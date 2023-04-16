 Skip to content
(South Jersey Courier-Post)   Man goes to jail for torching competitor's bowling alley. And then things get weird   (courierpostonline.com) divider line
    More: Facepalm, New Jersey, New York Yankees, Attorney general, Criminal justice, Prosecutor, Bowling, Law, New York  
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey that appraiser was on antique roadshow
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wow, the Nihilists have really ramped up their efforts...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Nobody f**ks with the Jesus!
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
law enforcement learned of a sale of Smink's possessions on Facebook

Ah, Facebook, the shiatshow that keeps on giving.
 
