time and the right wing needed something to biatch about.


When I was in high school I was in a pilot math program where we would basically solve a single problem every few months.   At the start you would be given the problem and just go for it, then over the course of classes they  would break it down into it's component parts in order to solve it.   I don't remember most of the problems but the one I do remember was something like this (I don't remember the exact numbers so I just put in random numbers for effect)


There is a man standing on one of the seats on a ferris wheel.   The Ferris weel is moving at 2 feet per second and has a radius of 25 feet.   It is on a stand that holds the center 30 feet off the ground..    Below the ferris wheel is a cart traveling at 10ft per second it is 4ft high and is filled with 3ft of water.  The cart will start 70ft away from the ferris wheel.   Gravity is 32.17 feet per second.    Calculate at what time the man has to jump from the ferris wheel to land in the cart full of water.

That wasn't exactly the problem but that was the jist.   There was a diagram to go along with it showing the numbers.  This is also (non-standard) teaching of math but it has served me much better than memorizing formulas.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Most American adults can barely perform simple arithmetic. Their opinions on how math should be taught should be discarded with prejudice.


I have a new hire with a PhD in Physics who can't calculate a 15% tip.

Well, to be more accurate, she won't.  She can calculate the change in Quantum Efficiency of a CMOS CCD due to UV passivation of Silicon, but she won't bother to mentally calculate 10% of the bill, and then half of that.

/I'm an engineer, I just estimate, and then add a skosh for margin
 
tobcc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wife has been a teacher for almost 20 years.  She moved to 3rd grade this year (from Special Ed Early Childhood).   She has no idea how they show it in the teachers math book.
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.


Back when I was a tutor the #1 issue everyone had middle school and beyond was fractions, decimals, and percents. I regularly had kids doing algebra who could not solve 7x = 3 because they had no concept around what it means to divide 3 by 7 (the whole reason fractions exist). Also a lot of them thought 1/2 + 1/3 = 2/5.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Math hasn't changed for hundreds of years.
There's nothing to change.
Maybe these parents are dumb farks.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem with this survey is that not all school systems teach math the same. Both my sons were taught math, physics and chemistry, and each has excelled in that direction. Clearly they are learning math and applying it. What makes one school teach math effectively and other schools, presumably, to teach it poorly? You won't learn that answer from reading this article.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.


Algebra is the math of Al-Qaeda as no place in American schools.
But on the topic of burgers, can you tell me how many double-quarter-pounders I can make with half a pound of meat?
 
Sofakinbd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dyslexia is equally as problematic.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: TofuTheAlmighty: Most American adults can barely perform simple arithmetic. Their opinions on how math should be taught should be discarded with prejudice.

I have a new hire with a PhD in Physics who can't calculate a 15% tip.

Well, to be more accurate, she won't.  She can calculate the change in Quantum Efficiency of a CMOS CCD due to UV passivation of Silicon, but she won't bother to mentally calculate 10% of the bill, and then half of that.

/I'm an engineer, I just estimate, and then add a skosh for margin


Pfft. You skosh engineers and your tight Opinions of Probable Cost and actual market research numbers and timely budgets. You make me sick...
/... With envy
//I add a small heap for margin
///Because I work in the government
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: There is a man standing on one of the seats on a ferris wheel. The Ferris weel is moving at 2 feet per second and has a radius of 25 feet. It is on a stand that holds the center 30 feet off the ground.. Below the ferris wheel is a cart traveling at 10ft per second it is 4ft high and is filled with 3ft of water. The cart will start 70ft away from the ferris wheel. Gravity is 32.17 feet per second. Calculate at what time the man has to jump from the ferris wheel to land in the cart full of water.


Needed information: Where the man is now on the ferris wheel, and whether the cart is starting 70ft from the outer edge of the ferris wheel or 70ft from the vertical axis that passes through the center of the wheel, or 70ft from the vertical axis that acts as a tangent to the nearer side of the wheel.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: The article isn't wrong. I still remember my math, even through college.

"How is learning the identity equations applicable to my field of study?"
Well, once you learn these, you can derive more!
"And what will THAT do!?"
Then you can start running differential equations on them!

People need a concrete use for things fundamentally. The math that I stopped using I have forgotten. If I need them again, I'll relearn them, but that time was largely wasted, and that's frustrating.

/I use math daily, if that matters to anyone.


I had an engineering professor (who also taught our calculus, diff equations, matrices, etc courses) who would work backwards and forwards in classes showing how useful it can be. Kinda like how if you know enough about algebra you can write your own formulas and do sciency stuff without necessarily relying on having a textbook in front of you.

But he was also someone who got into teaching after going back to get his PhD after a decade doing rocket calculations. It does help sometimes when a professor can harken back to practical experience. It also helps when their PhD was from Cal Tech.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.


https://www.manchestereveningnews.co.uk/news/greater-manchester-news/cool-cash-card-confusion-1009701
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lance Robdon: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.

Algebra is the math of Al-Qaeda as no place in American schools.
But on the topic of burgers, can you tell me how many double-quarter-pounders I can make with half a pound of meat?


Al Kwarizmi actually. In case you were curious. https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Muhammad_ibn_Musa_al-Khwarizmi

Algebra is literally a butchered mistranslation of the dude's name.
 
Masakyst
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

What do you know about Common Core aside from what the internet has told you?



Are kids overall doing better at math with Common Core than they were without it? Is it doing what they said it would do?

Honest questions, I don't know.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: [preview.redd.it image 661x464]


The people who voted "No" are usually the type of people who would sign a petition to end Women's Suffrage.

Also:
Tom Lehrer - New Math (Animated)
Youtube UIKGV2cTgqA
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parent: why aren't you teaching the children? My child is brilliant, yet they're failing!

Same parent: Mommy's using her phone right now. I'll look at your homework after dad brings home McDonald's. Followed immediately by, "daddy is watching the game. I'm sure it's good. Go play."
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: Incog_Neeto: There is a man standing on one of the seats on a ferris wheel. The Ferris weel is moving at 2 feet per second and has a radius of 25 feet. It is on a stand that holds the center 30 feet off the ground.. Below the ferris wheel is a cart traveling at 10ft per second it is 4ft high and is filled with 3ft of water. The cart will start 70ft away from the ferris wheel. Gravity is 32.17 feet per second. Calculate at what time the man has to jump from the ferris wheel to land in the cart full of water.

Needed information: Where the man is now on the ferris wheel, and whether the cart is starting 70ft from the outer edge of the ferris wheel or 70ft from the vertical axis that passes through the center of the wheel, or 70ft from the vertical axis that acts as a tangent to the nearer side of the wheel.


I don't recall, I think it was from the verticle axis
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My Second Fark Account: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.

Back when I was a tutor the #1 issue everyone had middle school and beyond was fractions, decimals, and percents. I regularly had kids doing algebra who could not solve 7x = 3 because they had no concept around what it means to divide 3 by 7 (the whole reason fractions exist). Also a lot of them thought 1/2 + 1/3 = 2/5.


When my sister was in school she needed a hell of a lot of extra help to understand fractions. My parents thankfully were able to get her that help. In the course of getting said help she was diagnosed with dyslexia.

Once she got help with that she started doing better in all her classes!

//End CSB
 
Slypork
‘’ 1 hour ago  

meat0918: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

It wasn't more complicated, it was different and a black guy was in office at the time and the right wing needed something to biatch about.


My daughter's school started with Common Core math and she was confused. I work in IT and consider myself pretty smart and competent so I sat down with her to take a look. I couldn't figure out their process. I asked my son (he was working on his BS in Chemistry at the time) to take a look. He couldn't figure out their processes. I asked the Italian exchange student who was living with us at  the time. This kid is pretty damn smart and right now he is working on his PhD in quantum computing. He couldn't figure out the processes. I asked my friend who has a Master's in Education and teaches math in a nearby high school to take a look. She couldn't figure it out.

At the next school board meeting they had Common Core on the agenda. I went there and recounted our experiences. Got resounding agreements from the attendees along with quite a few nods from the board members. I asked the member who had pushed for Common Core to take the 7th grade practice test and said that if she could pass it I would remove my objections and so would all of the other people. She refused at first to do it but after quite a bit of catcalling from the audience she agreed.

She failed the test. Miserably.

They stopped teaching Common Core.

Tom Lehrer - New Math (Animated)
Youtube UIKGV2cTgqA
 
SMB2811
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incog_Neeto: THEY DON'T TEACH KIDS HOW TO BALANCE CHECKBOOKS OMG!

Did they teach math?  Congrats, you can balance a checkbook.

THEY DON'T TEACH HOW TO COOK IN SCHOOL OMFG!

Did they teach kids how to read?  Congrats, you can cook.


Exposing kids to specific applications isn't really a bad thing. We teach kids how to read but they still come out of school thinking some pretty weird things about the female reproductive system. Being able to get knowledge doesn't mean they will and some things really need to be learned.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Masakyst: Heamer: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

What do you know about Common Core aside from what the internet has told you?


Are kids overall doing better at math with Common Core than they were without it? Is it doing what they said it would do?

Honest questions, I don't know.


Common Core math is not a technique.  It's a set of shared standards for all states.  That was the goal - to align all the states to the same standard.  Common Core is not a way of doing math.  All of those dumb "I'm a super great math guy and my kids math is stupid now" memes had nothing to do with Common Core.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: THEY DON'T TEACH HOW TO COOK IN SCHOOL OMFG!

Did they teach kids how to read? Congrats, you can cook.


Just a point of order on this one; Unless you mean reading the back of the box for how many minutes to set the microwave for, there absolutely is a skill to cooking that you simply cannot get by only reading a book.

That said, I also think it would be real nice if "Home economics" class actually taught things like how to navigate a loan or file taxes or y'know, general adulting skills...
=Smidge=
 
mknight
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.

Algebra is the math of Al-Qaeda as no place in American schools.
But on the topic of burgers, can you tell me how many double-quarter-pounders I can make with half a pound of meat?


3 of course because a qtr pound patty isn't really a qtr pound of meat. after adding in seasoning, fillers, and fact most patties are less than 4 oz's. usually 3.5 oz is permissible legally as it rounds to 4oz is how they get away with it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Slypork: meat0918: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

It wasn't more complicated, it was different and a black guy was in office at the time and the right wing needed something to biatch about.

My daughter's school started with Common Core math and she was confused. I work in IT and consider myself pretty smart and competent so I sat down with her to take a look. I couldn't figure out their process. I asked my son (he was working on his BS in Chemistry at the time) to take a look. He couldn't figure out their processes. I asked the Italian exchange student who was living with us at  the time. This kid is pretty damn smart and right now he is working on his PhD in quantum computing. He couldn't figure out the processes. I asked my friend who has a Master's in Education and teaches math in a nearby high school to take a look. She couldn't figure it out.

At the next school board meeting they had Common Core on the agenda. I went there and recounted our experiences. Got resounding agreements from the attendees along with quite a few nods from the board members. I asked the member who had pushed for Common Core to take the 7th grade practice test and said that if she could pass it I would remove my objections and so would all of the other people. She refused at first to do it but after quite a bit of catcalling from the audience she agreed.

She failed the test. Miserably.

They stopped teaching Common Core.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UIKGV2cTgqA]


And these super hot babes were there and they were impressed and wanted to make out with you.

True story.
 
12349876
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mknight: Lance Robdon: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.

Algebra is the math of Al-Qaeda as no place in American schools.
But on the topic of burgers, can you tell me how many double-quarter-pounders I can make with half a pound of meat?

3 of course because a qtr pound patty isn't really a qtr pound of meat. after adding in seasoning, fillers, and fact most patties are less than 4 oz's. usually 3.5 oz is permissible legally as it rounds to 4oz is how they get away with it.


They do the weight before it's cooked too.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?


I used to think common core was some weird new math, and then I looked into it a bit closer.


Seems to me that the crux of it is to get multiples of ten before you do your math.
Which is the same way I do math in my head.

So basically it's doing math they way you do it in your head.


I don't see a huge problem with it, even though I still go by the way I was taught when I write computations down.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mknight: Lance Robdon: I dont want to be on this planet anymore: Algebra, sheesh...how about starting with simple fractions. When your citizens think a burger that weighs 1/4 pound is heavier than one that weighs 1/3 pound. You may have a teaching math problem.

Algebra is the math of Al-Qaeda as no place in American schools.
But on the topic of burgers, can you tell me how many double-quarter-pounders I can make with half a pound of meat?

3 of course because a qtr pound patty isn't really a qtr pound of meat. after adding in seasoning, fillers, and fact most patties are less than 4 oz's. usually 3.5 oz is permissible legally as it rounds to 4oz is how they get away with it.


And the fact that the patty loses weight and shrinks during cooking due to evaporation of all the water that was injected into the ground beef to get the 4lb meat log to weigh 5lb
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Slypork: meat0918: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

It wasn't more complicated, it was different and a black guy was in office at the time and the right wing needed something to biatch about.

My daughter's school started with Common Core math and she was confused. I work in IT and consider myself pretty smart and competent so I sat down with her to take a look. I couldn't figure out their process. I asked my son (he was working on his BS in Chemistry at the time) to take a look. He couldn't figure out their processes. I asked the Italian exchange student who was living with us at  the time. This kid is pretty damn smart and right now he is working on his PhD in quantum computing. He couldn't figure out the processes. I asked my friend who has a Master's in Education and teaches math in a nearby high school to take a look. She couldn't figure it out.

At the next school board meeting they had Common Core on the agenda. I went there and recounted our experiences. Got resounding agreements from the attendees along with quite a few nods from the board members. I asked the member who had pushed for Common Core to take the 7th grade practice test and said that if she could pass it I would remove my objections and so would all of the other people. She refused at first to do it but after quite a bit of catcalling from the audience she agreed.

She failed the test. Miserably.

They stopped teaching Common Core.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/UIKGV2cTgqA]

And these super hot babes were there and they were impressed and wanted to make out with you.

True story.


And this big guy, marine, came up to me with tears in his eyes and said "sir..."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hermione_Granger
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Maybe a class or two on remedial vote counting would be good.


Actually this would be a great idea. Because people thinking that they know more people who voted for Candidate Jones means that Jones should have won the election is really starting to get on my nerves.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

I used to think common core was some weird new math, and then I looked into it a bit closer.


Seems to me that the crux of it is to get multiples of ten before you do your math.
Which is the same way I do math in my head.

So basically it's doing math they way you do it in your head.


I don't see a huge problem with it, even though I still go by the way I was taught when I write computations down.


You should keep looking closer, because that is not what "Common Core" means.
Maybe one day you'll figure it out.
Even though it was already explained in this very thread and is obvious.
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Begoggle: IRestoreFurniture: kdawg7736: Do they still do that Common Core crap where you solve math problems in a more complicated way than what we learned in school?

I used to think common core was some weird new math, and then I looked into it a bit closer.


Seems to me that the crux of it is to get multiples of ten before you do your math.
Which is the same way I do math in my head.

So basically it's doing math they way you do it in your head.


I don't see a huge problem with it, even though I still go by the way I was taught when I write computations down.

You should keep looking closer, because that is not what "Common Core" means.
Maybe one day you'll figure it out.
Even though it was already explained in this very thread and is obvious.


Yes. I understand what the term "common core" is.

Maybe look at the comment I was responding to before you pop off.
 
