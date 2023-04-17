 Skip to content
(Fox 4 Now Fort Myers)   Florida man has an eventful day: A visit to the arcade, being shot at, getting in a vehicle chase, getting shot, and a visit to the hospital. Oh yeah, he was also arrested   (fox4now.com) divider line
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
A Florida cycle!  Impressive.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think I saw Dogma
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You forgot meth and/or bath salts behind a dumpster, for proper form.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Aristocaps
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Arrestocaps?
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
lol, from Superstore...

amy:  I've always wanted to go to Florida.
jonah:  Florida... from the news?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The suspect was arrested and identified as 48-year-old Chad Mitchell

Things really went downhill for him after he left the trio.

/yeah, I'm old.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Bringing a BB gun to a robbery - now that's thinking it through
 
chitownmike
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bringing a BB gun to a robbery - now that's suicidal


  no other reason
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Just another day in paradise.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"The business had an armed security guard on duty, who fired a single shot at the suspect. No customers or employees were injured."

Can we take a moment fr the real hero here? The gun not only didn't fail to fire, but it also didn't fail to miss bystanders.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

chitownmike: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Bringing a BB gun to a robbery - now that's suicidal

no other reason


Well, there is one other reason:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
