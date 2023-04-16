 Skip to content
(WLOX Biloxi)   A firearm in the cheese? Being a little picayune there, don't you think?   (wlox.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Traffic, Taco Bell, traffic stop, Taco, Paraphernalia, Heroin, Quesadilla, Methamphetamine  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Imagine if it was found in a cake.
 
yellowjester [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Subby seems maudlin.
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yellowjester: Subby seems maudlin.


Well, how did you think Swiss Cheese gets its holes?
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait! Picayune is a real place?
 
NeverDrunk23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh.  That quoted.  Odd.
 
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't find the gunpowder tea.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NeverDrunk23: yellowjester: Subby seems maudlin.

Well, how did you think Swiss Cheese gets its holes?


Lactose intolerance?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Wow! A real FIE Titan in the wild? Those are pretty damn rare.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The most surprising part of the story is the quesadilla didn't end up shot.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
