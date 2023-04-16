 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)
30
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That list is bullshiat.
$210 for a good ounce and he thinks that's cheap?
lol
 
daffy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I want pot.
 
yanceylebeef [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good. Now maybe people will leave the Denver Metro area.
Why do they call it Tourist Season if I can't shoot them?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Finest Kind still grown (For the last half century) in Big Sur!
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a lonely Taco Bell on a street near me. All the nearby businesses have gone bust, lots of vacant buildings. I expected the Taco Bell to go under at any moment. Then someone opened a gigantic dispensary in one of the vacant buildings a few yards away.

The people who own that Taco Bell must feel like they won the lottery.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Exile On Beale Street: I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*


I just fruitlessly rang 3 people... hoping 4th time's the charm
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lady J: Exile On Beale Street: I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*

I just fruitlessly rang 3 people... hoping 4th time's the charm


*shotguns smoke through phone*
 
Trocadero
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Lady J: Exile On Beale Street: I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*

I just fruitlessly rang 3 people... hoping 4th time's the charm

*shotguns smoke through phone*


That only works on old corded landlines, and even ATT doesn't sell those anymore, they hook a cell phone receiver up into your wall, the copper outside isn't doing anything.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Lady J: Exile On Beale Street: I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*

I just fruitlessly rang 3 people... hoping 4th time's the charm

*shotguns smoke through phone*


4th time was the charm  : )
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: There's a lonely Taco Bell on a street near me. All the nearby businesses have gone bust, lots of vacant buildings. I expected the Taco Bell to go under at any moment. Then someone opened a gigantic dispensary in one of the vacant buildings a few yards away.

The people who own that Taco Bell must feel like they won the lottery.


or the people who own the Taco Bell decided to open a dispensary to ensure their continued Taco Bell profits.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: Lady J: Exile On Beale Street: I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*

I just fruitlessly rang 3 people... hoping 4th time's the charm

*shotguns smoke through phone*


<call me>   ;-P
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Trocadero: Exile On Beale Street: Lady J: Exile On Beale Street: I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*

I just fruitlessly rang 3 people... hoping 4th time's the charm

*shotguns smoke through phone*

That only works on old corded landlines, and even ATT doesn't sell those anymore, they hook a cell phone receiver up into your wall, the copper outside isn't doing anything.


I recently had an 'old man rants at clouds' experience sitting at a bar.  Random man in his 60s started complaining about property taxes and other things and one rant was that you can't get a land line any longer.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: leviosaurus: There's a lonely Taco Bell on a street near me. All the nearby businesses have gone bust, lots of vacant buildings. I expected the Taco Bell to go under at any moment. Then someone opened a gigantic dispensary in one of the vacant buildings a few yards away.

The people who own that Taco Bell must feel like they won the lottery.

or the people who own the Taco Bell decided to open a dispensary to ensure their continued Taco Bell profits.


Right, because selling tacos is so lucrative they just needed the dispensary to drive traffic...
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Although Salem, OR seems have a ridiculous number of dispensaries, it's an illusion caused by almost all of them being on Commercial. Last count was 37 for a city of 177k people, about half over 18 yo.

I will also note that the promised taco truck on every corner never happened. Another GQP promise broken. The closest taco truck is over five miles away, although in the summer there's one about two miles away.
 
Kaltros
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ahh... a lifetime of practice has prepared us for this moment...

Colorado has some of the most intense THC claims of weed in the ground; most of the shops been into, the usual THC percentage announced is 26% - 33%.

Oregon is more in the range of 19% - 23%.

California is kinda all over the place, largely mimics Oregon: 19% - 26%.

Colorado is largely tourist blends, equal mix of hybrids, sativas, & indicas. 
Oregon is almost exclusively indicas & hybrids, some CBDs
California is mostly indicas & hybrids, some sativas, interesting mix of CBD-strong flowers (though harder to find these days)

Nevada is an interesting location for modest quality weed at a low price.

Wherever you are, the shops just inside the state border of any weed-legal state tend to offer suspiciously good prices for curious mixes, though caveat emptor.

For what this one is used to:
1 ounce ranges anywhere from $80 (low-grade, dry, clearance) up to $300 per ounce (never bought that, couldn't tell you). Typical range is $100-$150 per ounce.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That list is bullshiat.
$210 for a good ounce and he thinks that's cheap?
lol


Michigan has a massive glut right now. You can grab decent strains for 65/oz and really nice ones for 85. I came back with 6000mg of edibles for less than $200
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

chitownmike: tembaarmswide: leviosaurus: There's a lonely Taco Bell on a street near me. All the nearby businesses have gone bust, lots of vacant buildings. I expected the Taco Bell to go under at any moment. Then someone opened a gigantic dispensary in one of the vacant buildings a few yards away.

The people who own that Taco Bell must feel like they won the lottery.

or the people who own the Taco Bell decided to open a dispensary to ensure their continued Taco Bell profits.

Right, because selling tacos is so lucrative they just needed the dispensary to drive traffic...


Yeah, you'll get over it.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Dispensary weed is mishandled beat up garbage.  Grow your own it's not hard.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Hartford, Connecticut? The Puritan assholes who founded that town are rolling over in their graves.

Good.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Tokin42: cretinbob: That list is bullshiat.
$210 for a good ounce and he thinks that's cheap?
lol

Michigan has a massive glut right now. You can grab decent strains for 65/oz and really nice ones for 85. I came back with 6000mg of edibles for less than $200


Someday I will make the drive up there.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Grow your own it's not hard.


That's what she said.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What is this guy wearing?  Did he sample the subject matter of the article before picking put his outfit?
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

indylaw: Teddy Brosevelt: Grow your own it's not hard.

That's what she said.


Too much weed will do that
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Taco Bell? Never really had a craving while high for it. Although I do put effort into getting my munchie needs taken care of ahead of time. I'm more into texture than just flavor.

Ultimate time travel munchies for old farts:
Jack in the box for tacos.
Weinerschitzel for chili dogs.
Del Taco for simple cheeseburgers & fries.
RC Cola from the grocery store.

Instant Pup-n-Taco

media.tenor.comView Full Size


/of all manner of drug lingo over the decades and regions, pretty much only "munchies" is both universal and has remained unchanged.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That list is bullshiat.
$210 for a good ounce and he thinks that's cheap?
lol


Seriously. In the True North, ounces at legal cannabis retailers start at CAD100.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
That would be a sadly accurate metric for America, if only practically surpassed by Subways...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

daffy: I want pot.


You gotta say it like you're at Taco Bell
Yo quiero marihuana
 
MythDragon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

leviosaurus: There's a lonely Taco Bell on a street near me. All the nearby businesses have gone bust, lots of vacant buildings. I expected the Taco Bell to go under at any moment. Then someone opened a gigantic dispensary in one of the vacant buildings a few yards away.

The people who own that Taco Bell must feel like they won the lottery.


Hitting the mega millions:
nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Lady J: Exile On Beale Street: I just got a new hook up, so getting a kick...
*lights bowl*

I just fruitlessly rang 3 people... hoping 4th time's the charm


I still get my supply from a girlfriend I broke up with about 5 years ago.
 
