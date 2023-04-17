 Skip to content
(Media Matters)   In December 2020, the Trump campaign told Maria Bartiromo to push, on air, January 6, 2021 as the date to overturn the election results by approving fake electors. She did, repeatedly. Audio receipt provided   (mediamatters.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And it is still a felony, bearing hard time in prison, and what is going to happen?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Lordy I hope there are tapes.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So they took notes on a criminal conspiracy?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
After reading the article...
Hunh. So Jordan is in this up to his hairline.

Gosh, whoda thunk it?
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Whoever is making the decisions at Fox's legal team is an absolute moron. Settle the case and lose $1 billion, or face discovery, knowing full well that you're guilty as fark, and lose substantially more? Of course the flip of that is that the morons that actually watch and believe Fox News will find all of this to be embroiled in some bullshiat conspiracy and will only strengthen their resolve to get only the truth they want from the poor victims of Fox.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I can't believe Joey Ramone wrote her a song.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Live shot of the Dominion lead counsel

media.tenor.com
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And back a couple decades ago when people first accused FOX of being the PR arm of the GOP we go laughed at.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
While more evidence of the involvement of Fox News in promoting The Dumbest Coup, I think that I'd rather see yet more concrete evidence of how many State officials were pimping January 6th as their potential for skyward advancement.

Don't get me wrong, it's nice that the Dominion lawsuit is exposing the 'fair and balanced' Fox News for the GOP's PR and agitprop machine that it is. And in a sane world, The Dumbest Coup would have led to hanging the lot of these seditious bastiches. As befits the fate of those who considered themselves a new band of Founding Fathers. Then again, I do suppose that they are hanging together to avoid hanging separately, just without a chubby printer with a number of kinks and brilliant ideas making light of serious matters.
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Gleeman: And back a couple decades ago when people first accused FOX of being the PR arm of the GOP we go laughed at.


I don't know where and who laughed at you, but most people have known Fox News was the "PR arm" of the GOP since the start since we knew exactly who created it (Ailes and Murdoch.)

Fark user image

I mean, this was in 2008 and was on Fark plenty as an example of how much they distorted things.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Whoever is making the decisions at Fox's legal team is an absolute moron. Settle the case and lose $1 billion, or face discovery, knowing full well that you're guilty as fark, and lose substantially more? Of course the flip of that is that the morons that actually watch and believe Fox News will find all of this to be embroiled in some bullshiat conspiracy and will only strengthen their resolve to get only the truth they want from the poor victims of Fox.


Fox may have no choice.  Defamation against a public figure like Dominion is essentially unproveable under American law.  Everything points to Fox almost methodically checking every box multiple times to meet those impossible standards.  A settlement would almost by definition be sealed and not include a statement of wrong-doing.  Dominion can pretty much only lose if Fox packs the jury with nothing but MAGAts.  They have no reason not to send this to trial, gut Fox, and also get the public judgement of wrong-doing.  A settlement is Dominion playing punk ass biatch to Fox.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
In a year and a half the GOP could successfully tamper with the election. What are we going to do about it when they manipulate the system and get Trump or DeSantis in despite violating all electoral rules and norms? When a state like Pennsylvania or Wisconsin certifies different electors than those chosen by a majority of their voters?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: And it is still a felony, bearing hard time in prison, and what is going to happen?


Fark user image
 
slave2grind
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Deep fakes are fun.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Glitchwerks: Gleeman: And back a couple decades ago when people first accused FOX of being the PR arm of the GOP we go laughed at.

I don't know where and who laughed at you, but most people have known Fox News was the "PR arm" of the GOP since the start since we knew exactly who created it (Ailes and Murdoch.)

[Fark user image image 400x335]
I mean, this was in 2008 and was on Fark plenty as an example of how much they distorted things.


Did the add the money bag and "flair"? No? Why do you hate America?
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Whoever is making the decisions at Fox's legal team is an absolute moron. Settle the case and lose $1 billion, or face discovery, knowing full well that you're guilty as fark, and lose substantially more? Of course the flip of that is that the morons that actually watch and believe Fox News will find all of this to be embroiled in some bullshiat conspiracy and will only strengthen their resolve to get only the truth they want from the poor victims of Fox.


You're making a BIG assumption that Fox didn't offer a big settlement.
I'd put $$$ they did but neither company was motivated to settle as they both knew the lies from Trumplandia were total BS and they needed to clear their names publicly, something a settlement wouldn't have provided.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At this point, the FCC should step in and remove all Fox broadcasting licenses until their broadcasting properties are sold to an independent third party, that has no overt political affiliation.  Even if that means selling it to them for tree fiddy, so be it.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Gooch: I can't believe Joey Ramone wrote her a song.


the Ramones also penned "I Wanna Be Sedated". success in the biz don't come easy.
 
tennyson
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Whoever is making the decisions at Fox's legal team is an absolute moron. Settle the case and lose $1 billion, or face discovery, knowing full well that you're guilty as fark, and lose substantially more? Of course the flip of that is that the morons that actually watch and believe Fox News will find all of this to be embroiled in some bullshiat conspiracy and will only strengthen their resolve to get only the truth they want from the poor victims of Fox.


As I understand it, Dominion doesn't want to settle. They want to restore their reputation.

It would take more than cash. iat would require an apology, a real one, the kind that would be more damaging than just a bunch of incriminating but ignorable facts. Fox would apparently rather roll the dice on finding a jury who will let them off the hook. Or if that fails, the Supreme Court.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Priapetic: So they took notes on a criminal conspiracy?


static.tvtropes.org

"Well, then, from now on, I'm gonna start keeping records."
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

indylaw: What are we going to do about it


Biatch, moan, post something angry on the internet, turn on Dancing With the Stars, eat Cheetos.
Anything but vote.
That's just too much trouble and self sacrifice for more than about 65% of us.
And people whine about what the American people get, as if it were somehow less than their lazy, uncaring asses deserve.
Who could "Deserve" something they are too f**king lazy ( or reluctant, or stupid, or whatever your excuse) to even ask for?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

indylaw: In a year and a half the GOP could successfully tamper with the election. What are we going to do about it when they manipulate the system and get Trump or DeSantis in despite violating all electoral rules and norms? When a state like Pennsylvania or Wisconsin certifies different electors than those chosen by a majority of their voters?


It's happened before (see Centennial Crisis of 1876, the election between Tilden and Hayes).

It almost caused a restart of the Civil War, and was decided by a panel of 5 democratic representatives, 5 republican representatives, and 5 SCOTUS judges, 2 picked by Dems, 2 picked by Rs, and one consensus candidate (a racist Republican sympathetic to the South during the war).

So yeah, we'd be totally screwed.
 
