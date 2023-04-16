 Skip to content
(BNO News)   Mass shooting reported at teen birthday party in Alabama, sadly it is early but seems many won't see their next one   (bnonews.com) divider line
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
And now the party smells like teen spirits?
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Christ.
 
QuesoDelicioso [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I don't suppose this will be the event that makes Republicans realize "oh shiat, our policies are getting OUR kids dead" but there's always the hope, I guess.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
'Murica.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Just a regular Saturday night in small town Alablamo. Kitty Korner to the Kourt House in a dance studio of all places.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) - A gathering turned deadly in downtown Dadeville (pop.3000) early Sunday morning as a shooting left more than 20 people injured according to law enforcement on the scene.

Speculation is between 2 and 6 dead.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
https://www.facebook.com/elizabethwhitenews/

live stream. she is morbidly recording the wails of people in the back ground. most likely parents/relatives arriving on scene. photo of 6 dead floating around on instagram. this is turning ugly. teens...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alabama, was it a baby shower too?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Mugato: Alabama, was it a baby shower too?

And

a wedding reception.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Are the guns okay?


/s
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I don't suppose this will be the event that makes Republicans realize "oh shiat, our policies are getting OUR kids dead" but there's always the hope, I guess.


What do you think the Nashville shooting was?

Predominantly white private Christian school? Check.
Located in a red state (granted a blue city)? Check.
One of the victims had a relationship with the R governor's wife? Check.
Perpetrator was a "woke liberal" (by their definition of woke)? Check.

That was their wake up opportunity that Fark has always alluded to and they still blew it off.
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I don't suppose this will be the event that makes Republicans realize "oh shiat, our policies are getting OUR kids dead" but there's always the hope, I guess.


Perhaps if it happened at a birthday party for a Republican politician's kid.

Nah, they'd probably still double down.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
You mean West Florida?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xai
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?
 
durbnpoisn [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thank goodness I have this prepared just for this occasion

totallyfakenews.durbnpoisn.comView Full Size


Would you like to know more?
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Guns are the #1 cause of death for children in the US.

Doing nothing will not change that fact.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
People who solve problems with guns are pussies. Every time I see a guy carrying, my first thought is that they have a small dick and must piss their pants when watching Scooby-Doo.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?


You can't explain a phenomenon that does not exist.
As a plain statistical fact, having a gun does not make you safer - it endangers you.
So there isn't any way to explain how it happens, because it doesn't.
I do not object if sane, sober people want to own reasonable guns - but they cannot claim they want them for "protection", because they simply do not provide it.
People should understand their real reasons for wanting guns.
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Arm the dance teachers!
 
Clash City Farker
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jso2897: Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?

You can't explain a phenomenon that does not exist.
As a plain statistical fact, having a gun does not make you safer - it endangers you.
So there isn't any way to explain how it happens, because it doesn't.
I do not object if sane, sober people want to own reasonable guns - but they cannot claim they want them for "protection", because they simply do not provide it.
People should understand their real reasons for wanting guns.


The real reason is a check and balance against tyrannical government.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: QuesoDelicioso: I don't suppose this will be the event that makes Republicans realize "oh shiat, our policies are getting OUR kids dead" but there's always the hope, I guess.

Perhaps if it happened at a birthday party for a Republican politician's kid.

Nah, they'd probably still double down.


Are you kidding? Some loon gunned down a bunch of GOP bigwigs who were golfing a few years ago - and yeah, the shot pols doubled down on the pro-gun.
None of this weird obsession with 21st Century people thinking they are still in Dodge City has nothing to do with reality - it is a mass delusion, and no "reality" is going to infringe upon it.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Clash City Farker: jso2897: Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?

You can't explain a phenomenon that does not exist.
As a plain statistical fact, having a gun does not make you safer - it endangers you.
So there isn't any way to explain how it happens, because it doesn't.
I do not object if sane, sober people want to own reasonable guns - but they cannot claim they want them for "protection", because they simply do not provide it.
People should understand their real reasons for wanting guns.

The real reason is a check and balance against tyrannical government.


And that's just stupid.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Wait - softball, I think it was. Doesn't matter.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Mugato: Clash City Farker: jso2897: Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?

You can't explain a phenomenon that does not exist.
As a plain statistical fact, having a gun does not make you safer - it endangers you.
So there isn't any way to explain how it happens, because it doesn't.
I do not object if sane, sober people want to own reasonable guns - but they cannot claim they want them for "protection", because they simply do not provide it.
People should understand their real reasons for wanting guns.

The real reason is a check and balance against tyrannical government.

And that's just stupid.


Dude - sarcasm detector.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: People who solve problems with guns are pussies. Every time I see a guy carrying, my first thought is that they have a small dick and must piss their pants when watching Scooby-Doo.


Hey now, until the big reveal at the end you never really know if they're dealing with a spectre from beyond or it's just the overweight hotel owner working an angle.  It still gets me every time.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jso2897: Mugato: Clash City Farker: jso2897: Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?

You can't explain a phenomenon that does not exist.
As a plain statistical fact, having a gun does not make you safer - it endangers you.
So there isn't any way to explain how it happens, because it doesn't.
I do not object if sane, sober people want to own reasonable guns - but they cannot claim they want them for "protection", because they simply do not provide it.
People should understand their real reasons for wanting guns.

The real reason is a check and balance against tyrannical government.

And that's just stupid.

Dude - sarcasm detector.


Well people actually believe that so there's no telling if it was sarcasm.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
jso2897:

"I like to be able to hunt even if I rarely go shoot my own food"

I doubt I'll ever use a firearm in self-defense as by the time i would need it, its usefulness may be past.  an armed society isn't more polite either.  that would rely on all people respecting a certain set of boundaries and we just don't have that.  some people are flat out crazy and have no instinct for self preservation and these people can also own guns.
 
knbwhite
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

nmrsnr: Guns are the #1 cause of death for children in the US.

Doing nothing will not change that fact.


If you include 19 year olds. Wonder why that is?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jso2897: The Weekend Baker: QuesoDelicioso: I don't suppose this will be the event that makes Republicans realize "oh shiat, our policies are getting OUR kids dead" but there's always the hope, I guess.

Perhaps if it happened at a birthday party for a Republican politician's kid.

Nah, they'd probably still double down.

Are you kidding? Some loon gunned down a bunch of GOP bigwigs who were golfing a few years ago - and yeah, the shot pols doubled down on the pro-gun.
None of this weird obsession with 21st Century people thinking they are still in Dodge City has nothing to do with reality - it is a mass delusion, and no "reality" is going to infringe upon it.


I thought that was a baseball game practice
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Wait - softball, I think it was. Doesn't matter.


yes.  doesn't matter.

some people think guns should be qn absolute right and they picked that mound to.die on.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: jso2897: Mugato: Clash City Farker: jso2897: Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?

You can't explain a phenomenon that does not exist.
As a plain statistical fact, having a gun does not make you safer - it endangers you.
So there isn't any way to explain how it happens, because it doesn't.
I do not object if sane, sober people want to own reasonable guns - but they cannot claim they want them for "protection", because they simply do not provide it.
People should understand their real reasons for wanting guns.

The real reason is a check and balance against tyrannical government.

And that's just stupid.

Dude - sarcasm detector.

Well people actually believe that so there's no telling if it was sarcasm.


My best friend thinks the 2nd amendment solution is to let private citizens buy Abrams tanks and Apache helicopters
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

youngandstupid: People who solve problems with guns are pussies. Every time I see a guy carrying, my first thought is that they have a small dick and must piss their pants when watching Scooby-Doo.



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recondite cetacean
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The "think of the children " brigade continue to not.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?


I wouldn't call myself pro gun. Gun ownership isn't binary. Guns are useful tools but I also believe the majority of you shouldn't own guns because you're farking stupid. That's a universal you as in most of society.

And there's no good guy with a gun. Who needs to go packing at a birthday party? People that don't need to own guns. As a survivor of several ambushes by people that were better with guns than most Americans I will tell you that the best way to defend yourself is to run, hide, then fight. If I'm in a crowd of people and for some weird reason I'm armed I can't just pull out my gun and start firing randomly. I need to hide and assess what's going on before I act. Even then I need to wait for numb nuts to reload. There's just no good outcome
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

tembaarmswide: My best friend thinks the 2nd amendment solution is to let private citizens buy Abrams tanks and Apache helicopters


Well, that's what the Second Amendment actually says, if you interpret it with the mind of a five year old child, or a Trump appointed judge.
 
Tomahawk513 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Yeah but at least we're free from tyranny!*

* Offer not valid in red states.
 
MIRV888 [SwearJar]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You've got to be shitting me.
We're so fucked as a nation.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I don't suppose this will be the event that makes Republicans realize "oh shiat, our policies are getting OUR kids dead" but there's always the hope, I guess.


In a venue named 'Mahogany', no.  The higher wounded-to-Dade, er, dead ratio hints at DeShawn's Beef, not a white nutter.

Thankfully black guys don't watch Coen brothers movies, and don't know to "always put one in the braaiin".

White loonies, like Don Henley's Bavarians, are more....meticulous.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

knbwhite: nmrsnr: Guns are the #1 cause of death for children in the US.

Doing nothing will not change that fact.

If you include 19 year olds. Wonder why that is?


Because that was the methodology of the original paper, back when motor vehicle crashes were the #1 cause of death.

Sorry, your cherry-picking argument wasn't true, try again.
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jso2897: tembaarmswide: My best friend thinks the 2nd amendment solution is to let private citizens buy Abrams tanks and Apache helicopters

Well, that's what the Second Amendment actually says, if you interpret it with the mind of a five year old child, or a Trump appointed judge.


A chicken in every pot and a Minuteman-III in every back yard silo!
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: youngandstupid: People who solve problems with guns are pussies. Every time I see a guy carrying, my first thought is that they have a small dick and must piss their pants when watching Scooby-Doo.


[Fark user image image 259x195]


I own several guns and have enjoyed using them for the past 20+ years I've been hunting. I also consider myself a pussy. But even I'm not a big enough biatch to need to advertise I'm carrying a tool solely designed to kill from a distance.

If you feel the need to carry in public, you are a piss-pants biatch-ass pussy who gives off major little dick energy.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

QuesoDelicioso: I don't suppose this will be the event that makes Republicans realize "oh shiat, our policies are getting OUR kids dead" but there's always the hope, I guess.


Don't count on it, being sane isn't one of their strong points
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
What I'm about to suggest seems really insensitive, but hear me out. Assuming the dead children are from Republican families who've inflicted their gun policies (or lack thereof) on everyone else, make them take ownership.

Statistically in this town of 3,000, everything knows someone who died at the mass shooting. It's time to consider billboard signs like this to make them reconsider:

"Your dead aren't as important as my gun rights."

"Just because your kids got shot doesn't mean I should have to have background checks."

"Maybe instead of telling me to lock up my guns, you should lock up your kids."

It's like rubbing a dog's nose in their own feces when they've pooped in the house.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: Guns are useful tools


Meh. It the 21st Century and we live in a modern nation. Gun ownership in America, when it is benign, is recreational.
Hunting, target shooting, formal competition - these are not necessities.
I don't think people should be restricted to necessities, and I am okay with sane, sober, lawful gun ownership - but let's not call toys necessities.
Guns are more fun toys, than useful tools.
Their only real practical use in America is initiating or thwarting crimes of violence.
And we wouldn't need them for the latter if they weren't there for the former.
Guns are for crime or it's prevention - entirely negative value.
They literally bring nothing good to American society, and lend aid and comfort to cowards, psychopaths, terrorists and criminals.
Just saying is all - sorry if people don't like facts. I own a gun myself - but I understand that it is a very dangerous toy, and not a practical tool for daily use.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Clash City Farker: jso2897: Xai: Are there any pro-gun people on me who can explain how a gun can ever defend you from something like this?

Like a guy comes to kill you, and let's say you're psychic and know for a fact they are definitely planning to kill you, but have no evidence (to cut out all the 'what if's') how can you and your 'defence' gun stop them?

You can't explain a phenomenon that does not exist.
As a plain statistical fact, having a gun does not make you safer - it endangers you.
So there isn't any way to explain how it happens, because it doesn't.
I do not object if sane, sober people want to own reasonable guns - but they cannot claim they want them for "protection", because they simply do not provide it.
People should understand their real reasons for wanting guns.

The real reason is a check and balance against tyrannical government.


So then why still have them? Sorry, but your stock pile can't win against tanks and predator drones. That's not a legitimate reason to have them.
 
