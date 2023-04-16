 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   Scary Headline: Leaked Pentagon docs show Chinese spy balloon may have had "aperture radar" device that can see through some materials. Materials like rain and fog, and, oh yeah, pretty much everybody has used this tech since the 1950s   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
34
    More: Followup, Earth, European Space Agency, Radar, Knowledge, Stratosphere, Satellite, Balloon, Science  
•       •       •

401 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Apr 2023 at 10:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can't we just fire her?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?


Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're going to unleash GLaDOS on us.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: They're going to unleash GLaDOS on us.


I'll ready a potato
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope to all heck they never discover these or we are all doomed.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoctorCal: DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?

Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"


Because apparently their satellite spy technology is stuck in the 70s.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It can even see through my clothing?   Those pervs!
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: They're going to unleash GLaDOS on us.


Ha ha, fat chance.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I gotta hand it to that spy balloon.

It was a triumph.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: It can even see through my clothing?   Those pervs!


Your clothing and your bed covers, you dirty birdy.
 
PirateKing [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Quick, somebody invent combustible lemons.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
嘿德魯，在 Fark 上做得很好。 我們會給你另一個啤酒倉庫。

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Aperture Investment Opportunity #3: "Turrets"
Youtube 6i-nMWgBUp0
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Quick, somebody invent combustible lemons.


What does Megaman have to do with this!?
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
They fitted a cat with night vision binoculars and put it in a bombardier's bubble. It can see you masturbating any time of the day.

Stop that now! You know who you are.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GreenSun: 嘿德魯，在 Fark 上做得很好。 我們會給你另一個啤酒倉庫。

[Fark user image 500x500]


Traditional Chinese but mainlanders would use simplified
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

GreenSun: 嘿德魯，在 Fark 上做得很好。 我們會給你另一個啤酒倉庫。

[Fark user image image 500x500]


No thanks, I had Mongolian beef yesterday.
 
Unapologetically Canadian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?

Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"


Balloons are a lot cheaper to launch than satellites, and if a given camera or radar system has a certain resolution at orbital altitudes (say a minimum 100 miles or around 500,000 ft) imagine how much better resolution it would have at a tenth of that distance. It also had a lot of psyop value  - the commotion it  caused will keep their analysts busy for months.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: Kubo: They're going to unleash GLaDOS on us.

Ha ha, fat chance.


Anyway, this cake is great

It's so delicious and moist.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Ambitwistor: Kubo: They're going to unleash GLaDOS on us.

Ha ha, fat chance.

Anyway, this cake is great

It's so delicious and moist.


We do what we must because we can.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The "weather balloon" was equipped to see right through weather.
Interesting
 
indy_kid
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?

Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"


The farther away you are from the target, you'll need a larger receiver for a given radiated output. Increase the output of your radar, the smaller the receiver.

So, in order to have a small, low-power radar, it has to be closer to the target.

Satellites in low Earth orbit have a predictable path and only a short time over the target (hide the important things when you know it's about to fly over). It's easy to pick up radio transmissions, but weather can obscure your cameras, and cameras have limits on resolution.

Moving into a higher orbit gives you more time over the target, but might render optical cameras useless.

A balloon isn't that easy to spot from the ground. It has an unpredictable path (both good and bad for spying). Radar can be small, cameras can see more details.

Mostly, it's a way China can fark with the US without much blowback. We waited until it was over the Atlantic before shooting it down. There's no way for the US to send balloons over China.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?

Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"


easy to muddle them up
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dr_iacovone: Let's hope to all heck they never discover these or we are all doomed.

[i.pinimg.com image 570x438]


That helped fund White Supremacy groups. And Sea Monkeys.
 
DarksideHalo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

harleyquinnical: Ambitwistor: Kubo: They're going to unleash GLaDOS on us.

Ha ha, fat chance.

Anyway, this cake is great

It's so delicious and moist.


RA DAMNIT, I was scrolling through comments when I should have just blasted out how delicious a lie that cake was.
Kudos, Farkers.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Seems like China psyop to me.  If these were legitimate spy devices they would certainly have a catastrophic self destruct specifically to prevent recovery.  Not some half-assed NK self destruct either.  Seems to me China is just yanking our chain for the internal political turmoil it is causing /inflaming. We get played a lot as a nation anymore.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MIRV888: Seems like China psyop to me.  If these were legitimate spy devices they would certainly have a catastrophic self destruct specifically to prevent recovery.  Not some half-assed NK self destruct either.  Seems to me China is just yanking our chain for the internal political turmoil it is causing /inflaming. We get played a lot as a nation anymore.


If you aren't going to pony up for a satellite in this particular case, why would you pony up for a bomb strapped to a camera with a balloon?
 
DoctorCal [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Lady J: DoctorCal: DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?

Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"

easy to muddle them up


How many refrigerators can it see through?
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby, it's "synthetic aperture radar."

The "radar" part I hope needs no explanation.  Microwaves, usually, if you want ground and camo penetration.

The "aperture" part means, basically, the size of the receiving antenna.  The larger the antenna, the greater the resolution.  It's the same math that limits an optical telescope's resolution according to the diameter of its primary mirror.

A "synthetic aperture" is generated by moving the physical antenna (ideally in a straight line) while making radar measurements.  The distance moved can be converted to a virtual antenna size via numerical signal processing, thus it's called a synthetic aperture.  Therefore, if you have a 1 meter receive antenna, but scan the target continually while moving 1 kilometer, you can (ideally) achieve a synthetic aperture of 1km.

Very useful for battlefield recon, strategic recon, agriculture, geology, archaeology, urban planning and analysis, etc.
 
Lady J [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DoctorCal: Lady J: DoctorCal: DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?

Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"

easy to muddle them up

How many refrigerators can it see through?


twelvety
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

indy_kid: DoctorCal: DoctorCal: Can't we just fire her?

Ah, crap. Sorry.

I meant "why would they spy with a balloon when they have satellites?"

The farther away you are from the target, you'll need a larger receiver for a given radiated output. Increase the output of your radar, the smaller the receiver.

So, in order to have a small, low-power radar, it has to be closer to the target.

Satellites in low Earth orbit have a predictable path and only a short time over the target (hide the important things when you know it's about to fly over). It's easy to pick up radio transmissions, but weather can obscure your cameras, and cameras have limits on resolution.

Moving into a higher orbit gives you more time over the target, but might render optical cameras useless.

A balloon isn't that easy to spot from the ground. It has an unpredictable path (both good and bad for spying). Radar can be small, cameras can see more details.

Mostly, it's a way China can fark with the US without much blowback. We waited until it was over the Atlantic before shooting it down. There's no way for the US to send balloons over China.


Really? We can't launch a few from South Korea or from Kadina?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I imagine Xi will have no problem with the US swarming their air space with millions of stratoballoons carrying synthetic aperture radar.

Let's get on it and get some good recon.  And it's all fair game.  What's good for the old goose is good for the Pooh bear.

If they have a problem with gigaswarms of civilian stratoballoons, then we nuke them until they no longer have a problem.
 
chitownmike
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ragin' Asian: They fitted a cat with night vision binoculars and put it in a bombardier's bubble. It can see you masturbating any time of the day.

Stop that now! You know who you are.


Like a cat has never watched me masturbate before
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.