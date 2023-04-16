 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   You are Middle Class in Cleveland if your household income is $24,000. High Class if you have a refrigerator   (thehill.com) divider line
12
    More: Sad, United States, Pew Research Center, City, Middle class, middle class, Median, Income, Research  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2023 at 10:50 PM (29 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What's sad, subby, that it takes less money to live a middle class lifestyle? Or do you not understand that different cities and states have different cost of living benchmarks?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
and here I thought america was mercifully free of social hierarchy.

/I didn't.
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
For God's sakes, Lemon. We'd all like to flee to the Cleve and club-hop down at the Flats and have lunch with Little Richard, but we fight those urges because we have responsibilities
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
now i'm depresses
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
depressed* F*CK
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
13 an hour was epic in 2005. 🤷‍♂
 
hlehmann
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: What's sad, subby, that it takes less money to live a middle class lifestyle? Or do you not understand that different cities and states have different cost of living benchmarks?


Really?  So a pound of hamburger costs 12 times as much in Fremont, CA as it does in Cleveland?  Is that what you're claiming?  Or that the price of a gallon of gas costs over twelve times as much? Or the price of a slightly used car?  Or the cost of having some plumbing work done?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I could ball out of control in Ohio. I could sell my house in California and buy a f*cking mansion in Ohio and have enough left over for three Lamborghinis. Meanwhile, I can't afford a decent used Tahoe.
 
Monocultured
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Mikey1969: What's sad, subby, that it takes less money to live a middle class lifestyle? Or do you not understand that different cities and states have different cost of living benchmarks?

Really?  So a pound of hamburger costs 12 times as much in Fremont, CA as it does in Cleveland?  Is that what you're claiming?  Or that the price of a gallon of gas costs over twelve times as much? Or the price of a slightly used car?  Or the cost of having some plumbing work done?


The delta is mostly in housing. Cleveland's median home price in just over $100k, Fremont's is $1.3M.
 
12349876
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This 50th percentile thing for class is bullshiat, trying to placate the masses.

$24k and you're working class.  There's working, middle and upper and they don't have to be the same size.  Most places are at 65-75% working, 5% upper, and you have to be well above the 50th percentile to be in the middle class.  The three categories are living paycheck to paycheck, living very comfortably, and living in lavish luxury.  Doesn't matter how many are in each.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.