(Cleveland Plain Dealer)   Of course I need an assualt rifle. I just killed someone and there's probably somebody out to get me   (cleveland.com) divider line
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Murder Town USA
 
Bob_Laublaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Lindsey and Edwards, 32, argued over a woman prior to Edwards being shot during a fight over a gun.

So, a woman gun. I had no idea guns were gendered.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
It sounds like he killed a Terminator.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Lindsey and Edwards, 32, argued over a woman prior to Edwards being shot during a fight over a gun.

So, a woman gun. I had no idea guns were gendered.


The only guns the GOP will ban will be transgendered guns.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Four guns.

Yeah, okay buddy.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Violence fetish and decider culture in the United States is insane.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I killed someone so now I'm scared.

And what have we learned?

I need more guns to kill the next person who scares me!

OK, clearly this model needs some work.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose gun was the original? And regardless, sorry buddy, you chose life situations that got you a felony. You don't get to have a gun anymore. Time to start knife collecting.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprised they took it away from him.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ace in your face: Whose gun was the original? And regardless, sorry buddy, you chose life situations that got you a felony. You don't get to have a gun anymore. Time to start knife collecting.


No law in the world is going to stop someone in fear of their life from tooling up. Being in jail is better than being dead.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A modern time Hatfield-McCoy feud in the making.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what would solve this situation?
A gun.
 
E_Henry_Thripshaws_Disease
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
sounds okay to me
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ghosts have guns?
 
Claude Ballse [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times:

Fear is the main motivation behind gun nuts and the proliferation of violence.

If we want to get rid of gun violence in this country, we need to start with some serious mass-therapy in society. Starting with the media who's always trying to terrify both sides of the argument to make money.

Then move on to banning advertisements and false advertising of firearms the same way we did with tobacco.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The only thing that can stop a bad gun with a gun is a good gun with a gun is a gun gun gun guns
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times:

Fear is the main motivation behind gun nuts and the proliferation of violence.

If we want to get rid of gun violence in this country, we need to start with some serious mass-therapy in society. Starting with the media who's always trying to terrify both sides of the argument to make money.

Then move on to banning advertisements and false advertising of firearms the same way we did with tobacco.


No, just make it impossible to participate in society unless you turn your guns in. Cut off internet, ability to get a license, use a credit card, public schools, cell phone can only be used in an emergency, etc. If they refuse, escalate to check points on roads, turn off power. Finally run a D3 dozer through their property.

They'd be happy to turn in their guns. The myth of the rugged American individual is just a myth.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Lindsey and Edwards, 32, argued over a woman prior to Edwards being shot during a fight over a gun.

So, a woman gun. I had no idea guns were gendered.


Most guns are female.  Just think about that hard magazine sliding up and into a willing well and you'll understand

/Rule 34 is in play
 
drewogatory
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

oa330_man: Claude Ballse: If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times:

Fear is the main motivation behind gun nuts and the proliferation of violence.

If we want to get rid of gun violence in this country, we need to start with some serious mass-therapy in society. Starting with the media who's always trying to terrify both sides of the argument to make money.

Then move on to banning advertisements and false advertising of firearms the same way we did with tobacco.

No, just make it impossible to participate in society unless you turn your guns in. Cut off internet, ability to get a license, use a credit card, public schools, cell phone can only be used in an emergency, etc. If they refuse, escalate to check points on roads, turn off power. Finally run a D3 dozer through their property.

They'd be happy to turn in their guns. The myth of the rugged American individual is just a myth.


Can you math? This isn't a few hundred nutballs on a farm, dude.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Ghosts have guns?


You haven't heard of ghost guns?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: If I've said it once, I've said it a thousand times:

Fear is the main motivation behind gun nuts and the proliferation of violence.

If we want to get rid of gun violence in this country, we need to start with some serious mass-therapy in society. Starting with the media who's always trying to terrify both sides of the argument to make money.

Then move on to banning advertisements and false advertising of firearms the same way we did with tobacco.


It would be easier to put mood stabilizers in the water supply
 
scalpod
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SoupJohnB: Ghosts have guns?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


Like, sometimes g-g-g-ghosts have g-g-g-guns!
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Bob_Laublaw: Lindsey and Edwards, 32, argued over a woman prior to Edwards being shot during a fight over a gun.

So, a woman gun. I had no idea guns were gendered.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  

drewogatory: ace in your face: Whose gun was the original? And regardless, sorry buddy, you chose life situations that got you a felony. You don't get to have a gun anymore. Time to start knife collecting.

No law in the world is going to stop someone in fear of their life from tooling up. Being in jail is better than being dead.


I disagree. If my choice was spending the rest of my life in prison, or just dying. That's an easy choice for me. I'm not living out the rest of my years in a cage.

Now of course if it's just spending a year at Club Fed, that's different.
 
