(Mental Floss)   Vintage tag wins out over Cool and little used Video tags to take a colorized 4K look back at New York City in 1911. So. Many. Hats   (mentalfloss.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
It was proper wear back then.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cool, thanks Subby
 
Rent Party
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
There was a time when a man wouldn't be caught outside without a hat any more than he would without pants.   And that was cool.   These days, not wearing pants is less of an indicator that you are a douche than wearing a fedora.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Class distinction.
Skimmer, privilege
Soft cap, laborer
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
wearsmanyhats would've been in paradise!  or not, they didn't have sous vide back then.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Amazing. Very nice find subby.

Also, what was powering the trolleys? No wires or cables and I didn't see/hear motors.
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It blows my mind that a person could live or work in a 30 story skyscraper and still have a horses pulling cargo on the street below.


so.many.road.apples
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

madgonad: Amazing. Very nice find subby.

Also, what was powering the trolleys? No wires or cables and I didn't see/hear motors.


it looked like cable slots between the rails
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At the 52 second mark there is a man without a hat.

Time traveler?
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

