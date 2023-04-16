 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(New York Daily News)   New York City dog owners: The Department of Sanitation has a message for you   (nydailynews.com) divider line
15
    More: Obvious, Public space, New York City, Poster, Law, Advertising, Litter, Municipality, Waste  
•       •       •

394 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2023 at 4:38 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now if the humans would pick up their own from the west coast sidewalks we'd really be getting somewhere.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

fredbox: Now if the humans would pick up their own from the west coast sidewalks we'd really be getting somewhere.


Where else are they supposed to shiat when every toilet is in the city paywalled?
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: fredbox: Now if the humans would pick up their own from the west coast sidewalks we'd really be getting somewhere.

Where else are they supposed to shiat when every toilet is in the city paywalled?


Andy Ngo's driveway.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: fredbox: Now if the humans would pick up their own from the west coast sidewalks we'd really be getting somewhere.

Where else are they supposed to shiat when every toilet is in the city paywalled?


This.

Pissing and sh*tting (and menstruating and vomiting, for that matter) are necessary biliogical functions. You cannot stop them. They are just going to happen.

A lack of bathrooms doesn't magically make people not need to piss and sh*t any more.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kate & Leopold | 'Picking Up the Poop' (HD) - Hugh Jackman, Viola Davis | MIRAMAX
Youtube XOtN_hOAOcQ


Warning: Contains visual imagery of dog poop.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Just don't call them deplorable.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Just don't call them deplorable.


why would anyone call dogs deplorable? dogs are awesome.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The great thing about dogs is that you can train them to do just about anything.  Any dog that shiats on the sidewalk has been trained to do it by an irresponsible owner.  Not picking it up is just icing on the asshole cake.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My favorite dog poop video is the one where a woman is told to pickup after her dog, by a policeman. She picks it up and throws it at the cop, changing a minor fine into "Assaulting a uniformed peace officer" and a tasing.  The dog just stood there wagging its tail.
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rent Party
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Nothing infuriates me more than dogshiat on the sidewalk.  Were I King, first offenders get a $1,000 fine, and second offenders lose their dogs.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: fredbox: Now if the humans would pick up their own from the west coast sidewalks we'd really be getting somewhere.

Where else are they supposed to shiat when every toilet is in the city paywalled?


The toilets only got paywalled because the bums destroyed them all. Sometimes multiple times.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Nothing infuriates me more than dogshiat on the sidewalk.  Were I King, first offenders get a $1,000 fine, and second offenders lose their dogs.


In the winter here you can find some trails by the bags of crap that people put in the effort to bag, but not throw out.

We call Blue Mountain "shiat Mountain" and don't hike there.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Curb your dog!  (Whatever TF that means.)
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.