(Twitter)   "I love America, so I'm voting Trump". I also molest children at my wife's day care facility   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't believe that headline was literally true.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't believe that headline was literally true.


I can.
 
demaL-demaL-yeH [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't believe that headline was literally true.


You're new to this timeline.

Helpful hint: It sucks. Hard.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't believe that headline was literally true.


Really?  I thought it tracked completely.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not a drag queen
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circusdog320: Not a drag queen


That's weird because the Catholic Diocese here had to file for bankruptcy protection due to all the sex abuse claims against it.🤔
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hello Reverend
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When do they arrest her Alabama husband?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like Q and his followers dabble in IMAX levels of projection.
 
Maybe you should drive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: Sounds like Q and his followers dabble in IMAX levels of projection.


I don't know that anything in my life has affected me more than working in and later supervising the sex crimes unit of my police department. Really farked up stuff that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy.

Predators don't survive by laying low.  They survive by throwing crazy allegations at others.  Putting everyone else on the defensive.

If you see someone on social media who accuses their political enemies of being pedophiles, make sure you and  your kids keep a wide berth.  Because that person is dangerous.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Maybe you should drive: themindiswatching: Sounds like Q and his followers dabble in IMAX levels of projection.

I don't know that anything in my life has affected me more than working in and later supervising the sex crimes unit of my police department. Really farked up stuff that I wouldn't wish on my worst enemy.

Predators don't survive by laying low.  They survive by throwing crazy allegations at others.  Putting everyone else on the defensive.

If you see someone on social media who accuses their political enemies of being pedophiles, make sure you and  your kids keep a wide berth.  Because that person is dangerous.


i used to digitize medical documents for an insurance provider and I was in the sensitive claims unit which was primarily victims of sexual assault/rape/assorted violent crimes, and i basically had to skim read *every* page of *every* document we scanned to make sure one patient's documents weren't being scanned into someone else's files (since you can't split 15,000 pages a day into separate batches for each person), and so a huge chunk of my day was just reading psych notes and police notes about sexual assaults and pedophlia shiat and it's probably a big part of why I have very bad depression.

but also, i accuse my political enemies of pedophilia because my political enemies are republicans, and republicans have had an accused pedophile president, a pedophile speaker of the house, oppose efforts to ban child marriage and ban even teaching kids about consent, so that kids who are abused don't have the resources or knowledge to seek help.
 
HideAndGoFarkYourself
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So, not a Drag Queen? Not a Democrat?

I am befuddled.
 
Murkanen
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't believe that headline was literally true.


Have you never met a conservative?
 
fat boy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
https://www.facebook.com/mike.mvelreath
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: Sounds like Q and his followers dabble in IMAX levels of projection.


Q and his dad literally run child porn sites. His dad fled the US to the Philippines because he was fleeing accusations of being a paedo in the US. It is always projection.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I can't believe that headline was literally true.


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


I think you believe it very well.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [Fark user image image 425x254]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
