Day 418 of WW3: Easter proves to once again be no barrier to Russian aggression, as Bahkmut continues to be attacked. They even bombed out a Ukrainian Church. On Easter Sunday. *exasperated sigh* It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion
    News, Armed Forces of Ukraine, Russia, Air force, Anti-aircraft warfare, Russian military intervention in Ukraine (2014-present), Surface-to-air missile, Missile, General officer  
129 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 17 Apr 2023 at 8:00 AM



Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good morning all. Welcome back to the working week (or not if this is your long weekend). Predictably there's a small number of updates, AND the ruscists continued to harry Ukraine over the holiest holiday in both their countries. Easter sunday assaults and animals in danger on the war front, and Kazakhstan is investigating Russian spying. This is your morning overnight war news from the Kyiv Post and the Kyiv Independent.


Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, April 17
Your daily news brief direct from Ukraine's capital.

Russian Assaults During Easter Sunday
As Ukrainians sought to mark the holiest day on the Christian calendar, their communities - and even a church - were bombed and shelled by Russian forces.

EXPLAINED: Why Russia is Now Attacking Bakhmut With 'Satanic Zeal'
Russia's failure to capture the city so far is "a shame they will never be able to wash off," a Ukrainian official has said, as fighting increased dramatically over the weekend.

EXCLUSIVE
'One Dog Looked Like the Terminator Before He Was Pinned Down' - an AFU soldier
Animals - from cats to cows - abandoned by their owners in front line combat zones suffer from land mines and artillery strikes that cause injury and death.

No Easter Peace as Russian Fire Continues
Instead, Ukrainians died and were injured across the country in the 24 hours before Easter Sunday morning. A church in eastern Ukraine was flattened by Russian artillery.

How the War Has Affected Young People: a Social Survey Conducted in Ukraine
Nation-wide poll found patriotic hope among the teenagers of Ukraine who - despite the difficulties of war - overwhelmingly resolve to build back their homeland.

British Defence Intelligence Update Ukraine - 16 April 2023
Latest from the British Defence Intelligence.

ISW Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, April 15, 2023
Latest from the Institute for the Study of War.


Slovak Defense Ministry confirms transfer of 13 MiG-29 fighter jets to Ukraine.All 13 MiG-29 fighter jets pledged by Slovakia have been transferred to Ukraine, the Slovak Defense Ministry reported on April 17.

Danilov: Ukraine hasn't found Chinese weapons on the battlefield.Ukraine hasn't found any Chinese weapons used by Russia on the battlefield, National Security and Defense Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said in an interview on April 16. "In the event that this changes, we will promptly notify both (Ukrainian) society and the world," Danilov said.

Governor: Russian attack kills 4 people in Donetsk Oblast.Russian attacks on April 16 killed four people in Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast, Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported.

General Staff: Ukrainian forces carry out 5 strikes on Russian concentration areas.According to the General Staff, Ukrainian forces struck a Russian command center, anti-aircraft missile systems, a concentration of Russian troops and equipment, and an ammunition depot.

Kazakhstan launches 10 investigations into citizens' participation in Russia's war.Kazakhstan's National Security Committee has launched 10 investigations into citizens who have allegedly participated in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the Kazakh Telegraph Agency said on April 16.

ISW: Responsibility for Russian offensive operations in Ukraine likely shifting to Russian airborne troops.The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said on April 16 that the renewed involvement of Colonel General Mikhail Teplinsky, the commander of Russia's Airborne Forces, likely means Moscow is also working to "reshuffle senior commanders."

Both Ukrainian and Russian-controlled churches hold Easter services in Kyiv Pechersk Lavra.The Orthodox Church of Ukraine and the Moscow Patriarchate on April 16 held Easter services in the same iconic Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, but in different churches and at different times.

Governor: Russian forces shell Zaporizhzhia Oblast on Orthodox Easter.The Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast on April 16 damaged civilian infrastructure, including homes and cars, Governor Yurii Malashko reported.

And that's your lot. Enjoy your day folks, and let's hope the end to the war and the ruscists stay in Ukraine is almost over.
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here are the local conditions for the next while.
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bertor_vidas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for April 8 through April 14 (Days 409 to 415) and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The bombed a church on Easter?   Is Kissinger behind this?   He is, isn't he?
 
turboke
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Vladimir Kara-Murza: Russian opposition figure jailed for 25 years

Opposition activist Vladimir Kara-Murza has been sentenced to 25 years in jail for treason and other charges linked to his criticism of the war in Ukraine.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
https://twitter.com/maria_drutska/status/1647442313986158598?s=20
Beacons have been lit and the call has been answered.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

gaslight: Here are the local conditions for the next while.
Almost identical to what we have here in mtl for this week
 
RasIanI
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They're a classy bunch, those ORCS
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Last week, the orc propaganda channels were claiming Ukraine would start their anticipated offensive on Orthodox Easter, specifically claiming this was 'proof' of how evil and satanic Ukrainians supposedly are. Yesterday was Orthodox Easter, and the orcs were the ones conducting offensive operations.

Every accusation is a confession with these creatures.

Ukraine's expected offensive will happen when it's most advantageous for Ukraine and/or when least advantageous for russia. This obsession with supposedly critical dates and anniversaries is deeply stupid- so it is totally on-brand for the orcs.
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Update from Ukraine | Wagner struggles in Bakhmut | Prygozhyn wants to lose the War
Youtube FIhWcZduAG8

Yesterdays Denys for what it's worth (something seems 'off' about him)
 
mederu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
16 Apr: TIGHT CONTROL. Ukrainians PREVENT A MAJOR BREAKTHROUGH | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube m9tlltpImVQ

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: The bombed a church on Easter?   Is Kissinger behind this?   He is, isn't he?


Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Apparent Ukrainian drone strike against electrical infrastructure in Belgorod, Russia:

Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

If you're actually in a position where you can travel to Ukraine to help out, see  (they also list some online PR / NAFO type stuff)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in displaced people, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/. To check if a company is legitimately registered in Ukraine, see https://gcs-ukraine.com/en/how-to-check-company-in-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS (tech for troops): https://armysos.com.ua

Gifts for Putin: https://www.weaponstoukraine.com

Stop the War (Sweden): https://stopthewar.se/en/

A rehab/recovery center for soldiers: https://helpnow.in.ua/amp/

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Ukraine Defense Fund: https://ukrainedefensefund.org
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org


Humanitarian aid:

Revive Soldiers Ukraine (US): https://www.rsukraine.org

Patron Fund (for injured de-miners): https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2owjL6dFRP

Ukrainian Congress Committee of America: https://ucca.org

Logistics for frontline supplies, I think?  (US): https://zeroline.org

Safe Passage for Ukraine: https://sp4ukraine.org

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

US/Idaho: https://toukrainewithlove.org

The $1k Project: https://www.1kproject.org

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Medical focused groups:
Evacuating wounded civilians & military: https://frontlinemedics.org
Medical services: https://www.globaloutreachdoctors.org
Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org
Medical supplies (CA/Ontario): https://www.herosocietycanada.ca
Solar power for hospitals: https://repowerua.org
Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers
SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org
Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Prosthetics groups (some serve more than just Ukraine)
 CA/Victoria: https://www.victoriahandproject.com/ukraine
 US/Colorado: https://limbsforliberty.com
 US/Pittsburg: https://brothersbrother.org/pittsburgh-unites-for-ukraine/
 US/Oklahoma: https://www.limbsforlife.org
 Latvia: https://www.designedtolivelatvia.com
 US/NYC (collects hand-me-down limbs): https://pentaprosthetics.org
 US/California: https://www.prosthetika.org
 US/Minnesota: https://protezfoundation.com
 US/California: https://right2walk.org
 UK: https://limbcare.org
 Ukraine: https://ffr.org.ua/en/
 Ukraine (but a US 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com


Land mine clearing: https://www.courageukraine.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Teenager filling backpacks for displaced kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for displaced peoplewith pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Fixing windows (UK): https://www.insulate-ukraine.org/donate
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org and https://landmineremoval.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Assistance for displaced Ukranians:

Lviv and Chernivtsi, Ukraine: https://marsh-zhinok.com.ua/donate-for-support
Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

frankb00th: gaslight: Here are the local conditions for the next while.
Almost identical to what we have here in mtl for this week


And wither mtl goeth, ottawa had it.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
An An-124 cargo plane will be returned to the country of its birth:

Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Russian Hybrid Warfare & Ukraine: Propaganda, cyberwarfare & hybrid war methods
Youtube ZUBTyAZg5OA
Excellent Perun video this week.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this list of groups giving assistance: https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Free therapy for people affected by the war: https://www.therapyroute.com/free-therapy-for-ukraine

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures

If you have photos or video that you want saved as documentation of the war: https://dattalion.com


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.org ; https://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor displaced people: https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (May 18 is embroidered shirt day):

Donate before April 17 for a special Easter egg: https://preview.mailerlite.io/emails/webview/36519/84888000730761164

Sleepwear: https://the-sleeper.com/en/
Posters & t-shirts: https://helpukraine.threadless.com
Coffee (US/Maine): https://kavkamaine.com
Cloud gaming: https://boosteroid.com
Stream a documentary: https://hotdocs.ca/whats-on/films/hrw-freedom-on-fire
Children's book: https://www.amazon.com//dp/1612546080/
Learn IT/statistics skills: https://sites.google.com/view/dariia-mykhailyshyna/main/r-workshops-for-ukraine
Buy a chunk of a tank: https://gate.org/tank/
Militaryesque clothing: https://www.braveplusone.com.ua
Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Frogwareshttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/manapotionstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/GSC
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/ or a live cam of a watering hole in Namibia: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=fPd7Ys7FC0I
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Possibly Significant Upcoming Dates for the non-regulars:

April 19th: the new moon (as Ukraine has better IR / night vision gear)

April 21st:  Next Ramstein Summit (when allied countries discuss what new toys to send them)

May or early June: when some Ukraine spokesperson they'd be ready to counter attack (so an attack in April, weather permitting?)

May 1st: "Day of Spring and Labor" (russian holiday; aka May Day; aka International Worker's Day; https://jordanrussiacenter.org/news/may-day-a-history/ )

May 4th: Star Wars Day.  Expect Zelinskyy to break out his x-wing tshirt, and maybe something with Mark Hamill: https://u24.gov.ua/dronation

May 9th: competition to land a Ukrainian marked drone in red square: https://mil.in.ua/en/news/competition-for-uavs-to-land-on-red-square-announced-in-ukraine/ (also the day that russia usually celebrates 'winning' the 'great patriotic war' with a parade in moscow, but parades may be on hold for security reasons / lack of tow vehicles for their tanks )

May 18th: Vyshyvanka (embroidered shirt) Day: https://kyivindependent.com/vyshyvanka-traditional-ukrainian-embroidered-shirt/
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
New thread from Gen. Mick Ryan.  Unfortunately the Russians aren't completely stupid and have learned a couple things over the course of the war (Thread Reader link):

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
