 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Embarrassing the school board by exposing their stupidity? Yep, that's a suspension, teacher lady   (msn.com) divider line
114
    More: Followup, Teacher, Education, Accountability, Miley Cyrus, Classroom, LGBT, School, Twitter  
•       •       •

3236 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Apr 2023 at 3:12 PM (2 hours ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



114 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh, FA with Dolly.
This show be an epic FO
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Nope, can't be teaching those kids about being nice to each other and living in peace.

They need more Bible instead, but not the part where Jesus was acting all 'woke'.
 
olorin604
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And there will be conservative outrage that a teacher informing parents of what is happening with their students is being silenced??
 
replacementcool
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which line in the song is too "controversial" for them?

The very last one where Dolly says "You probably wrote it about some boy, didn't you?" and Miley says "well"?

And that's it?

I don't usually endorse suicide but for republicans I do.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Seriously if that community had any brains they would run that idiot administrator out of town. Sadly, I think there are enough subhuman pieces of garbage/republicans to keep that from happening.

This lady would be best served moving to a non-idiot location and trying to teach there. That entire town is a lost cause.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: Which line in the song is too "controversial" for them?

The very last one where Dolly says "You probably wrote it about some boy, didn't you?" and Miley says "well"?

And that's it?

I don't usually endorse suicide but for republicans I do.


That's the whole point of keeping the language as vague as possible.  It allows them to cast an infinite net that changes shape to catch whatever they want.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: "banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.


Show me where in the song is anything sexual mentioned.
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: "banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.


Where is the sex talk in the song, groomer?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.


Found the dumbass superintendent's Fark account.

Point out the "sex talk" in these lyrics.

Hey Miley
It's me, I'm in Nashville
I'm on my way to Dollywood, busy as you are
Can't get enough stuff to do, can't
But anyway, I'm excited about singing with you
So I'm just gonna turn my, CD player on with you singing
I'm gon' put this on a cassette
Sing along with it, and then I'll run you off a CD later
Oh, I'm so high tech
I got a flip phone, too
But anyhow, see what you think
And um, here I go"
Come on
Living in a Rainbowland
Where everything goes as planned
And I smile
'Cause I know if we try, we could really make a difference in this world
I won't give up, I'll sleep a wink
It's the only thought I think, you know where I stand
I believe we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand
Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine
All the hurt and the hate going on here
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on through
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
The skies are blue and things are grand
Wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise
Where we're free to be exactly who we are
Let's all dig down deep inside
Brush the judgment and fear aside
Make wrong things right
And end the fight
'Cause I promise ain't nobody gonna win (come on)
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand
Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine
All the hurt and the hate going on here
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on through
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand together (let's do it together)
Chase dreams forever
I know there's gonna be a greener land
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
"Hey Miley
Look, I know it sounds scrambled when I'm singing it with you
Wish I could do a little better
At least, I might not get it all the way through
'Cause I'm not sure of the structure without you
But I think this could work well, don't you?
If not, like I said
I'll write that love song for you
You probably wrote it about some boy you loved, didn't ya?
Well"
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So farking dangerous!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, in fact it is... to fascists.

No wonder they feel threatened.
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

Kids getting shredded to pieces by semiautomatic weapons still cool though.

THIS. IS. 'MURRRRRCAAAAAAAA!!!!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: "banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.


Now the lyrics have been posted, why did you immediately start thinking about children having sex? Nothing sexual is in the song but you immediately thought about children having sex. Why?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Campaign - Rainbowland - HD
Youtube t79NRf25B24
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: "banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.


Hey look it's another totally-not-a-troll Grizz account.

I'm gonna post the lyrics to the song. Why don't you go ahead and highlight all the inappropriate parts, you absolute jackass.


"Hey Miley
It's me, I'm in Nashville
I'm on my way to Dollywood, busy as you are
Can't get enough stuff to do, can't
But anyway, I'm excited about singing with you
So I'm just gonna turn my, CD player on with you singing
I'm gon' put this on a cassette
Sing along with it, and then I'll run you off a CD later
Oh, I'm so high tech
I got a flip phone, too
But anyhow, see what you think
And um, here I go"
Come on
Living in a Rainbowland
Where everything goes as planned
And I smile
'Cause I know if we try, we could really make a difference in this world
I won't give up, I'll sleep a wink
It's the only thought I think, you know where I stand
I believe we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand
Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine
All the hurt and the hate going on here
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on through
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
The skies are blue and things are grand
Wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise
Where we're free to be exactly who we are
Let's all dig down deep inside
Brush the judgment and fear aside
Make wrong things right
And end the fight
'Cause I promise ain't nobody gonna win (come on)
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand
Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine
All the hurt and the hate going on here
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on through
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand together (let's do it together)
Chase dreams forever
I know there's gonna be a greener land
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
"Hey Miley
Look, I know it sounds scrambled when I'm singing it with you
Wish I could do a little better
At least, I might not get it all the way through
'Cause I'm not sure of the structure without you
But I think this could work well, don't you?
If not, like I said
I'll write that love song for you
You probably wrote it about some boy you loved, didn't ya?
Well"
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Seriously if that community had any brains they would run that idiot administrator out of town. Sadly, I think there are enough subhuman pieces of garbage/republicans to keep that from happening.

This lady would be best served moving to a non-idiot location and trying to teach there. That entire town is a lost cause.


This is exactly the kind of demonization rhetoric Republicans use to attack gays, the transgendered, and anyone else they want to mark as different.  Don't stoop to their level.  They're human pieces of garbage.  Human pieces of garbage.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't mean to repost all those lyrics. Y'all beat me to it.

Our point stands: banning this song is something a worthless subhuman jackass would think is ok. In other words, fark republicans.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a song about living in peace and happiness and being free to be yourself.

That last part there is the danger zone... republicans want to groom children to be what republicans want.  The thought of a bunch of kids being themselves frightens them.

Are they going to ban the children songs "we are a rainbow" and "free to be you and me" next?  Or has that already happened?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Waukesha teaches its children to be inclusive it may eventually lead to fewer than their normal 115% turnout of Republican voters.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Didn't mean to repost all those lyrics. Y'all beat me to it.

Our point stands: banning this song is something a worthless subhuman jackass would think is ok. In other words, fark republicans.


Its ok. I think its warrented to emphasize how stupid these concerns about the song not being "age appropriate" really are.

Of course Waukesha is run by Republican morons so its not surprising they'd do something as stupid as this.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wingedkat: It's a song about living in peace and happiness and being free to be yourself.

That last part there is the danger zone... republicans want to groom children to be what republicans want.  The thought of a bunch of kids being themselves frightens them.

Are they going to ban the children songs "we are a rainbow" and "free to be you and me" next?  Or has that already happened?


https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-03-24/dolly-parton-and-miley-cyrus-rainbowland-banned

they also banned rainbow connection 🤣
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zgrizz: "banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: wingedkat: It's a song about living in peace and happiness and being free to be yourself.

That last part there is the danger zone... republicans want to groom children to be what republicans want.  The thought of a bunch of kids being themselves frightens them.

Are they going to ban the children songs "we are a rainbow" and "free to be you and me" next?  Or has that already happened?

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-03-24/dolly-parton-and-miley-cyrus-rainbowland-banned

they also banned rainbow connection 🤣


So basically these dipshiats who are totally not just bigots are banning anything that has "rainbow" in the title huh?
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: neapoi: Seriously if that community had any brains they would run that idiot administrator out of town. Sadly, I think there are enough subhuman pieces of garbage/republicans to keep that from happening.

This lady would be best served moving to a non-idiot location and trying to teach there. That entire town is a lost cause.

This is exactly the kind of demonization rhetoric Republicans use to attack gays, the transgendered, and anyone else they want to mark as different.  Don't stoop to their level.  They're human pieces of garbage.  Human pieces of garbage.


Do you understand the difference between demonizing someone because of who they are, and demonizing someone because they aren't like you?

My opinion is that it is a false comparison you are trying to make. I call fascists sub human because they are trying to take away agency from people just trying to live their lives. That is not what I am doing. I'm not taking away agency from people because they love country music or the redneck comedy tour.

I am calling people who would remove the humanity from others sub-human. If you genuinely feel compelled to defend fascists, that's your bag.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: replacementcool: wingedkat: It's a song about living in peace and happiness and being free to be yourself.

That last part there is the danger zone... republicans want to groom children to be what republicans want.  The thought of a bunch of kids being themselves frightens them.

Are they going to ban the children songs "we are a rainbow" and "free to be you and me" next?  Or has that already happened?

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-03-24/dolly-parton-and-miley-cyrus-rainbowland-banned

they also banned rainbow connection 🤣

So basically these dipshiats who are totally not just bigots are banning anything that has "rainbow" in the title huh?


they're wanting to teach my kids about a magical man who watches my children all the time and created rainbows to show how much he loves them and promises not to kill everybody a second time! ban this filth!
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: zgrizz: "banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.

Show me where in the song is anything sexual mentioned.


You're making an unwarranted assumption.  He's saying he thinks a 6yo ought to already been deflowered by Daddy by then.  It's redundant in his opinion.
 
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rainbow Stew - Merle Haggard
Youtube yRDOrCFIY4c
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: wingedkat: It's a song about living in peace and happiness and being free to be yourself.

That last part there is the danger zone... republicans want to groom children to be what republicans want.  The thought of a bunch of kids being themselves frightens them.

Are they going to ban the children songs "we are a rainbow" and "free to be you and me" next?  Or has that already happened?

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-03-24/dolly-parton-and-miley-cyrus-rainbowland-banned

they also banned rainbow connection 🤣


Uh oh, no Wizard of Oz for these kids either.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: zgrizz: It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.

Found the dumbass superintendent's Fark account.

Point out the "sex talk" in these lyrics.

Hey Miley
It's me, I'm in Nashville
I'm on my way to Dollywood, busy as you are
Can't get enough stuff to do, can't
But anyway, I'm excited about singing with you
So I'm just gonna turn my, CD player on with you singing
I'm gon' put this on a cassette
Sing along with it, and then I'll run you off a CD later
Oh, I'm so high tech
I got a flip phone, too
But anyhow, see what you think
And um, here I go"
Come on
Living in a Rainbowland
Where everything goes as planned
And I smile
'Cause I know if we try, we could really make a difference in this world
I won't give up, I'll sleep a wink
It's the only thought I think, you know where I stand
I believe we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand
Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine
All the hurt and the hate going on here
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on through
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
The skies are blue and things are grand
Wouldn't it be nice to live in paradise
Where we're free to be exactly who we are
Let's all dig down deep inside
Brush the judgment and fear aside
Make wrong things right
And end the fight
'Cause I promise ain't nobody gonna win (come on)
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand
Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine
All the hurt and the hate going on here
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on through
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
Living in a Rainbowland
Where you and I go hand in hand together (let's do it together)
Chase dreams forever
I know there's gonna be a greener land
We are rainbows, me and you
Every color, every hue
Let's shine on
Together, we can start living in a Rainbowland
"Hey Miley
Look, I know it sounds scrambled when I'm singing it with you
Wish I could do a little better
At least, I might not get it all the way through
'Cause I'm not sure of the structure without you
But I think this could work well, don't you?
If not, like I said
I'll write that love song for you
You probably wrote it about some boy you loved, didn't ya?
Well"


The gayest thing I ever heard. How can you hear that and 'not' picture two men going at it, their oiled up muscles rippling as they pound away, slick Adonis like bodies in the midst of passionate love ma-

I mean, that song is gay as hell.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will it end?  When the schools are graduating nothing but right-wing snowflakes.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolly Parton has done more for the education of kids last Tuesday than the useless farks on that school board and that district's leadership have done their entire lives.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine living life in such fear and rage at something so harmless as a song.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lilbjorn: When will it end?  When the schools are graduating nothing but right-wing snowflakes.


Actually, it ends when public schools are gone and only rich kids can go to private schools that teach antebellum southern conservative values
 
KingOfTown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: wingedkat: It's a song about living in peace and happiness and being free to be yourself.

That last part there is the danger zone... republicans want to groom children to be what republicans want.  The thought of a bunch of kids being themselves frightens them.

Are they going to ban the children songs "we are a rainbow" and "free to be you and me" next?  Or has that already happened?

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-03-24/dolly-parton-and-miley-cyrus-rainbowland-banned

they also banned rainbow connection 🤣


I'm playing a dueling piano show for a Catholic School fundraiser in Wisconsin this coming weekend. You bet your ass that Kermit is gonna make an appearance, requested or not.
 
austerity101 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So just criticizing administration is enough to get you suspended? That seems ... like something a union really shouldn't be okay with.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neapoi: Seriously if that community had any brains ...


Forget it, Jake. It's Waukesha. It's the MAGAiest Milwaukee suburb.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The song's lyrics are highly contextualized for six year olds.

Oh, I'd be lying if I said this was fine
All the hurt and the hate going on here...

Let's all dig down deep inside
Brush the fear and judgment aside...

1st graders recognizing their own fear and "judgment" within competing societal mores and their conflict?
I've marched for gay rights. I've called out the euphemisms of bigotry in public spaces.
I recognize gender fluidity and identification across so called societal norms...

But the song's lyrics are too sophisticated for a 1st grader to comprehend beyond the memorization of words.

As well, I think suspending the teacher is ridiculous as it's a matter of course for an educator to choose content and determine its efficacy and value to a child's development and recognize what is problematic.

Presenting gay issues in a school setting should be positive and inclusive through instances...
In other words, celebrating when a child has parents outside the "norm". Celebrating when a child has but a single "parent" or is adopted.

Presenting "family" as any situation where people are caring for each other...which is what the song is declaring.
Yet the song is addressing how our present culture is failing to do that.
And I've never known 1st graders possessed with hate and fear and bigotry except for bigoted parents with apocalyptic agendas.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its waukesha. wife and her friends used to crack a bottle of wine and watch the school board meetings live online. They are the shiatshows you'd guess they'd be.

Glad we left. Unfortunately my nieces and nephews still have to deal with the racist and bigotted  aholes.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't realize not being a nazi was considered 'controversial'.
 
Ken VeryBigLiar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LarryDan43: If Waukesha teaches its children to be inclusive it may eventually lead to fewer than their normal 115% turnout of Republican voters.


115%? Who didn't send in their overstuffed ballot box?
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In '92 our class wanted Pink Floyd's "Learning to Fly" as our graduation song. The school wouldn't allow it. Because drugs and rock 'n roll and blah blah blah. So instead we got saddled with Boyz 2 Men's "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday". The point of my story is that these 1st graders can suck it (metaphorically speaking). They don't know real pain.
 
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to do an experiment. Send these politicians money in a rainbow envelope, with a SASE for return.

See if ANY of the money is returned.
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pro tip: if you think you're on the right side of history, and the other side has Dolly Parton, you're wrong.
 
saturn badger [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He cited the school board's policy against discussing "controversial issues" in class.

Isn't that an integral part of school? To explore new worlds, to go boldly where no one has gone before?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saturn badger: He cited the school board's policy against discussing "controversial issues" in class.

Isn't that an integral part of school? To explore new worlds, to go boldly where no one has gone before?


no that's star wars.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saturn badger: He cited the school board's policy against discussing "controversial issues" in class.

Isn't that an integral part of school? To explore new worlds, to go boldly where no one has gone before?


Wish the reporter pressed the administrator to defime what was "controversial" about it.
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fart_Machine: replacementcool: wingedkat: It's a song about living in peace and happiness and being free to be yourself.

That last part there is the danger zone... republicans want to groom children to be what republicans want.  The thought of a bunch of kids being themselves frightens them.

Are they going to ban the children songs "we are a rainbow" and "free to be you and me" next?  Or has that already happened?

https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/story/2023-03-24/dolly-parton-and-miley-cyrus-rainbowland-banned

they also banned rainbow connection 🤣

Uh oh, no Wizard of Oz for these kids either.


They should probably ban the bible, seeing how rainbows are mentioned in there.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Suspension teacher lady" sounds like a name for a combination fetish sex doll/swing.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why are people pushing nonsense that they wouldn't have 20 years ago?  For the same reason Ron DeSantis dumped girlfriends who corrected his "thigh food" comment.


To root out dissent and eliminate it. These are not honest positions.  They do not care about what they are banning, or why.  They care about control.
 
dywed88
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Skyfrog: zgrizz: "banned the song from being performed by first-graders"

That was sensible. The teacher suspended is clearly pushing an agenda.

"Tempel has been placed on administrative leave after district officials explained that the impetus for the ban "was around whether the song was appropriate for the age and maturity level of the first-grade students."

So the Board, who she works for, said 'no'. She decided they were just bigotted aholes and went public to try to shame them. She deserves the suspension. There are processes to deal with these things. Flagrantlyy ignoring them is not what you are paid for.

It's first grade. How young is sex talk okay? Not 6.

[Fark user image image 328x328]


No, you are very wrong.

That's been in for years.
 
Displayed 50 of 114 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.