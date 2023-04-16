 Skip to content
(Bend Bulletin)   Wolverine spotted in Oregon for the first time in over 50 years; presumably on a brewery tour after getting sick of Molson and LaBatts   (bendbulletin.com) divider line
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it Swayze?  I knew he faked his death.
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man I may be high af, but is it last week again?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Their feet are so huge and ... spiky.
 
jtown
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Man I may be high af, but is it last week again?


More of a follow-up.  It was spotted and photographed by two people a few weeks ago.  This is a video of a wolverine in the same area.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'd say he was WAY off course
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There's some weird fark animals in Oregon.

Some sort of wombat or marten scurried across my wife's foot at Cathedral Tree trail in Astoria.

Weird shiat.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Who would in a fight: Honey Badger or Wolverine?
Honey Badger vote Smart.
Wolverine vote Funny.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Who would in a fight: Honey Badger or Wolverine?
Honey Badger vote Smart.
Wolverine vote Funny.


Can I use a study aid?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: ZMugg: Who would in a fight: Honey Badger or Wolverine?
Honey Badger vote Smart.
Wolverine vote Funny.

Can I use a study aid?


Interesting.  I like their analysis.

Yes, I am procrastinating to avoid chores.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

LarryDan43: Man I may be high af, but is it last week again?


No, it's not that early yet.
 
inner ted
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NathanAllen: There's some weird fark animals in Oregon.

Some sort of wombat or marten scurried across my wife's foot at Cathedral Tree trail in Astoria.

Weird shiat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vilesithknight
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I'd imagine Wolverine would only be interested in "good" beer. His healing factor metabolizes it so he fast he can't get drunk, so he's drinking it for the taste basically.
 
