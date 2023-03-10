 Skip to content
(USA Today)   An eye for an eye. A shot daughter for a shot daughter   (usatoday.com) divider line
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FTA: Back in October, Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper told WJXT-TV in Jacksonville that there very nearly were "two dead kids because of two stupid grown men."

"What is scarier than one crazy driver with a gun, than two crazy drivers with a gun?" Leeper said. "Thankfully, no one was killed in this incident, but it could have easily turned out that way because two people were acting stupid and let their tempers get the best of them."

He said drivers who find themselves in a similar situation should have the wherewithal to stand down.

"Someone who's driving aggressively around you, let him go," Leeper said. "Slow down. Go the other direction. Get the vehicle description if you can and call police."

The most sensible recommendations i have heard from law enforcement in quite some time.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They both kept this stupid game going and then when it escalated, one of them shot wildly into the other car, yet he's not the one under charge. They should both be locked away for a long time.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Netflix hit it on the nose with BEEF
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can't get charged after getting a water bottle thrown at you. At that point you can kill the throwers entire family.
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anyone who fires in self defense and hits anyone other than then person who triggered the necessity for self defense should be criminally at fault. I'm not claiming anything about what the law is, but what it should be.
 
darth sunshine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's ok, they will have plenty of babies soon enough to outnumber the number of kids killed by handguns in Florida.  Well maybe not with the new gun laws, things may even out.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the most "gun enthusiast" story of 2023 so far.  Two armed antagonists square off - only little girls are shot.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
the water bottle did not hurt him or cause him to lose control of the vehicle, it "stunned me so bad I grabbed my pistol," and that he fired at Hale's car to "get out of the whole situation."

Uh-huh. Good de-escalation.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: You can't get charged after getting a water bottle thrown at you. At that point you can kill the throwers entire family.


And this is why I have a real problem with the 'stand your ground' laws as they're written.  I can see scenarios when deadly force may be justified, but those scenarios should be vanishingly rare and should require a fairly extreme amount of discipline on the part of the shooter prior to the shooting itself.

In this particular case, if the first shooter had only shot the assailant from the other vehicle, ie, the aggressor, then I could at least see the nature of the 'stand your ground' law being arguable, even if it should be rejected on account of the road-rage escalation that shows a lack of discipline.  But that first shooter shot a bystander.  This should have invalidated that as a defense altogether.

Shooting the wrong person by mistake or poor aim is not an accident.  It was a wilful act.  If the law had looked at the nature of the shootings based on who was shot then this defense should not have applied at all.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this story related to the video of the guy magdumping wildly into his windshield after somebody threw a water bottle at his truck?
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Flor-idiots
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Is this story related to the video of the guy magdumping wildly into his windshield after somebody threw a water bottle at his truck?


Believe it or not, different story.

That one was about Eric Popper and also involved a water bottle.  Despite recklessly endangering himself and everyone around him he had charges dropped:

https://www.local10.com/news/local/2023/03/10/charges-dropped-against-man-arrested-for-road-rage-shooting-on-i-95/
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
El_Dan
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Stuff like this is why I leave longer following distances, try to keep my speed in the 0-5 mph over the posted limit range, and use the left lane of the highway for passing only.
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
'Two stupid grown men' is an article heading.

No. This is sociopathic violence. Two violent imbeciles' paths crossed resulting in a crescendo of stupidity and violence.

What's regrettable is they bred and passed on their violent and stupid genes.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

noitsnot: This is the most "gun enthusiast" story of 2023 so far.  Two armed antagonists square off - only little girls are shot.


These people had offspring that will survive to have offspring. Darwin doesn't care.
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am trying a new approach when someone cuts me off or other similar stuff. I pretty much always back off to let people in, and when they do it aggressively I look at them as they pass and shrug. Usually they're looking at me as some kind of challenge and the shrug seems to suck the wind right out of their sails.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Charges dropped? WTFF????
 
olorin604
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Stuff like this is why I leave longer following distances, try to keep my speed in the 0-5 mph over the posted limit range, and use the left lane of the highway for passing only.


Sucker, this is why if you shoot someone you make sure they are dead so you are the only one providing a story to the police.

Stand your ground laws are farking stupid, a duty to retreat might not have stopped this, but it damn well should have prevented either of them from claiming it was self defense.
 
Greylight
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Even if the men had only shot each other and crashed their cars the innocent passengers would have been injured.  Both should be charged for reckless endangerment at the least.  Being threatened even in the most extreme of cases does not justify injuring innocent bystanders.  The stand your ground law is flawed amd does not protect the pubic in fact it creates more danger.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
An armed society is a polite society...
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give the girls the guns. Put both dads in a cage and have them try to dug the bullets.
 
SecretAgentWoman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SecretAgentWoman: Give the girls the guns. Put both dads in a cage and have them try to dug the bullets.


*DUCK

DUCK the bullets.
//duck
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This too has become my approach.
The idea that somebody ends up mangled on their trip to the grocery store is a risk I'm not willing to take.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Don't instigate shiat if you're going to go out armed.
Ever.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

If that's your new approach what were you doing before?
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

El_Dan: Stuff like this is why I leave longer following distances, try to keep my speed in the 0-5 mph over the posted limit range, and use the left lane of the highway for passing only.


If we all did this, there would be no rage.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why is the wife only flipping the other driver off? If she's riding shotgun, she should be the one in charge of the pistol in the car. She should be the one initiating gunfire.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Allison told police that though the water bottle did not hurt him or cause him to lose control of the vehicle, it "stunned me so bad I grabbed my pistol," and that he fired at Hale's car to "get out of the whole situation."

A gun should be a weapon of last resort, not your first instinct.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a polite society.
 
muck1969
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Polite society"
 
muck1969
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Madison_Smiled: What a polite society.


shakes tiny fist
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fissile
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: the water bottle did not hurt him or cause him to lose control of the vehicle, it "stunned me so bad I grabbed my pistol," and that he fired at Hale's car to "get out of the whole situation."

Uh-huh. Good de-escalation.


Apparently shooting someone because they threw a water bottle at you is considered 'standing your ground' in Florida.  It's unbelievable.

About 20 years ago I was driving on I80 in Pennsylvania when two knuckleheads got involved in some kind of road rage incident.  I had nothing to do with any of it.  They were cutting each other off and brake checking each other when one knucklehead threw a bottle at the other knucklehead....and hit my car. Caused nearly a thousand dollars in paint damage.   I didn't get a plate number, and I didn't bother chasing anyone down.  In those days such an act could have caused me a lot of problems with the law.  How backward we were in those days.  These days I could pull my Deathmaster 2000 and start busting caps, and the law would be perfectly fine with it.  Depending on how many people I offed, I would be called a hero on the floor of congress by the likes of Marjorie Taylor Greene.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Some piece of shiat gets a water bottle thrown at him and that's legal grounds for a gunfight? Is that like some sort of Floridian duel challenge?
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I had a guy tail gate me in the center lane (since going 10 over the limit wasn't fast enough, silly me), he cuts someone off in the right lane, honks his horn while banging the side if his car with his fist and screaming to get my attention, then cuts in front of me and brake checks twice.  I tried to stay stone face and disinterested in order to rob him of his attention.  Strange thing was that he was barely down the road later on, so apparently not much in a rush?
 
Abox
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I know two road ragers and they attract other road ragers like flies.  They drive aggressively and take every transgression as a personal insult.  Away from the road they're decent people but you can tell there's something simmering, like they know there's aggressive driving happening at that very moment going unchallenged.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boojum2k
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Same as everyone else. Either ignoring them or cursing at the idiots.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Why is the wife only flipping the other driver off? If she's riding shotgun, she should be the one in charge of the pistol in the car. She should be the one initiating gunfire.



Exactly. Today's womenfolk ain't supporting their husbands anymore.
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Both men have different stories about how the confrontation started

Yes. That's how "different" works.
 
Fissile
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NeverDrunk23: I had a guy tail gate me in the center lane (since going 10 over the limit wasn't fast enough, silly me), he cuts someone off in the right lane, honks his horn while banging the side if his car with his fist and screaming to get my attention, then cuts in front of me and brake checks twice.  I tried to stay stone face and disinterested in order to rob him of his attention.  Strange thing was that he was barely down the road later on, so apparently not much in a rush?


Maybe the car you were driving triggered him?  Were you driving a Prius?  There are people who are so offended by a lib driving a Prius, Tesla or any car with Massachusetts plates they feel the need to destroy their cars and kill them.

Yup, US Murica is now a place where your choice of car is a political statement that warrants instant retribution.

Why Are People Vandalizing Teslas?
Youtube fWEXlp7cWYY
 
