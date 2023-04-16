 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Mexico joins in on the daily mass shooting carousel of death   (reuters.com) divider line
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
¿Están bien las armas?
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back off, Mexico. Mass shootings are our schtick.

USA USA USA
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: Back off, Mexico. Mass shootings are our schtick.

USA USA USA


They probably got the guns in texas. so there is a connection.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Carousel of Death is the name of my Gotye cover band.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is one contest the U.S. will win every time.  USA USA USA?
 
barefoot2008
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cultural appropriation?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
"joins in"?  How many times have severed heads been left as a warning in the US? Mexico is not exactly the junior partner here.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
and taking the security cameras and the monitor


Whenever I hear about someone stealing a security system, it makes me smile.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: ¿Están bien las armas?


Ojalá k el arma esté bien
 
DeathByGeekSquad [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let's debate the appropriate definition of mass shooting in this situation!
 
cwheelie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Aw man, another destination off the list.... Gunajuato is awesome
 
sillydragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Clearly Mexico needs more guns. And they need to get rid of those 'guns and drugs' checkpoints. I'm sure if those were gone some good guy with a gun would have stopped this.
 
