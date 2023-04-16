 Skip to content
(Fark)   CSB Sunday Morning: The most unusual job you've ever had
28
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Watching the bee.
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All through undergrad I sold business forms and retail supplies to small businesses in southern states over the phone. I learned that my squeaky northern voice supplanted my obviously male name. For four long years businessmen across the south called me "sweetheart," "darling," and "little lady" over the phone. Though I hated their politics even way back then, I learned to love those men.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sex toy tester/reviewer

About twenty years ago on a long dead site under a long forgotten user name, MrsRT & I were testers/reviewers for a few years.  It was an adult site that also sold rebranded toys as their own.  However before doing so (the rebranding) they wanted to make sure that they were of decent quality & posted something about looking for volunteers to do so & then write a short review about them.  Sure, what the hell why not.

So I said we'd do it & about every other month or so we'd get a box dropped off at the house filled with an assortment of various toys.  Anything from really dumb $2 dice games (roll to see what item of clothes you have to remove...) to $100+ rabbits and everything in between.  So we'd go through the box, play with what was in there (or recoil in horror from some of them - such as the 'silicone' dildo that had already started dissolving into a nasty smelling goo ("You bring that thing anywhere near my nether region & you'll never have access again..." MrsRT circa 2006)), and then write up a short review.  Wait a couple of months & do it again.

No pay but we got a couple hundred dollars worth of sex toys every other month & a built in reason to roll around in bed even more than usual.

/pyrex is a wonderful thing
//the best toy however is your brain & a willingness to try/do most anything, the other stuff are just props
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew a portable rice paddy.

The visual artists for Spoleto Festival came up with the idea of putting a rice paddy in a school yard downtown along with huge maps showing where the water line was before the peninsula was landfilled.  I became the project manager for our endeavor.  I quickly learned that we could not grow the rice in the school courtyard because they needed it for students' recess.  The local Extension site, which has massive fields and wonderful woodland experiments volunteered one of their empty fields, well south of Charleston.

Long story short, we grew the rice in tubs at the Extension fields, then moved it downtown for Spoleto festival.  It was so beautiful!  I learned a ton about growing rice too; it's a very cool process that requires lots of human work.  Our support guy at Extension services is a world-renowned rice growing expert.  He offered me a job in Asia teaching people the latest techniques.

Here's a link to the result:
http://drainmag.com/contentFEBRUARY/REVIEWS_INTERVIEWS/GambinoWater.htm
 
chirpy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I forgot to add the picture:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My current job.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

August11: All through undergrad I sold business forms and retail supplies to small businesses in southern states over the phone. I learned that my squeaky northern voice supplanted my obviously male name. For four long years businessmen across the south called me "sweetheart," "darling," and "little lady" over the phone. Though I hated their politics even way back then, I learned to love those men.


So... you love them because they are idiots?
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I drove a truck for a business that supplied acid to plating companies and automotive parts producers.

Hydrochloric, sulfuric, and nitric acid in barrels. When I started I could hardly move the drums of sulfuric. They weighed 225 pounds. I had to fill up the drums and load them on a truck and then deliver them to various locations. I even got promoted to the tanker delivery truck. 5,000 gallons of hydrochloric acid sitting a few feet behind you.

I got in shape and worked with some really good older guys.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not sure if unusual or just creepy and depressing.

Started working at a cemetery as a freshman in high school. Just mowing and basic stuff.

After graduating hs I went to the local community college. At work I got a promotion at the cemetery.
I was put in charge of the infant area of the cemetery.
I also had to be there for burials as well as keeping it looking nice.
 
Brawndo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: Watching the bee.


Pfft. Head bee guy over here
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I was involved with a gun running forger back before college.

I was hired to help clean up a shop and warehouse space for a guy who sold antiques. He was a decent guy and I got a chance to see not just retail, but how higher end sales worked, along with preservation of all sorts of items. How he'd procure things, restore them when it was appropriate, when to leave something the f*ck alone because messing with it would screw up its value at auction, it was an education in and of itself. In logic and order if nothing else.

Then, I found the guns.

Like lots of them.

I was sweeping and checking the tarps in the warehouse, and in area near the back, I noticed a bunch of crates that weren't cross referenced. Sometimes I had to stage items for prep for shipping, so the whole warehouse was labeled in a scarily efficient fashion, so when I came upon a bunch of crates that WEREN'T labeled, it seemed like a mistake. So, I looked into the crates to see what hadn't been logged so that we could get them in the right place to stage for shipping. And found guns. Lots of them. All rifles. Five or six of a model, and well maintained. Gorgeous really. At the top of each crate was a separately boxed up rifle.

So, I went back to my boss to ask about where these crates needed to be set, and he sort of sighed a bit, and hung his head, and then he chuckled. He then explained that I was maybe too efficient, but it was good that I came to him directly. So, he sat me down to explain some things.

The antiques guy I worked for did a fair business with antique furniture and odds and ends. Some of those odds and ends were antique firearms. We'd done a few auctions with some old guns only a few weeks before, and I was familiar with the process. I also knew that he sold some items 'discretely' to certain collectors that avoided the whole auction process. I also knew that every year, he'd take a trip overseas. Ostensibly to find new stuff for the shop. While he really did search markets internationally, he also made a stop in Afghanistan every year. He took about five or six rifles with him. I'm not sure exactly how he had them routed, but he'd ship stuff, pick it up, and apparently head up into the hills and met with a village that essentially were nothing but gunsmiths. And he paid them, well enough that they didn't gank him, to copy the guns he game them, down to the notches in the barrel and scratches on the gun butts. They were really gorgeous pieces. And then at the end of the season, he'd pick up his 30 to 36 copies, and circumlocate his booty back to the States. And then he'd line up buyers to sell the same gun five or six times. For private collections. Who wanted less paperwork. Or the simple joy of knowing that they had something that wouldn't ever see an auction. Which, was funny, because almost every original he'd sell to a private auction.

Which, I thought, seemed like a LOT of work, even for an additional 30 some odd sales. And he sort of shrugged, and said, yeah, but he really liked rooking smug bastards who didn't know a damn thing about collecting, and just wanted bragging rights to their buddies. He was meticulous, ordered, absolutely precise and passionate about the history of every one of his pieces. He loved what he did, and the scams he reserved for folks who kind of pissed him off internally. So, he ripped them off spectacularly. And a few of them came back for more, which was the height of hilarity for him.

So, that's how I got involved in forgery and international gun-running. It was actually a lot more boring than one might think. There was a lot of paperwork apparently, behind the scenes, and a whole lot of juggling of marks and massaging their egos. But in the end, it was all just a con. And this guy was addicted to the con. He liked rooking folks, to their faces, and often having them thank him for it.

I worked for the guy for a summer and half. One day, during the second summer, I went to work, and found the place locked up tight. Empty. Warehouse. Shop. Just gone. No word, no goodbyes, just gone. I got my last check in the mail, and it wasn't from the usual bank, and it came with a note that apologized, but said that retirement called, and that he appreciated my time and effort. And best of luck in the future.

I have no idea what happened to the guy. If he felt the hairs on his back go off, if he got wind of the law finally noticing him, if a client realized that he'd been had, or if he'd finally ticked over his internal number that qualified him for retirement, but inside, I hope that he made it to Bora Bora, and enjoyed many a tropical beverage in the South Pacific, ill-gotten gains in hand and a smile in his heart.

To this day, I have a lot of respect for a conman who puts the work in. The craft. Who finds their niche, and works it so well, and with such joie de vivre. My boss was maybe no DB Cooper, but you gotta respect his hustle. I hope things ended well for him. He educated me in more than just the business, and I'll always appreciate those summers.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Garbage man.

My neighbors ran a private garbage collection service for the next town over.  Dave hopped off the truck wrong, hooked his foot, and broke his leg.  So the neighbors asked if I'd fill in for a while.

Three Saturdays I picked up garbage and tossed it on the truck.  Asked to be paid with a Red Sox baseball hat.  Called my mom to make sure she knew I HAD MADE IT!
 
Subtonic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Assistant Bee Watcher.
 
RubiconBeer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Forcibly inebriated rubber frog rental agent and crossbow loader for subcontractor at mafia-owned boardwalk.
 
buster_v
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
My first job was mowing lawns and basic park maintenance for the city I grew up in. The union was pretty touchy about having a bunch of kids doing "public works" stuff that the union employees were supposed to do so they left us to painting public restrooms and cutting down brush in forgotten corners of city property and, of course, LOTS, of grass mowing.  I mowed the grass at the cemetery pretty much all summer.

One beautiful morning, I got sent with one of the public works guys out back to one of the oldest parts of the cemetery to dig a grace by hand. The graves were too close together to get any equipment in the spot. The public works guy was more than happy to let me do the digging.

When I wrote my resume, I listed the job as "gravedigger." Had it on my resume for a long-ass time.  I figured that it would make my resume stand out.  Boy, did it! I got lots of interviews just because they wanted to talk to the gut who had worked as a gravedigger.
 
FatinAugust [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So, I worked for this guy named Drew....

/no, I didn't
//it had to be said
///3ssssss
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Symbolic evidence database of gangs, cults, and terrorists. I managed the team of researchers and was responsible for making sure the database was current and correct.

Law enforcement agencies used the database to understand items/symbols/body mutilations and configurations found at crime scenes.

It was exactly as jarring as it sounds and is the reason I don't step foot in New Jersey.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I was the new guy on the motion control software team for the big industrial robots. The kind that carry 250+ pound spot-welding guns around.

Those robots are strong. We had tripwires around the workcell, so no one could accidentally get too close. If those trip, the robot emergency-stops. If you're in the workcell, you're holding a deadman switch; you let go, e-stop.

In the field, sometimes the gun welds itself to the part. We had a case where a robot threw a truck body into the aisle where people worked. The robot barely noticed the extra load. Nobody got hurt that time, but it was alarming.

So we came up with software that estimated the expected current the motors should draw for each motion, and if the actual current went too high (or low), the robot would e-stop itself.

That was the idea, anyway. Somebody had to test it while it was being developed. "Hey, new guy..."

So for six months, my job was to take big heavy industrial robots and bang them into shiat all day long. They paid me to do that. Nobody gets toys like that to play with.

This was my first job out of college. I peaked early.

/ Became a big feature for sales
// So that was nice
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Delivering pizza.

It's all true about the stuff people offer in lieu of a tip, but none of it is really what you want. Some puffs on your soggy joint? Free sex with your hideous wife/husband? No thanks. Sometimes a few unopened beers were nice.
 
darinwil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
  I once worked at an Admiral gas station, besides being expected to smoke while working (not really sure why, but I assumed it was because they sold more smokes than gas), my actual job role was to count every item in the store daily. Not just the big items like chips, pop, etc., but down to counting individual Bazooka Joes and Laffy Taffys.
I guess the reasoning was that the store manager got a bonus if there was no thefts, I dunno how she thought that someone counting everything in the store daily would help, maybe she would go buy missing items and replace them cause she got more in the bonus than what it would cost to replace stolen items? I kinda doubt it though cause she seemed to be a tweaker or maybe a coke head.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Being an analytical chemist for a drug company was probably as weird as it got.  Most days started with heading down to the freezer to pick up the tubes of rat blood and rat bile to see if the AIDS test compound of the day managed to A) get into their systems at all and B) didn't kill them outright.  When you could see the bile turning black in the samples taken at later times you know the rat hadn't had a good day.  Then again, they were going to have a spectacularly bad day at the end of the experiment anyway.

Once I got all my shots I got to do monkey blood and bile as well.  Those guys didn't get the chop, they were way too expensive.
 
fsufan
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
During the summer between college years, I worked as a pipe layer (I know, I know).  Florida was booming and housing projects were popping up all over.  Storm drain, sewer, water, run-off catch basins. It was brutal.  You are basically in the area where a future street will be located, so no trees for shade.  Working 8 hours a day in the hot Florida sun generally in a ditch below the future street level so no breeze.  Lost a ton of weight and put on a ton of muscle. It literally took me about 2 weeks to get used to the heat, then it just seemed normal.  The guys I worked with were full time and I was the "college kid" who did the grunt work and back filling of the lines. We'd drink a ton of beer provided by the foreman after every shift who was as redneck as they come but kept the crew happy and working hard.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Golf course caddie for a bunch of rich farks.
Did that for one Summer.
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Stand-up comic. It was short-lived, but I met and worked with two people who later went on to be well known headliners. This was a two-year span in the late 90s early 2000s and I would get paid $75 to do a 10-15 minute opening warm-up sets. I also asked to play a small role in a sitcom pilot that didn't get picked up. I knew it wouldn't go anywhere; it was a terrible idea for a show. But it was an interesting experience.

Second place would be running a group home for adults with chronic schizophrenia. There were 8 of them, several who had active delusions. The job was stressful and the pay was miserable. But I think working in that environment immediately out of college helped me tremendously with learning to manage stress, and perhaps more importantly understanding what is truly difficulty in life, and what is merely inconvenience. It also provided me with a lot of really weird stories.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There's nothing unusual about gainful employment. I have been both clown and nude model, but never at the same time.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Made/sold/repaired Drip/spray systems for cooling hogs. In a basement of a guy's house. Which meant repairs when they came in were full if dried pig shiat which had to be cleaned in a utility sink in his basement. Yeah. I smelled of pig shiat by the end of those work days.

To be fair, though, i learned a lot a out small business and electronics. It was a good job for me as at the time. I was commuting to college and could make my work hours around my school schedule. I got my real job which started as a 'post college stepping stone' which turned into a career starting in another basement performing engineering services. The real job paid for some extra review classes and such so I could go for and pass the exams for my professional engineering license.

I am now an expert in my field of engineering. I wouldn't be where in am today without having a job where i cleaned dried pig shiat in a utility sink in a basement.

Yay pig shiat.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I worked the bottling line at a winery. It was literally my job to stick a cork in it.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I generally win conversations with cleaning the bathrooms at Six Flags.
 
