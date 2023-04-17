 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Philadelphia) Video Pizza delivery guy sees car thief escaping police, channels his inner Johnny Lawrence and sweeps the leg   (nbcphiladelphia.com) divider line
22
    More: Video, NBCUniversal, WCAU, NBC, Comcast, Facebook, Privacy policy, Pizza delivery, Twitter  
•       •       •

750 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 10:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
burber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably saved him from a body bag
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet he was a Spider Man fan and remembered to trip all robbers as they might come around kill your Uncle.
 
Kaw Dawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pizza guy is stoned.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's the best around.  Nothin' gonna ever keep him down.
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
knbwhite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
48 Hrs - Luther Slammed into door
Youtube ntGQOqNVVL4
 
sephjnr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: I'll bet he was a Spider Man fan and remembered to trip all robbers as they might come around kill your Uncle.


Obligatory.

Spider-Man 2: The Game Pizza Theme
Youtube czTksCF6X8Y
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like this guy - no bluster or tough guy shiat.
Just: "I wasn't leavin' without the money for my pie!"
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if the car right in front was his because I would've given a little nudge towards the car as well.

/// but I can see why also not because he was still was holding the pizza.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: [Fark user image 450x242] [View Full Size image _x_]


DAMN IT

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkMeThatsGood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chief said the most sensible thing in the clip. It's great that it worked out this time, but the public should not be intervening like this.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
newfastuff.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pizza guy might as well lawyer up now.  I'm pretty sure Domino's doesn't have qualified immunity.  Sure hope the thief didn't get "injured".
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darthaegis [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
30 second ad before watching a "news" video.
No thanks.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Maybe 20 years ago I would have responded like this pizza guy, but not today. Too much pig violence has been swept under the rug for me to spontaneously assume they're the good guys in ANY situation.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Out of the few years I delivered pizza. I only had one time where a gun was pointed at me.

I consider that a good run.
 
Bslim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hahahaha dude went down hard, pity it wasn't a faceplant.
Seriously, f*ck car thieves
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
he did that with a full pie in his hand. lmao
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ltdanman44: he did that with a full pie in his hand. lmao


Pizza Delivery Instructions

1. Don't die
2. Don't ever drop a pie
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Comedy Company - 'Colin Carpenter'...(1 of 3)
Youtube ylnHNt7EX7o
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.