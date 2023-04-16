 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Ah, the classic fashion and style of the 60ś Motown, the look and hair with that says ´go big or go home´ is so on point... it will get you looking for Motown vinyl   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
16
16 Comments     (+0 »)
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The Cowsills - Hair
Youtube x3qhle8Oy9s
 
JAYoung [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bet she's real popular in movie theaters.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Impressive. But she must spend literally 1/4 of her life styling/caring for her hair.
 
AllerJeez
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Do NOT get that near a naked flame Lady!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Impressive. But she must spend literally 1/4 of her life styling/caring for her hair.


On the other hand, do you know how long it takes to grow hair like that out that long without it breaking off?
 
Al Roker's Forecast
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ftfa: I have the biggest afro in the world!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

AllerJeez: Do NOT get that near a naked flame Lady!


cdn.fansided.comView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Angela Davis wants Billy Preston's wig back
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Cousin Itt is one electric socket touch away from breaking her record.
 
wingedkat [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Beautiful!

I've always wished I could have an Afro, or at least long frizzy curls, like Nicole Kidman maybe.  But my hair is too thin and straight.  Even a tight perm can't create the look.

Best I can do is a wig, and a good wig is a lot of work to wear and maintain.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'll be in my bunk
 
berylman [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Hey, white dudes can rock the fro too. (Grand Funk Railroad)
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Hey!  Thanks for the great weekend and letting me stay at your place.  Hope to see you again soon! Kthxbye."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

