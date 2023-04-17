 Skip to content
(CBS News)   The last of the paper mill workers begin dying after printing off one too many Fark news flashes   (cbsnews.com) divider line
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
meh, s'long as they keep on digging up that sweet, sweet coal.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Again?
 
wxboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He was so full of life, and overall just a really fungi.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fungus trifecta in play.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wxboy: He was so full of life, and overall just a really fungi.


Booooo! (throws 🍅)
 
Maker_of_Roads [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I had a dog that supposedly died of blastomycosis.

Not 100% sure that was the cause, but, if it is, these guys have my sympathy.
 
