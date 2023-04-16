 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Day 417 of WW3: while nominally now under Russian/Wagner control, Bakhmut is still a hotbed of death and pain for invading forces. In other news, Russian men between 16 and 60 are now making Spring vacation plains. It's your Sunday invasion thread   (aljazeera.com) divider line
5
    More: News, Russia, Poland, Easter, Reuters, Vladimir Putin, Residential area, Government, Russia's Wagner  
•       •       •

61 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 16 Apr 2023 at 8:00 AM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BadCosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Happy Easter to those you celebrate. And good Sunday to those who do not.

I wrote about my current job on message.
https://m.fark.com/comments/12824462/160713086
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Good morning and Happy Sunday.  It's Artem, The Russian Dude's day off so no update from him.

But, some images:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Another Russian plane down? Any news on how/what type?

Hopefully an expensive one that is hard to replace.

Seems they've lost quite a bit of hardware since yesterday, and over 500 troops.

Such a shame...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Also found a cool-looking toy/game of some kind (to stick with a theme):

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size


and did you know sunflowers CAN GET YOU RIPPED?!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.