(PC Magazine)   Dutch police personally warn thousands of formerly anonymous "hackers" against continuing illicit activity, using less than seven proxys   (pcmag.com)
    More: Amusing, Netherlands, Email, Database, Crime, Criminal justice, Law, United Kingdom, Cybercrime  
421 clicks; posted to Main » on 17 Apr 2023 at 5:30 AM (1 hour ago)



Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it looks like we're done here from the first two posts.  I'll get the lights!
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Warning via letters? I only get the mail for kindling.
 
Ehre
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Wow, governments can act humanely!

In the U.S we give them criminal records so they can't get jobs. And because they can't get jobs, they keep doing criminal stuff.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

