 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Racist pub vandalized after ignoring police order to not be racist   (theguardian.com) divider line
9
    More: Followup, Crime, Pub, Campaign for Real Ale, Racism, White Hart, Essex Police, Lynching, Vandalism  
•       •       •

340 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 4:30 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
nakmuay
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's pretty sweet.
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The couple have denied they are racist. When asked about her husband being photographed in a T-shirt from the far-right group Britain First, Benice Ryley said: "I don't think Chris is a supporter of Britain First, he was just wearing that shirt because it was convenient at the time."

Chris Ryley, who has used Facebook to express far-right views and anti-immigrant sentiment, has made a 2016 post in which he apparently joked about Mississippi lynchings alongside a photo of the racist dolls.

The first paragraph was in the initial Guardian article. The second is news to me. Certainly contradicts the whole, "We're totally, definitely not racists" objections.

If someone vandalized their property, they should face consequences. I wouldn't put it past these racist asses to do this themselves to garner sympathy.
 
Cormee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She sounds charming
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The couple have denied they are racist. When asked about her husband being photographed in a T-shirt from the far-right group Britain First, Benice Ryley said: "I don't think Chris is a supporter of Britain First, he was just wearing that shirt because it was convenient at the time."

Chris Ryley, who has used Facebook to express far-right views and anti-immigrant sentiment, has made a 2016 post in which he apparently joked about Mississippi lynchings alongside a photo of the racist dolls.

The first paragraph was in the initial Guardian article. The second is news to me. Certainly contradicts the whole, "We're totally, definitely not racists" objections.

If someone vandalized their property, they should face consequences. I wouldn't put it past these racist asses to do this themselves to garner sympathy.


Nah fark these racists
 
Zenith
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: The couple have denied they are racist. When asked about her husband being photographed in a T-shirt from the far-right group Britain First, Benice Ryley said: "I don't think Chris is a supporter of Britain First, he was just wearing that shirt because it was convenient at the time."

Chris Ryley, who has used Facebook to express far-right views and anti-immigrant sentiment, has made a 2016 post in which he apparently joked about Mississippi lynchings alongside a photo of the racist dolls.

The first paragraph was in the initial Guardian article. The second is news to me. Certainly contradicts the whole, "We're totally, definitely not racists" objections.

If someone vandalized their property, they should face consequences. I wouldn't put it past these racist asses to do this themselves to garner sympathy.



indeed most of my dress down Friday attire is Nazi inspired. I look sharp and feel confident in it.
fark Me what an excuse
 
GreenSun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Mr. Popo eats Kamehameha Wave
Youtube qVZerUy8rwQ
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If someone for some reason gave me a racist or far-right shirt, I would throw the thing away, probably after taking a knife or scissors and shredding it into small pieces. It would not go into a drawer or closet where it could be (interesting choice of words) "conveniently", or even accidentally, or EVER, available.

That is not something people accidentally do, especially when they're being interviewed about being racists. It's like, the cat is out of the bag, people. You're racists. May as well own it. You're not being subtle by wearing that shirt and insisting on putting up the dolls. So just admit it.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
White Heart Inn

Equality's closed. Sign out front shoulda toldja.
 
Madame Psychosis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

G. Tarrant: If someone for some reason gave me a racist or far-right shirt, I would throw the thing away, probably after taking a knife or scissors and shredding it into small pieces. It would not go into a drawer or closet where it could be (interesting choice of words) "conveniently", or even accidentally, or EVER, available.

That is not something people accidentally do, especially when they're being interviewed about being racists. It's like, the cat is out of the bag, people. You're racists. May as well own it. You're not being subtle by wearing that shirt and insisting on putting up the dolls. So just admit it.


Racist shirt CSB time:
My husband has shirts as some swag merch on his website. A customer ordered one, and the print-on-demand company that makes them drop shipped the shirt to his customer. It did have the correct design printed on the back, but the front of the shirt, which was supposed to be blank, had a huge "TRUTH IS THE NEW HATE SPEECH" slogan printed on it in red lettering. The customer sent him a photo like, "WTF is this??"

My husband was pissed, and then had to argue via email with the POD company's customer service because he was telling them they needed to send the customer a label for that messed up shirt to either go back to the print facility or come to him so it could be destroyed. He was like, I can't have this thing floating around out there. What if this customer decides to post a pic online going, "Look at this nutjob shti I got from this company, and they're saying it was 'a mIsTaKe.' "

He did eventually convince them to send the customer a return shipping label. But JFC, are you kidding me? It wasn't like a print error where they accidentally put a logo on the front for some local soccer team. FFFUUUUU

/end CSB
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.