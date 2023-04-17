 Skip to content
(WPRI Rhode Island)   RI and MA fishermen better come up with a whopper of a tale as to why they didn't pay their taxes   (wpri.com) divider line
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"To conceal the source of their income, the fishermen allegedly cashed paychecks and then used the cash to fund their lifestyles."

Uh...isn't that what *everyone* does with their paychecks? My paycheck is where I get cash to buy burgers and videogames. My lifestyle sure isn't being funded by a money tree.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds 

MythDragon: "To conceal the source of their income, the fishermen allegedly cashed paychecks and then used the cash to fund their lifestyles."

Uh...isn't that what *everyone* does with their paychecks? My paycheck is where I get cash to buy burgers and videogames. My lifestyle sure isn't being funded by a money tree.


Sounds like they meant "None of the money hit a bank account, and they paid for everything in cash in an misguided attempt to keep it below the radar of the authorities and the IRS"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
...charged with tax evasion and failing to file
.

You can refuse payment, but you have to file.

The IRS is remarkably flexible in all matters but that.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Excelsior: they paid for everything in cash in an misguided attempt to keep it below the radar of the authorities and the IRS"


That only works if you as the contactor arrange to not receive a 1099 from the payor.

Usually that means a discount in the labor you charge them and the customer financing all the material purchases.

Carpenters are the kings of this scam. Most of them make twice what they're claiming.

The tradeoff is that they're forced to live below their means in order to keep their head down.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To conceal the source of their income, the fishermen allegedly cashed paychecks and then used the cash to fund their lifestyles.

where's the concealment? that's literally what paychecks are for. they just didn't pay their taxes because they're either idiots who thought that's what "independant contractor" means, they're lazy and couldn't be bothered, or morons who thought they'd get away with just... not paying taxes, like some sort of rich guy.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Excelsior: they paid for everything in cash in an misguided attempt to keep it below the radar of the authorities and the IRS"

That only works if you as the contactor arrange to not receive a 1099 from the payor.

Usually that means a discount in the labor you charge them and the customer financing all the material purchases.

Carpenters are the kings of this scam. Most of them make twice what they're claiming.

The tradeoff is that they're forced to live below their means in order to keep their head down.


lmao all tradies do this. My brother's a housepainter, routinely does cashies, then complains about the taxes he has to pay that funded his year off work due to a back injury, that pays for his childcare and gives him generous tax breaks for just having kids, and i'm like "lmao fark you"
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

replacementcool: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: Excelsior: they paid for everything in cash in an misguided attempt to keep it below the radar of the authorities and the IRS"

That only works if you as the contactor arrange to not receive a 1099 from the payor.

Usually that means a discount in the labor you charge them and the customer financing all the material purchases.

Carpenters are the kings of this scam. Most of them make twice what they're claiming.

The tradeoff is that they're forced to live below their means in order to keep their head down.

lmao all tradies do this. My brother's a housepainter, routinely does cashies, then complains about the taxes he has to pay that funded his year off work due to a back injury, that pays for his childcare and gives him generous tax breaks for just having kids, and i'm like "lmao fark you"


They may all do it, but not many painters can clear $10,000 a month on the side tax-free while still maintaining their day job.

Painters aren't worth nearly as much per hour as a skilled tradesman is, and there aren't enough hours in the day to make up for that deficit.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
To conceal the source of their income, the fishermen allegedly cashed paychecks and then used the cash to fund their lifestyles.

Well I'm glad they weren't using the cash to fund ISIS, but what else should they have done with a paycheck?
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
The IRS was angry that day, my friends...
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

433: To conceal the source of their income, the fishermen allegedly cashed paychecks and then used the cash to fund their lifestyles.

Well I'm glad they weren't using the cash to fund ISIS, but what else should they have done with a paycheck?


Umm... pay their goddamn taxes?
 
