(KING 5 News)   Now arriving in Ferryland   (king5.com) divider line
    More: Scary  
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sank you ferry much.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
"So we thought it was a joke," said Debbie O'Neill, a passenger who was on her way to a concert in Seattle. "And then over the intercom, the lights started flickering, flickering on and off."
O'Neill said passengers were told to brace for impact.

"So we had no idea like if we were crashing into another boat, and then we did just crash into like some dry lands," O'Neill said. "So I think the boat just scraped like the bottom because we were in shallow water."

Fark user imageView Full Size

Like, I totally, like hate when like the lights start flickering like over the intercom.  Grody to the max, dude.
 
FarkaDark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
FTFA
And then over the intercom, the lights started flickering, flickering on and off."
Everything I ever knew about intercoms is a lie
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
over 600 stranded on board

Sure it wasn't......More Than This?

imgs.smoothradio.comView Full Size
 
