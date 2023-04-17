 Skip to content
(Fark)   Seventeen years ago, one of the greatest Fark threads of all time - OF ALL TIME - was posted. Fellow Farkers, raise a glass as we revisit... The Ballsack Conundrum   (fark.com) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That poor chair
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
That was my first epic thread that hadn't involved a terror attack or a war.  I laughed until I couldn't breathe.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: I laughed until I couldn't breathe.


Oh God that hurts.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Soonish? I'm busy right now...
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I was there. I still have PTSD (Post Testicle-Stuck Distress syndrome).
 
delsydsoftware [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Did the ballsack conundrum thread come before the thread where someone found a bottle of squeeze salsa in his roommate's shower after a drunken night out? That was a classic as well, but I can't find it.
 
Dasher McHappenstance [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Sounds like a Robert Ludlum novel.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
This thread makes me so very scared, please help me
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
We were kids then
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I learned my lesson after this one; that's why when it happened to me I decided I'd be okay singing soprano for the rest of my life, so long as I had my freedom.
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Soonish.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Boxers or slats?
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Not impressed:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Need assistance of the soonish variety.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I know we're not supposed to call out people in threads, but

PAGING bigz2k TO THE THREAD ABOUT YOUR BALLS STUCK IN A CHAIR!
I SAID, PAGING bigz2k TO THE BALL SACK THREAD!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Courtesy of Arise Chicken.

I was leaning way back
On my TotalFark track
My teeth were well-brushed
Free of spinach and plaque
I was thinking of maybe
Preparing a snack
When my sack came under attack

I was just leaning back
When a bit of my sack
Got wedged in the chair's
Rather voracious crack

ACK! ACK!
My poor dainty young sack!
I was just leaning back!
Dammit give it right back!

ACK! ACK!
Guess my chair needs a snack
This could impede my mack!
My sack could turn black!

I don't think my roommate is coming right back
I have to come up with a plan of attack
My morale is quite low and it sure won't bounce back
Until I have freed my poor dainty young sack

An idea! An idea! I'll consult the whole pack!
The TotalFark gang can help free my poor sack!
I'll just submit a thread for the knowledge I lack
Maybe just maybe they'll all write me back

Well needless to say they thought I was wack
And laughed at the sad state of my sorry sack
I sent them a pic of my sack in the crack
And they laughed and they teased and they kept talking smack

Then I finally determined a plan of attack
My shiny sharp scissors I'll wedge in the crack
I'll lean to the side after making some slack
Then climb out of the chair and voila! A free sack!

I wailed and I moaned after freeing my sack
And discovered I no longer wanted a snack
Three cheers from that most nasty TotalFark pack
A hour of life I shall never get back

Luckily my throbbing sack stayed not-black
And maybe tomorrow I'll try out my mack
But for now in some ice I will pack my sore sack
But my ego I'm sure will not ever bounce back.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
I still remember Boobquake 2010
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Inspiration for April 17th to be national kickball day?
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
This was before my time on here.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Oh man I never looked at chairs the same when that happened. Good times.

/not for the owner of the ballsack in question
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
We are the chair slats, my friends, and we'll keep on scrote pinching till the end...
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
And so we beat on, balls against the current, borne ceaselessly into the slats
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

ltnor: A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.


Came here to say this. How many of us are dead? Or at least unstuck from our chairs?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
Too bad all those images are too old.
 
I should be in the kitchen [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Jesus, that was around the time I first started lurking here
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I still believe it was bullshiat.
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  

August11: ltnor: A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.

Came here to say this. How many of us are dead? Or at least unstuck from our chairs?


I suppose lot of folk dropped out or were kicked out when the great change (is there a name for that?) happened and they either couldn't or wouldn't go with it.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: August11: ltnor: A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.

Came here to say this. How many of us are dead? Or at least unstuck from our chairs?

I suppose lot of folk dropped out or were kicked out when the great change (is there a name for that?) happened and they either couldn't or wouldn't go with it.


You talking about the "You'll Get Over It of 2007?"
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

cman: Metastatic Capricorn: August11: ltnor: A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.

Came here to say this. How many of us are dead? Or at least unstuck from our chairs?

I suppose lot of folk dropped out or were kicked out when the great change (is there a name for that?) happened and they either couldn't or wouldn't go with it.

You talking about the "You'll Get Over It of 2007?"


No. It was the shutting down of the Boobies tag as a regular thing. The expulsion of Gorgor. &c. When Fark cleaned up its act and went fully commercial.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: cman: Metastatic Capricorn: August11: ltnor: A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.

Came here to say this. How many of us are dead? Or at least unstuck from our chairs?

I suppose lot of folk dropped out or were kicked out when the great change (is there a name for that?) happened and they either couldn't or wouldn't go with it.

You talking about the "You'll Get Over It of 2007?"

No. It was the shutting down of the Boobies tag as a regular thing. The expulsion of Gorgor. &c. When Fark cleaned up its act and went fully commercial.


Ahh, there have been a few of those turning points in Fark history.

I'm from an era when daily headlines referenced Fb-. The great redesign disaster of 2007 still comes at the top of my list of infamous Fark moments.

Many call Balls in the Seat the funniest thing in Fark history. It isn't. The gray wave was. There still has yet to be a thread as epic as the Ha Ha Guy megathread of 2005.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Every king needs his throne:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
And others followed his example...
imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size

data.boomsbeat.comView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

eyeq360: And others followed his example...
[imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x1480]
[data.boomsbeat.com image 700x607]


Fark's version was only ("only" he says) a pinched scrotum. The actual balls never descended below the chair seat. Those brave fellows took it to the next level.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: August11: ltnor: A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.

Came here to say this. How many of us are dead? Or at least unstuck from our chairs?

I suppose lot of folk dropped out or were kicked out when the great change (is there a name for that?) happened and they either couldn't or wouldn't go with it.


Is the great change when one of the mods said something like "you'll get over it"?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

cameroncrazy1984: We were kids then


I was still in high school. Jesus.

I think I hit 20 years in September?
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

August11: ltnor: A bunch of names I haven't seen in quite some time.

Came here to say this. How many of us are dead? Or at least unstuck from our chairs?


I still have to check URLs here. You never know when you'll hear The Final Countdown
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Hubris Boy: Not impressed:
[Fark user image 400x436]



King Douchenozzle Von Krunk!
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Not nearly as famous, but it was a great thread, IMHO:

A Fark member said that a friend was at a Las Vegas hotel, and asked if anyone could deliver a certain flavor of Pop Tarts to the buddy's hotel room....and someone stepped up and made the hand-off.
 
eyeq360 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: eyeq360: And others followed his example...
[imageproxy.ifunny.co image 640x1480]
[data.boomsbeat.com image 700x607]

Fark's version was only ("only" he says) a pinched scrotum. The actual balls never descended below the chair seat. Those brave fellows took it to the next level.


It's one small slat for a man, one giant leap for a testicle grind.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

delsydsoftware: Did the ballsack conundrum thread come before the thread where someone found a bottle of squeeze salsa in his roommate's shower after a drunken night out? That was a classic as well, but I can't find it.


I remember this. It may have been a different condiment.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
This thread smells like < 200000 account numbers.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

nmrsnr: This thread smells like < 200000 account numbers.


Newb
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cman: nmrsnr: This thread smells like < 200000 account numbers.

Newb


The four and five digit Farkers explaining things to newer farkers

Fark user imageView Full Size


/It's a life of quiet dignity
//Now when is it feeding time?
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Aar1012: cman: nmrsnr: This thread smells like < 200000 account numbers.

Newb

The four and five digit Farkers explaining things to newer farkers

[Fark user image 425x318] [View Full Size image _x_]

/It's a life of quiet dignity
//Now when is it feeding time?


Newb
 
beerrun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
