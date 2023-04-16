 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Who farted y'all   (wkrn.com) divider line
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I tried to tell them that adding a Taco Bell inside the airport was a bad idea. No one listened.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was Nancy Grace.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Meth does a body good
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sorry.

I had Cincinatti Chili five ways at CVG but it didn't take effect until we landed in BNA.

/leans left slightly
//fans crotch
 
listerine69
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder whatever happened to her or if she even knows of her internet infamy.
 
