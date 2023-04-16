 Skip to content
(AP News)   New Jersey charges itself. About time   (apnews.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What does New Jersey do right?
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The legal equivalent of a swear jar
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Hold it right there!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of course it will challenge the fine and spend small fortune in court.
 
jtown
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
American Woodcock.  Title of my porn tape.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What does New Jersey do right?


Wawa on every corner.

That's about it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
On one hand good on them for owning their farkup.

On the other hand, it would appear their interdepartmental communication sucks ass
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Someone's cousin must be the lawyer that's going to take this on either for or against the department, or both.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What does New Jersey do right?


Location: Millerstown, Pennsylvania

Dude.........
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What does New Jersey do right?


Roads, public schooling for most towns, beaches, mountains, farmland, tolerant laws on social and environmental issues, tougher laws on guns, proportion of guys named Vincent, pharma industry jobs, Springsteen, pioneering use of Generra Hypercolor and Capezio shoes in the 1980s, Presidential voting in recent years, creative use of hairspray and other related products, tomatoes and corn, pork roll, bagels, Kane and Carton Brewing, boating safety rules, and driving.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What does New Jersey do right?


Everything.  Can't make a left turn in the whole state.

/note to wrong coasters, no really
//they have "u-ies", exits on the right to turn left
///there are odd spots that are ok, but I can't recommend staying in Jersey long enough to find them
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

RubiconBeer: kdawg7736: What does New Jersey do right?

Roads, public schooling for most towns, beaches, mountains, farmland, tolerant laws on social and environmental issues, tougher laws on guns, proportion of guys named Vincent, pharma industry jobs, Springsteen, pioneering use of Generra Hypercolor and Capezio shoes in the 1980s, Presidential voting in recent years, creative use of hairspray and other related products, tomatoes and corn, pork roll, bagels, Kane and Carton Brewing, boating safety rules, and driving.


I'm not gonna lie, you had me in the first 99%
 
starlost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: What does New Jersey do right?


A]The wonderful Delaware river it shares with Pennsylvania
B}What about the Tocks island dam clusterfark in the 1960's?
A]We have cement shoes in many sizes. How well do you swim?
 
