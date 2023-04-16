 Skip to content
(WKRN Nashville)   Oregon man charged with two fail to appear warrants, aggravated theft, violation of a restraining order, unlawful use of a vehicle and a house that was stolen in January   (wkrn.com) divider line
MBooda
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Honey, does the house feel like it's moving to you?"
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Would breaking and entering also apply?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Stealing houses is normally an escalation of criminal behaviour. First comes the shop lifting...
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Halle Berry unimpressed
 
kb7rky [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So f*cking what? He'll skate on every damn charge against him.

Oh, wait...it's Oregon. They might give him a $350 ticket for illegal parking, that he'll plead down to littering, and pay a $15 fine.
 
tnpir
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
How much you want to bet this clown has a shaved head and Nazi tattoos?
 
