Britain's most abused traffic bollard has been repeatedly run over, beaten, bent, burnt and, finally, stolen
718 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 10:50 AM



pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I assume bollard is British for crossing guard
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Bollard? Oh bollocks
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should get some like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Decelerate
//DECELERATE!
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Bollards are Satan's penii.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I assume bollard is British for crossing guard


I thought crossing guard is what Americans call a lollipop lady.
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Britain's Most Abused Traffic Bollard is my 2nd least favorite reality show
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Never mind the Bollards, here's the Sex Pistols.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A plastic bollard is a pathetic thing, coming from the land once known for its moats.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Inmate #1: "What ya in prison for, Mate?"
Inmate #2: "Bollard Abuse"
Inmate #1 and #3-20, seen running away........
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
About time those vicious things got what they deserve.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size



/And that's not a proper vicar, his hair's too long.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I came in here to make a pun, but all the obvious ones are taken, and I can't be bollard to come up with a new one this morning.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But the fourth bollard stayed up! And that's what you're going to get, lad, the strongest bollard in all of England.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'We've done everyfink to that bollocksing bollard but the naff thing keeps comin' back!
That f**ker is more resilient than the bloody royal family.'
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: I assume bollard is British for crossing guard


I hope not, if it's getting run over.

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, don't keep us in suspense.  How did it taste?
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Smirky the Wonder Chimp: Well, don't keep us in suspense.  How did it taste?


Better than most British cuisine
 
Danack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The anti-vaxxers have become bored with talking about vaccines and 5G, and are now working themselves up about the government "controlling where you can go".

aka, if they can't drive their car at full speed next to schools, shops and other places people might want to walk or cycle to, then .......MAH FREEDUMBZ.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: pastramithemosterotic: I assume bollard is British for crossing guard

I thought crossing guard is what Americans call a lollipop lady.


The Electric Company - Lick a Lolly Song
Youtube NCl0qIRSxeA
 
whidbey
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Ban the hahahahaha WHAT??
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: pastramithemosterotic: I assume bollard is British for crossing guard

I thought crossing guard is what Americans call a lollipop lady.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
What a Canadian Bullard might look like,
Fark user imageView Full Size


/no one here was insane enough to want to steal it
//some did want to beat it though
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Nevermind the Bollards.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm an idiot, so how are these supposed to work? In theory. They dont seem permanent. Are they just cheaper than a wall? Watched the video and have no idea.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Nevermind the Bollards.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Buncha landlubbers all up in this thread.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/worldbollard/status/1458755830099193856?s=46

Sorry for the Twitter link but this one is pre-Musk and is relevant to this thread.
 
