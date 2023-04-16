 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   Someone broke the first two rules of Middle School Substitute Teacher Day Fight Club   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
27
    More: Asinine, Teacher, Substitute teacher, Middle school, substitute teacher, Student, middle school, Ontario, death threats  
•       •       •

1115 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2023 at 11:05 AM (1 hour ago)



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When did Tyler Durdin get teaching certificate?
 
Ambitwistor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's hope that the fighting just stayed among the students, otherwise the substitute would have needed a realistic assessment of how many 12-year-olds she could beat up until they overtook her.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
500 Quatloos on the hefty 12 year old!!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Scoobie: When did Tyler Durdin get teaching certificate?


Teachers College was another one of his night jobs.
 
wiredroach
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: Scoobie: When did Tyler Durdin get teaching certificate?

Teachers College was another one of his night jobs.


As for the "Elmer's Glue?" Don't ask...
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Calling Communist Middleschool Studentfor homework, please
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the problem...was she not paying out on the bets or something?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every day was fight club day when my kids were in school.  After a while, the school stopped calling me.  They didn't want my input before the fights, so let em in loco parentis all day long.

Middle school is like gladiator school, the survivors are the real victims.
 
thamike
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Go ahead, tell 'em.
 
WTFDYW [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ifky: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 225x225]


I had one of those used on me in grade school. Stung a bit after that.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They fired a substitute?  That is almost the least thing that you can do to somebody.  Every substitute is fired at the end of the day.  Fired is their default status.  They are only intermittently rehired some mornings if a teacher is sick or hungover.

They get absolutely no benefits.  They're treated worse than hookers in that hookers don't get taxes withheld and come into contact with less disgusting bodily fluids compared with substitutes.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sort of related csb:
In the small town I grew up in there was one lady who was the universal favorite substitute teacher (among both teachers and students). She could get the students to actually get some work done while letting us talk more than the regular teachers.
You always knew Mrs. Vickroy was your sub when you saw her thermos of hot tea on the desk. She was a kind old lady who somehow had the respect and obedience of the students.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: Every day was fight club day when my kids were in school.  After a while, the school stopped calling me.  They didn't want my input before the fights, so let em in loco parentis all day long.

Middle school is like gladiator school, the survivors are the real victims.


Fark user imageView Full Size


What? Were you the oddsmaker for the bookies?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

DRTFA: Sort of related csb:
In the small town I grew up in there was one lady who was the universal favorite substitute teacher (among both teachers and students). She could get the students to actually get some work done while letting us talk more than the regular teachers.
You always knew Mrs. Vickroy was your sub when you saw her thermos of hot tea on the desk. She was a kind old lady who somehow had the respect and obedience of the students.


The best teachers I remember were always like that. Enthusiasm for the material & an actual interest in the students. We never cut up or acted out in those teachers classes.
 
TheMysteriousStranger [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Firing is not enough. At the very minimum: a few counts of contributing delinquency of a minor
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Metaluna Mutant: DRTFA: Sort of related csb:
In the small town I grew up in there was one lady who was the universal favorite substitute teacher (among both teachers and students). She could get the students to actually get some work done while letting us talk more than the regular teachers.
You always knew Mrs. Vickroy was your sub when you saw her thermos of hot tea on the desk. She was a kind old lady who somehow had the respect and obedience of the students.

The best teachers I remember were always like that. Enthusiasm for the material & an actual interest in the students. We never cut up or acted out in those teachers classes.


Almost like respect has to go both ways. Back then, kids got zero respect. Today, it's unfortunately gone way hard the other way and teachers are getting no respect. We need a nice balance.
 
Birnone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I am Jack's substitute teacher.
 
drgullen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
cefm
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: 500 Quatloos on the hefty 12 year old!!


Bet accepted.
cygnus-x1.netView Full Size
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Texas school ? Yeah that tracks.
 
RandomInternetComment
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Scoobie: When did Tyler Durdin get teaching certificate?


By taking overnight classes duh.
 
cefm
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
What may be one of the truly most farked up parts of the article: "Her daughter said some of the kids left class bloody-and that she is now getting death threats for reporting it."
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Damn, guys. This is just... wow. I have an adult step son, but no children of my own. And though I've never raised a child, even I know that this type of thing, no matter how you may try to parse it, is funny.
 
khatores
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

RandomInternetComment: Texas school ? Yeah that tracks.


Hmmm...fairly young voluptuous woman, likes to make bad decisions...what's her OnlyFans?
 
dmacaroon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
In middle school the nuns were quick to break up fights except for once. The 7th grade bully got In a fight with the 8th grade bully. I think they waited until lunch was done and then hose the shortest straw before they came running out barely containing their delight.
 
Fano
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
A A Ron really done messed up
 
