(AlterNet)   You know, seeing that a viral hemorrhagic outbreak is possible isn't making my day any better   (alternet.org) divider line
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FAKE NEWS!  Marburg virus isn't real! It's just a lib hoax with melting crisis actors.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
A little Ivermectin will set you right.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This and prion disease are the two that make me not sleep well at night.

Prions are hard to destroy and take forever to do something to you and there is nothing you can do nor will they know you got them until they do an autopsy and find your brain is swiss cheesed.

Marburg-type disease happens too quick and is 90% fatal to get a handle on.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

null: This and prion disease are the two that make me not sleep well at night.

Prions are hard to destroy and take forever to do something to you and there is nothing you can do nor will they know you got them until they do an autopsy and find your brain is swiss cheesed.

Marburg-type disease happens too quick and is 90% fatal to get a handle on.


Mad scientist project of the month: combine Marburg and prions. Your brain melts in 72 hours.

Republicans, apparently, have already been infected.
 
null [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: null: This and prion disease are the two that make me not sleep well at night.

Prions are hard to destroy and take forever to do something to you and there is nothing you can do nor will they know you got them until they do an autopsy and find your brain is swiss cheesed.

Marburg-type disease happens too quick and is 90% fatal to get a handle on.

Mad scientist project of the month: combine Marburg and prions. Your brain melts in 72 hours.

Republicans, apparently, have already been infected.


Objection!  No evidence exists that Republicans have brains to melt.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harlee: FAKE NEWS!  Marburg virus isn't real! It's just a lib hoax with melting crisis actors.


The Marburg is actually Three beef burger patties, government cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and Paul's signature Wahl Sauce, available only at Wahlburgers.
 
Salmon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It cam from Africa ca ca ca ca ca.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I don't know. There's a lot of "could," "possible," "capable," and other subjunctives in that article.
 
starsrift
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

null: This and prion disease are the two that make me not sleep well at night.

Prions are hard to destroy and take forever to do something to you and there is nothing you can do nor will they know you got them until they do an autopsy and find your brain is swiss cheesed.

Marburg-type disease happens too quick and is 90% fatal to get a handle on.


Er... Isn't prion disease the one you get from eating human brains?
 
goodncold
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So invest in masks and sanitizers again?
 
I_am_lying
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My brain: "Hey, remember 2 years ago you were in the ICU with COVID for 18 hours on your birthday? Well, to celebrate that, read this article!"
Me: Time to visit the weed drawer...
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Salmon: It cam from Africa ca ca ca ca ca.


Those kinder, gentler European diseases aren't as bad as the Africanized diseases.

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://prescottfrontierrotary.com/speakers/6c7bb428-c928-40f5-9ce9-bbb8df12aa10
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

starsrift: null: This and prion disease are the two that make me not sleep well at night.

Prions are hard to destroy and take forever to do something to you and there is nothing you can do nor will they know you got them until they do an autopsy and find your brain is swiss cheesed.

Marburg-type disease happens too quick and is 90% fatal to get a handle on.

Er... Isn't prion disease the one you get from eating human brains?


And angry bovines
 
