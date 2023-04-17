 Skip to content
(NPR)   12-year-olds can't buy cigarettes, but they can work in tobacco fields, take a bit home, dry it, package it and sell it for a tidy profit   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Unlikely, Law, United States, Agriculture, Nonprofit organization, Fair Labor Standards Act, Economy, Farm, Industry  
1138 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 10:05 AM (1 hour ago)



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

If every smoker could see the protective suit the insecticide guys have to put on,
they wouldn't smoke.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My uncle did that for a summer in CT in the 70's, but yeah, that was the 70's.  A 13-year-old building character in the summer heat for meager farm wages.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Every kid should help harvest.

But picking tobacco is a hard habit to break
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, the only logical response here it to lower the legal age to purchase cigarettes to 12.

/This message brought to you by RJR
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NSFW language
Picking cotton on a racist fieldtrip
Youtube PToqVW4n86U
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs "Murica!" tag
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once again, John Oliver is on top of it too. This was the topic of last night's episode.
Farmworkers: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 41vETgarh_8
 
SixOfDLoC
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The best bit is when you're hanging the cut tobacco and you're 30 feet up in a rickety old barn in the sweltering heat and the juice dripping onto your skin has you drowsy with nicotine poisoning and you misstep and fall onto a pile of sticks.

/It was working in tobacco as a child that set me figuring out how to wind up in a nice desk job.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

If every smoker could see the protective suit the insecticide guys have to put on,
they wouldn't smoke.


Most smokers I know, admittedly a small sample size, have no illusions about what they are putting into their bodies. A combination of defiance to authority, believe it won't happen to them, and addiction keep them going.

Most smokers I know have quit, the above is the holdouts.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So 12 year olds can work the tobacco fields while forced to carry their rapist's baby?
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mangoose: NSFW language
[YouTube video: Picking cotton on a racist fieldtrip]


That's a wrap, boys. Shut the thread down.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well they can also go work in the asbestos plant if they want or the car factory but they cannot drive.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Child labor laws in agriculture are more lenient than those in other industries - and that means 12-year-olds can pick tobacco.."

Yikes
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Most smokers I know, admittedly a small sample size, have no illusions about what they are putting into their bodies. A combination of defiance to authority, believe it won't happen to them, and addiction keep them going.


You forgot "Makes me look cool".
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

If every smoker could see the protective suit the insecticide guys have to put on,
they wouldn't smoke.

Most smokers I know, admittedly a small sample size, have no illusions about what they are putting into their bodies. A combination of defiance to authority, believe it won't happen to them, and addiction keep them going.

Most smokers I know have quit, the above is the holdouts.


Sadly true. I guess the men are just hoping it's Low Birth Weight instead of the Lung Cancer...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I couldn't even finish watching the piece from John Oliver last night, I was getting too angry.  We NEED to set up a system to bring in migrant workers on the books, but the corporate farms won't allow that, since it'll hurt their bottom line.  They need their slave labor, and won't allow that to go away...and they'll keep blaming it on the workers that they're exploiting.

This needs to be fixed, NOW, but the moneyed interests won't let that happen.  Disgusting.
 
Dancin_In_Anson
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Needs "Murica!" tag


Indeed.

TFA: Today, Castellano is a sophomore at Tufts University.

Going from picking (insert any ag crop here) to attending one of the most prestigious private research Universities in thein the nation. Fark yeah!
 
neofonz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB: I grew up in a tobacco-heavy region of NC, and back then it was considered an excusable absence from school to pick tobacco.

The school district I was in allowed 30 days of absences in a 180-day school year, largely due to the above.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 10 working tobacco fields.

My grandpa's fields.  So, I was probably treated better than these kids.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tillsonberg?
Stompin' Tom Connors - Tillsonburg
Youtube YouShACK-H4
 
Fisty Bum
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SixOfDLoC: The best bit is when you're hanging the cut tobacco and you're 30 feet up in a rickety old barn in the sweltering heat and the juice dripping onto your skin has you drowsy with nicotine poisoning and you misstep and fall onto a pile of sticks.

/It was working in tobacco as a child that set me figuring out how to wind up in a nice desk job.


At least they don't use the old style kilns anymore. Kilns now look more or less like shipping containers. Or at least that's what they use in tobacco country here in Southern Ontario.

My grandparents were tobacco farmers. I am eternally grateful that they retired before I was old enough to work in the fields. Dodged a bullet there.

And just because...
Stompin' Tom Connors - Tillsonburg
Youtube kDItmh42Rio
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.


Tobacco fields are kind of beautiful to look at and I miss seeing them.  It's all corn and soy in my Kentucky Home now.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: So 12 year olds can work the tobacco fields while forced to carry their rapist's baby?


You expect my tax dollars to feed that rape fetus? THATS SOCIALISM!
 
jmsvrsn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I worked corn fields at that age . Of course, back then, it was legal to buy and sell corn.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: I was 10 working tobacco fields.

My grandpa's fields.  So, I was probably treated better than these kids.


Did you have to fight for your meals?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This is like most of the issues in the United States.  Too much of our laws are old. As old as the nation at times.
When family worked the farm it was parents who put their kids to work.
Before that it was slaves of all ages put to work.
And now it's migrants.
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was a young teen working tobacco on family farms for extra money in summer. At other times I carried the paper twice a day for 6 days a week and Sunday mornings. Builds character.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

Tobacco fields are kind of beautiful to look at and I miss seeing them.  It's all corn and soy in my Kentucky Home now.


Am a bit curious, actually. I grew up spending summers on a tobacco farm in KY. No picking or staking, thankfully. But has some of the industry there shifting towards hemp?
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

knbwhite: I was a young teen working tobacco on family farms for extra money in summer. At other times I carried the paper twice a day for 6 days a week and Sunday mornings. Builds character.


Work is good for kids, but I draw the line at something that's going to sicken and addict them.
Maybe a paper route or something would be a better ideas, just sayin'.
 
sid244
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Cutting tobacco is tough ($.10 a stick). Loading tobacco on a wagon is tough.  Housing tobacco is the worst, especially if you are on the bottom tier.

If you know, you know.

\Yes I did work in tobacco growing up
\\Yes it was hot
\\\Yes it did suck
\\\\Slashies
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: stuhayes2010: Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

Tobacco fields are kind of beautiful to look at and I miss seeing them.  It's all corn and soy in my Kentucky Home now.

Am a bit curious, actually. I grew up spending summers on a tobacco farm in KY. No picking or staking, thankfully. But has some of the industry there shifting towards hemp?


You are starting to see more hemp fields.  Sllllowly.
 
Bslim
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just remembered one of the best episodes of Duckman.

"You and your kinfolk gonna be slave to the tobacco industry for the rest of your natural lives"
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

If every smoker could see the protective suit the insecticide guys have to put on,
they wouldn't smoke.


Smokers see the tumours caused by cancer that is caused by smoking, and that far more often than not isn't enough to cause users to cease.

Because nicotine is a drug that is physically addictive. Logic is a relatively small component in the inputs to the decision a smoker makes (or maybe more accurately, avoids) to continue smoking. Addictions are medical dispositions -  they're not purely a failure to engage with rational decision making. To ignore that is to sacrifice effective approaches in attempting to reduce drug dependencies.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Somaticasual: stuhayes2010: Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

Tobacco fields are kind of beautiful to look at and I miss seeing them.  It's all corn and soy in my Kentucky Home now.

Am a bit curious, actually. I grew up spending summers on a tobacco farm in KY. No picking or staking, thankfully. But has some of the industry there shifting towards hemp?

You are starting to see more hemp fields.  Sllllowly.


Danke! Was curious if mcconnell's HEMP act had been driving the industry finally...
 
PvtStash
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
this is the kind of stuff that makes me feel we do not deserve the situation we have.


Your country's own labor laws are not something you should be so ignorant of that it is news to be told, "hey the laws been this way sense you were born."

the fook you do not deserve what you got, when you are too ignorant of what it is to help maintain or correct it in the first place.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
People talk smack about child labor, but think of the daycare savings!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: stuhayes2010: Somaticasual: stuhayes2010: Somaticasual: If every smoker could see a tobacco farm up close,
they wouldn't smoke.

Tobacco fields are kind of beautiful to look at and I miss seeing them.  It's all corn and soy in my Kentucky Home now.

Am a bit curious, actually. I grew up spending summers on a tobacco farm in KY. No picking or staking, thankfully. But has some of the industry there shifting towards hemp?

You are starting to see more hemp fields.  Sllllowly.

Danke! Was curious if mcconnell's HEMP act had been driving the industry finally...


Several farmers jumped in, then got out. It's no slam dunk crop, for sure.

My family's once upon a time tobacco farm now produces cattle, soy, hay and timber. All those crops/products, produced on hundreds of acres, don't bring in what less than five acres of tobacco generated in the 90s.
 
whidbey
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
For children 12 and older in the United States, difficult, low-paying and dangerous work in tobacco fields for unlimited hours is legal, as long as it's outside school hours

They what now?  Do we have child labor laws or what?
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Orville - Addiction (Season 2 Ep. 11) Edited
Youtube yUnu_U2yKXY
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It ought to be illegal to have your <16yo kid working "to help support the family" unless both parents can document they're already pulling >60hr weeks.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

GregInIndy: It ought to be illegal to have your <16yo kid working "to help support the family" unless both parents can document they're already pulling >60hr weeks.


My grandmother watched the kid (8) grandfather worked as a miner.  The kids traveled with the older kids and picked, and cut on frams around the nation.  Sending money back to grandmother to help her with the kids too small to work.
Later when my mom was older she did the same for two years as my grandmother took care of me.


Later. My mom worked 5 jobs. One real one. And four part time. Or contact.
I had to do landscaping and porter at a auto shop from 13 forward.  Even helped erect a portion of the new wall as a bigger shop was built over the old one. Like a nesting doll. 😆
 
