(KHON2 Honolulu)   Reset the cock   (khon2.com)
    Murica, Male, Woman, Illegal drug trade, Police, Death, Adolescence, illegal chicken fight, 59-year-old woman  
370 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2023 at 8:05 PM



Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hmm. I wonder what "La Cucharacha" translates too in native Hawaiian....
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There is no clock. It's every day, multiple times per day. It's a free for all.
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What a shiathole country.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least the cocks are apparently ok

/cept the one that was shooting
 
Birnone
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I bet the shooting started because someone yelled "Get the cluck out of here".
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
See! It happens in other countries, too!!1!!2
 
Kalyco Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: At least the cocks are apparently ok

/cept the one that was shooting


Revenge of the cocks!!!!

/not gonna gis that
// hmmm...
/// >sigh< >zip<
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
..at an illegal chicken fight..

Let me understand, you got the hen, the chicken and the rooster. The rooster goes with the chicken. So, who's having sex with the hen?

You see my point here? You only hear of a hen, a rooster and a chicken. Something's missing!

/something's missing all right
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Reset the cock.

Not without dinner and flowers.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clock-keeping is a weird fetish
 
