 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AP News)   Today is Patriot's Day in Massachusetts, and the annual Boston Marathon will commemorate the terrorist bombing attack there ten years ago. Even New Yorkers will be Boston Strong   (apnews.com) divider line
5
    More: Sappy, Boston Marathon bombing, Boston Marathon, Boston Red Sox, Supreme Court of the United States, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Supreme court, Appellate court, Boston Police Department  
•       •       •

127 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 7:39 AM (48 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I will celebrate with a brief run to the fridge and back
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I ran Boston 5 times, the last time was in 2006. Having run several other marathons (Chicago, Philly, Marin Corps, etc) I can say Boston is far and away the best race. My phone was ringing non-stop the day of the bombing-- friends and relatives calling to check if either my wife or I were running it and if we were ok. We also used to live in Watertown right near where the massive shootout happened but had moved out a few years earlier. It was surreal seeing all of it.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Let's start this off with a good old "Fark the Post."

c.o0bg.comView Full Size
 
kindms
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i remember the police freaking the F out and armed groups of LEOs going door to door ordering americans out of their homes to be searched
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

UNC_Samurai: Let's start this off with a good old "Fark the Post."

[c.o0bg.com image 371x389]


The Boston Globe also just had this (paywalled) article about another "suspect".
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.