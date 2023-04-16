 Skip to content
(WLKY Louisville)   While you were busy talking about the "Alabama birthday mass shooting", you missed the "Louisville man opens fire into a crowd at a park" mass shooting   (wlky.com) divider line
    Scary, Gun violence, Weapon, Death, Man, Police, Louisville Metro Police Department, Crime  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gotta use hot lead to make that good BBQ.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cute, the chief of police begging people to 'please put their guns down'.

That right there is funny shiat.

America, hand out as many guns as they want to anyone that walks in the door, get all surprised when they use them to shoot people.

American, Land of the stupid, home of the cowards.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD

SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ten dead in seven mass shootings on Saturday:
Fark user imageView Full Size

From https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting

// The tree of liberty craves the blood of the innocents.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
does anybody publish key numbers?
trends etc.  just... cos it seems like it's going up.

I seem to remember that this kinda data is suppressed though?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it goes.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well I wouldn't say I was missing it, Bob.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He got his mass shooting all over my mass shooting!

That..actually sounds kind of hot.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: Ten dead in seven mass shootings on Saturday:
[Fark user image 425x182]
From https://www.gunviolencearchive.org/reports/mass-shooting

// The tree of liberty craves the blood of the innocents.


This is the America that the NRA wants.  Seven people bought guns and used them as designed, and that will scare a lot more people into buying even more guns.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NevynFox: He got his mass shooting all over my mass shooting!

That..actually sounds kind of hot.


Not your personal erotica site, etc., etc.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mayor Craig Greenberg called for the people to put down their guns saying, "It wasn't just Monday's shooting. Wasn't just todays shooting. There were several other shootings in between. We lost more lives in between Monday's mass shooting and tonight's. Please, put your weapons down. There are so many ways to resolve disputes, to talk to one another. Gun violence is not the solution to anything. Please put your weapons down."

LOL. Say what? I can't hear you over the tinnitus in my ears from shooting with no hearing protection to prove how manly I am.

Isn't this one of the steps of acceptance?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Mayor Craig Greenberg called for the people to put down their guns..."

I'm sorry; I can't hear you over the sound of my freedumb.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly there's too many shootings with multiple victims to keep track of. I'm starting to think that the problem is easy access to guns
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait.
You can't call every thing a mass shoot
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gulfport mass shootingGulfport Mississippi had one today.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: Wait.
You can't call every thing a mass shoot


Shooting.

1. If you shoot only coworkers that should not count.
2. If you only kill your wife and her family that should not count.
3. If you are a gang member and shoot other gang members that should not count.
Jfc.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there was a mass shooting 5+ seriously injured or killed, every hour on the hour for a week, would we even act? Or we'd just all scratch our ass until it was every 1 every minute. I'm getting an inkling "they" don't want this to end. Whoever "they" is, think it will never be them.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Is this even still illegal in Tennessee?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Naido: Gotta use hot lead to make that good BBQ.


'Good Kentucky barbecue' is a phrase no one has ever used
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD

SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE


The stupidity is so overwhelming that--as an alternative explanation for our failure as a society--I am beginning to believe in magic. This is a curse, and the only way it gets lifted is by blood atonement for blood shed.

The way this ends is for 300 or 400 or half a thousand NRA delegates to a national NRA convention to be gunned down by a squad of mysterious masked avengers armed with machine guns.

Or just release the slaughterbots. Show them true terror.

Why yes, I am absolutely serious.

I would donate for a legal defense GoFundMe for the perps.
 
docsigma [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Harlee: hardinparamedic: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD

SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE

The stupidity is so overwhelming that--as an alternative explanation for our failure as a society--I am beginning to believe in magic. This is a curse, and the only way it gets lifted is by blood atonement for blood shed.

The way this ends is for 300 or 400 or half a thousand NRA delegates to a national NRA convention to be gunned down by a squad of mysterious masked avengers armed with machine guns.

Or just release the slaughterbots. Show them true terror.

Why yes, I am absolutely serious.

I would donate for a legal defense GoFundMe for the perps.


I 100% support this.
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: Gulfport mass shootingGulfport Mississippi had one today.


fark.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Lady J: does anybody publish key numbers?
trends etc.  just... cos it seems like it's going up.

I seem to remember that this kinda data is suppressed though?


It's not suppressed so much as it is watered down, if every shooting that involves more than one bullet is described as a mass shooting people stop paying attention and when there is a true "ten dead twenty injured" kind of thing the same word is used to describe it so nobody really pays it much mind
 
olorin604
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Harlee: hardinparamedic: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD

SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE

The stupidity is so overwhelming that--as an alternative explanation for our failure as a society--I am beginning to believe in magic. This is a curse, and the only way it gets lifted is by blood atonement for blood shed.

The way this ends is for 300 or 400 or half a thousand NRA delegates to a national NRA convention to be gunned down by a squad of mysterious masked avengers armed with machine guns.

Or just release the slaughterbots. Show them true terror.

Why yes, I am absolutely serious.

I would donate for a legal defense GoFundMe for the perps.


And the ones that survived would be absolutely convinced that the only way to keep if from happening again is to make sure they are more heavily armed even more places.

Its not a surse it's ritual sacrifice tona great old one and it will continue until it rises and we are all consumed by is squamous mouth
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD

SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE


      
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The well-regulated militia act again.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How is it we have mandatory liability insurance for cars and not for guns? Insurance requirements wouldn't restrict the 2nd amendment in any way. Buy a gun, buy a insurance policy that protects others from irresponsible use of it just like required for operating a vehicle.
 
budrojr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mojongo: How is it we have mandatory liability insurance for cars and not for guns? Insurance requirements wouldn't restrict the 2nd amendment in any way. Buy a gun, buy a insurance policy that protects others from irresponsible use of it just like required for operating a vehicle.


It's a thought, but might be hard to pull off.  Once again, the 2A, as it is written would probably trump it.  Which brings us back to the whole, don't expect any reforms to happen without repealing 2A and rewriting it.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mojongo: How is it we have mandatory liability insurance for cars and not for guns? Insurance requirements wouldn't restrict the 2nd amendment in any way. Buy a gun, buy a insurance policy that protects others from irresponsible use of it just like required for operating a vehicle.


💯
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mojongo: How is it we have mandatory liability insurance for cars and not for guns? Insurance requirements wouldn't restrict the 2nd amendment in any way. Buy a gun, buy a insurance policy that protects others from irresponsible use of it just like required for operating a vehicle.


Because if I can't just walk into a store with a credit card and buy any weapon up to and including a Davy Crockett nuke launcher, my rights are being violated.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Cute, the chief of police begging people to 'please put their guns down'.

That right there is funny shiat.

America, hand out as many guns as they want to anyone that walks in the door, get all surprised when they use them to shoot people.

American, Land of the stupid, home of the cowards.


That's a quote from the mayor, actually.

At least he acknowledges that people are purchasing these things at weapons. It's just incredibly naive to ask people not to use them for their only purpose.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Mojongo: How is it we have mandatory liability insurance for cars and not for guns? Insurance requirements wouldn't restrict the 2nd amendment in any way. Buy a gun, buy a insurance policy that protects others from irresponsible use of it just like required for operating a vehicle.


I don't know how, but you've ended up in a position where no one even bothers suggesting anything that makes owning a gun even slightly less convenient, cos it'd be immediately shouted down.
 
10Speed
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

waxbeans: waxbeans: Wait.
You can't call every thing a mass shoot

Shooting.

1. If you shoot only coworkers that should not count.
2. If you only kill your wife and her family that should not count.
3. If you are a gang member and shoot other gang members that should not count.
Jfc.


Man, you've really been committed to embarrassing yourself today, huh?
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hardinparamedic: BLOOD FOR THE BLOOD GOD

SKULLS FOR THE SKULL THRONE


Had to check the username. Usually its Weave who says that. But I can see given your job this shiat must drive you even madder than those of us not directly involved.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

budrojr: Mojongo: How is it we have mandatory liability insurance for cars and not for guns? Insurance requirements wouldn't restrict the 2nd amendment in any way. Buy a gun, buy a insurance policy that protects others from irresponsible use of it just like required for operating a vehicle.

It's a thought, but might be hard to pull off.  Once again, the 2A, as it is written would probably trump it.  Which brings us back to the whole, don't expect any reforms to happen without repealing 2A and rewriting it.


Yeah, I realize that but repealing the 2nd will never happen. As an alternative mandatory insurance would only restrict prospective gun owners that insurance companies found to be too great a risk. It would be like applying for a home loan with a maxed out credit card. Sorry, no gun for you.
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 minute ago  

budrojr: Mojongo: How is it we have mandatory liability insurance for cars and not for guns? Insurance requirements wouldn't restrict the 2nd amendment in any way. Buy a gun, buy a insurance policy that protects others from irresponsible use of it just like required for operating a vehicle.

It's a thought, but might be hard to pull off.  Once again, the 2A, as it is written would probably trump it.  Which brings us back to the whole, don't expect any reforms to happen without repealing 2A and rewriting it.


So basically don't expect any reforms.
 
