(Some Old Guy)   Boomers bite back after being accused of wrecking the retirement of all other generations   (investmentnews.com)
82
•       •       •

LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, snap.  The Weeners in a generational thread?  Let me see if I can end most of the same arguments before they begin:  I'm Gen X and think Boomers are awful and should be converted into Soylent Green and their assets distributed to everyone else.

I'm also a Boomer though, and while a lot of my generation are awful shiate goblins, I'm not one of them.  Also, fark you.  I got mine.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obligatory:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm a young boomer, part of the earliest who retired via investing because real pensions are dead.

Full disclosure: I get $1100/Month US pension as a retired GS14 who left at 56.  Ka-Ching. I'm rich birches.

/thanks Ronnie
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'll just say this. Republicans from 1980 until today screamed and yelled about how awful it would be to leave an unpaid debt for the next generation. Their supply-side economic policies and wars have left us with what will probably reach $50 trillion in debt when you start factoring in the future interest rate increases and the fact that we don't take in enough taxes from companies and the rich to cover our budget.

Unless you restore the top 90% taxe rate, the middle rates, restore cap gains tax rates and make the estate tax 100% above $20 mill AND negotiate all drug prices for Medicare not just a few, we will never get out from under that debt and the interest payments will prevent us from even having a decent government.

Once you get that much debt it becomes unmanageable without doing all of those things.

A company would declare bankruptcy. And printing more money will just make inflation 100x worse.

Boomers, as a generation, are responsible for where we are. They will not help us out. They are riding off into the sunset and leaving all of us with the biggest pile of excrement in the history of capitalism.

If we do not make these changes soon, we're f*cked. The answer is not cutting programs that people rely on to live... it's raising taxes back to where we have a functional budget again. Always has been.

We do that or else. There's no other option.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

At least we still have the global reserve currency<GQP defaults national debt>...oh.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sure, let's have generational finger pointing argument while the billionaires ride private jets from one mega-yacht to another. That will be great fun, yes?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A column warning future generations not to follow baby boomers' lead when it comes to retirement planning elicited a fiery response from boomers.

Ok boomer.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Robert Reich is doing a great lecture series about wealth inequality.

Just passing this along.  It's incredibly informative.


https://robertreich.substack.com/p/first-class?fbclid=IwAR10It6Nxrnd3v6dw9RshNwK4CSgBJUDKK88pSBbm3JBw7rL-rkCyCkoqNA
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Isn't that what they want, is fighting amongst ourselves?

I didn't decide to eliminate pensions; those in charge of industries and corporations did.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Of course they do. We know who and why and how. None of it matters because all we can do is try to fix it.

But they have us so busy trying to unf*ck guns and abortion and everything else that no one is doing anything about our financial state . Because the status quo only enriches those same people more and more every day.

It's disgusting to sit here knowing what we need to do to start fixing things and knowing that unless we miraculously get 60 votes in the Senate, the House, keep the Presidency and get a few new Justices... we can't do dick.

It's why people get so frustrated and just give up. They make it so easy for us to snipe at each other rather than take on the assholes who did all this.

So frustrating.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

All because certain companies didn't want the competition.  I have said it before and I'll say it again: monopolies are the natural, inevitable end point of unrestricted capitalism.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


'Divide and conquer' continues to be the GQP's greatest tool at controlling (and trolling) the country!
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

...and a return to a Fuedal system. Everybody's going serfin', serfin' USA!!!!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again


How do you get forced out of an advertising job?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: AlwaysRightBoy: Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again

How do you get forced out of an advertising job?


At fifty, my opinions were no  longer relevant, pretty much standard. In NYC . I was stupid  to think all of our liguoir gigs giviinng out free booze would be a thing in the Village
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Mugato: AlwaysRightBoy: Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again

How do you get forced out of an advertising job?

At fifty, my opinions were no  longer relevant, pretty much standard. In NYC . I was stupid  to think all of our liguoir gigs giviinng out free booze would be a thing in the Village


Wow, I didn't know that happened. I mean I hate all marketing people and all boomers (not you, you're ok) but I didn't know they could fire people for getting old unless they were like a pilot or something.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I'm a young boomer, part of the earliest who retired via investing because real pensions are dead.

Full disclosure: I get $1100/Month US pension as a retired GS14 who left at 56.  Ka-Ching. I'm rich birches.

/thanks Ronnie


Wow how does my mom's teacher's retirement beat that? Wow. I'm more impressed with my mum nows
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever, still slacking
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tryptik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again


How much income do you get from your retirement? Is it 401k or defined benefit?
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Well, poor people love defending the rich.
 
cmb53208
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Yeah...we got smarter and designed engines that didn't need to have valve adjustments, points reset, carburetors adjusted, etc.. Now we have engines that get more power out of less, are more reliable, and are more efficient
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ok, boomer
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

God you guys suck at memes.
 
tryptik [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Iirc, the boomers are the gen that allowed the move from defined benefit to 402k, forcing those of us lucky enough to even urge 401k to support hedge funds and such.  Also SOMEONE implemented the social security tax cap (don't recall if it was boomers but I would not be shocked).

By shifting retirement savings to a volatile industry that also happens to concentrate wealth in the hands of private actors, I think they deserve a bit of blame.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
*pours gasoline*

Oh neat this must be the thread where it gets pointed out that people who aren't yet even of voting age are just as responsible for the Reaganomics-style problems with our country as those who have spent a lifetime voting for that style of economic policy. How dare anyone besmirch the old'ns.

*drops match*
 
Loucifer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You are all demographically screwed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gaythiest Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SoupJohnB [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

And also, our music sucked! "Don't follow leaders, watch your parking meters?" What does that even mean?
 
medius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
retirement plan is death, like for any other replicant
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

*points at massive lead contamination among the older generations*

..... maybe someone should have warned them not to drink the gasoline or lick the walls?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
For the 10,000th time, the Blame the Boomers meme is just conservatives looking to divide and conquer. That's all it is.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Millenial here, I have zero debt, retirement savings, an IRA, and a pension waiting for me. Sucks you farked up, but to borrow the boomer motto, 'fark you, got mine.'

*pours a sensibly priced bourbon*
 
Bslim
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They can throw all the tantrums they want, F*CK OFF AND DIE ALREADY!
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

tryptik: AlwaysRightBoy: Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again

How much income do you get from your retirement? Is it 401k or defined benefit?


I still work , I paid the max into my 401-k for over 27 years with my JP Morgan account. Still having to work, my time having tried to  work for the Post office was the worst thing ever. Working at the supermarket was much better.
 
phishrace
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mugato: AlwaysRightBoy: Mugato: AlwaysRightBoy: Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again

How do you get forced out of an advertising job?

At fifty, my opinions were no  longer relevant, pretty much standard. In NYC . I was stupid  to think all of our liguoir gigs giviinng out free booze would be a thing in the Village

Wow, I didn't know that happened. I mean I hate all marketing people and all boomers (not you, you're ok) but I didn't know they could fire people for getting old unless they were like a pilot or something.


Same thing happens in tech. They don't tell you it's because of your age when they let you go, but when you try to get another tech job over age 50, it becomes apparent nobody wants you, despite your stellar employment history. Been there, done that. Can't openly discriminate by age, but they certainly do it behind the scenes.
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Weird how there were barely any of them until the boomers and Saint Ronnie got ahold of the tax code
 
p51d007
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"How are boomers supposed to retire? They're still raising their adult kids AND adult grandkids who refuse to get out of their house and get on with life! Tell the 'you get' generation to stop whining about every little thing, pull themselves up and get on with it already!"
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Mugato: AlwaysRightBoy: Mugato: AlwaysRightBoy: Baby boomer here , was forced into retirement in an earlier retirement age after being forced out  from my NYC adertising job. Which I was.. The thing is a new lease on life that can open up opportunities to be able to drive a high-speed ferry at 32 knots. Full speed ahead because life only comes around until the next ferry arrives.
/will slow down a few knots when I am told again

How do you get forced out of an advertising job?

At fifty, my opinions were no  longer relevant, pretty much standard. In NYC . I was stupid  to think all of our liguoir gigs giviinng out free booze would be a thing in the Village

Wow, I didn't know that happened. I mean I hate all marketing people and all boomers (not you, you're ok) but I didn't know they could fire people for getting old unless they were like a pilot or something.


Like people of every age, 50 year olds that add value to a company are not forced out. Those that don't, are.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yeah...we got smarter and designed engines that didn't need to have valve adjustments, points reset, carburetors adjusted, etc.. Now we have engines that get more power out of less, are more reliable, and are more efficient


and those warnings are purely for liability purposes not because people are drinking battery acid.

But at least i know i'm smarter than the old person who posted that.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Boomers complain?  Blame others?  That doesn't sound like the boomers I know.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: For the 10,000th time, the Blame the Boomers meme is just conservatives looking to divide and conquer. That's all it is.


Agreed, but those who control the bulk of the wealth are a very small group of what might be called "Boomers".  A very small and narrow brush is taken for a large and wide one.

Most of the so-called Boomers I know are not wealthy.  On the contrary, they are struggling and not retired.

So the columnists advice is correct: don't do what Boomers did.  Except what did they do?  Most of them were majority Boomers whose wealth got transferred to the minority Boomers because the majority Boomers had no control.  So translation: get control of wealth and people and don't surrender it.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Boomer here .... I'm going to bed.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Yeah...we got smarter and designed engines that didn't need to have valve adjustments, points reset, carburetors adjusted, etc.. Now we have engines that get more power out of less, are more reliable, and are more efficient


No, it means they drank the battery fluid.  Hence the revision for future generations.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Kids today have fidget spinners and eat tide pods!
HAW HAW HAW
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Boomers get mad about their generation but there are two factors they never consider.

First they were the first generation to be bombarded with a carefully orchestrated propaganda campaign that was constantly broadcast into their cars homes, and they never managed to learn to tell when they were being lied to.  Not just TV but FM radio made it possible to listen to radio in your car, while with AM it is near impossible to tune into a signal if your antenna is either not twenty feet tall or you are not holding your radio still in a good spot.

Second, boomers, and the silent generation, spent decades of their lives thinking the world was gonna end either with Jesus or nuclear fire.  You do not plan for your children's future when you think your children have no future.

In that environment why not borrow massive debt through short sighted tax policy in order to live large now?  They also were bombarded with messages everywhere they went, that if you were poor, being sexually harassed, or disenfranchised, then it was your fault.  They were taught these messages not just by Rush Limbaugh, but at church and in school.  They were also told that if anyone tried to fix these problems, than they were an Allie with the evil communists who were gonna blow up the world.

The boomers were also the last generation to grow up during segregation, so white boomers literally had no black friends and they were taught to mistrust them.  When schools were desegregated their parents, preachers, even their teachers encouraged them to bully the black students into quitting school.

Their generation was one of the hardest hit by AIDS, but at a time when gay people did not come out to their straight friends.  Our Boomer parents had just as many gay friends as we did, but they never knew it, and the majority of those friends died, and then had their families lie about what they died from, and so boomers have lived in a generational bubble where they do not know very many gay people.

Not every boomer is a Trumpist idiot.  But it isn't so hard to understand why they voted for Trump, Reagan, and all the other bigots.

You get generations, we grew up with gay friends who are open.  We grew up with mixed race schools where racism may have still been a problem, but you had the opportunity to have mixed race friendships.  We grew up either dating across races and genders or knowing friends who did.  GenXers, Millennials, and zoomers are not the same as boomers and each generation has made its own social progress.

Many boomers have made that social progress with us.  Many have been pioneers of that social progress.  Far too many of them see that social progress as scary and something to be undone.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
You mean... electing officials that mutilate federal revenues might fark over everyone else? "Hurr we don' hab monies to pay fer duh programs anymore! Also crime and teh gheys and brown people n sich! DUUURRRR!!!!!"

/man
//F*CK
///y'all
////well, not ALL all y'all. Just the rapeublic*nts
 
