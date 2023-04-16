 Skip to content
(NYPost)   It costs so much to live in New York that no one lives there anymore   (nypost.com) divider line
    New York City, Staten Island, New York, House, Apartment, Renting, The Bronx  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Could not pay me
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Cue PsOS defending and simping for landlord leech farks
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If demand is falling why are prices going up?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: If demand is falling why are prices going up?


FU, pay me.
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should probably rope it off to make it more exclusive.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never lived in NYC but have a lot of friends who have or do. Almost all of the folks who left constantly talk about wanting to go back and the ones who live there say the cost is worth the experience. You only live once, so I totally get it.

But I'm pretty certain it isn't for me. And I'm cheap.
 
Forbidden Doughnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Portland,OR here. And here I thought housing around here was insanely unaffordable....
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems to me this could be resolved by building more affordable housing in Manhattan.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Manhattan once, for about three months, apartment sitting.  It's a glorious experience, even though even basic necessities like food are ruinuosly expensive.

Decades ago I knew a bunch of people who lived in Manhattan.  But now even the people with generous salaries can't.

In a lot of places a situation like this would eventually self-correct to a degree via market pressure. But not in New York City.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: If demand is falling why are prices going up?


Vacancy rates have risen from from 1.89% to 2.54% in the last year, so I guess that's falling demand?
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: If demand is falling why are prices going up?


If you purchase a building with 25 units and estimate on average counting on 20 of those 25 units being occupied, that number may be used to factor in coverage for expenses (building expenses, loan payments).  if that average dips to 12 of the 25 units, suddenly you have more units available and less money coming in which can bankrupt you.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whither_apophis: If demand is falling why are prices going up?


Because demand isn't falling. It's going into a national election year. Post is Murdoch territory. What NY has, which this glorified sports and gossip column won't mention is there are units that are going for $$$$$$$$$. Penthouse apartments with more sq footage than the average US home.

Listen, you can find 1BR on the UWS for 2800 a month. Sure it'll be a walk up with no laundry and zero amenities (seriously, you'll be lucky to have a dishwasher). You can find RS apartments if you're lucky. There are also lower income units built into some buildings (for tax breaks - many of those buildings will have a different entrance for those untis, to be extra shiatty). But NY has extreme properties. You're not getting a 50th floor wraparound PH with a helipad for farking cheap.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because the NY Post reported this, I now have doubts that NYC exists
 
algman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bronskrat: They should probably rope it off to make it more exclusive.


They could make it even more exclusive with a wall
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Botkin of the Yard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yogi Berra would approve of this headline subby.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: Could not pay me


If you paid me $100k on top of my current annual salary...
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...mortgages rates - which currently stand at 6.94% for a 30-year fixed
.

Awesome!

I don't have to be ashamed of my crappy rate anymore.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to telecommute from nowhere central PA
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toronto's not far from this, sadly.  I could afford the core if I went in with multiple housemates, but I've had enough housemates for one lifetime.
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Wait. Rich new Yorks should move to Texas and lobby for a bullet train to New York?
 
slobberbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could not pay me


Who has?
 
p51d007
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Could not pay me


You are a 9/11 Truther. You'd get your ass kicked in the City.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm sure it has nothing to do with those apartment buildings going up near Central Park that are going for rates comparable to the GDPs of small countries even though they'll rarely be lived in.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What an average New York City apartment might look like:

cheatsheet.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: What an average New York City apartment might look like:

[cheatsheet.com image 850x572]


And:

media.architecturaldigest.comView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mrtraveler01: Sin_City_Superhero: What an average New York City apartment might look like:

[cheatsheet.com image 850x572]

And:

[media.architecturaldigest.com image 850x478]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

