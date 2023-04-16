 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Lincoln Memorial to undergo $70-million renovation below 175-ton statue of America's 16th president, transforming giant, hidden underground chamber located beneath statue into 15,000 square-foot interactive exhibit. Suck it, Jefferson Davis   (cbsnews.com) divider line
10
    More: Spiffy  
•       •       •

175 clicks; posted to Main » on 16 Apr 2023 at 4:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But still no dancing allowed.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
No picture of said chamber. (sad)

Check out the details here. (Atlas Obscura)

img.atlasobscura.comView Full Size


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Answering your question: No, he isn't.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
20 bucks says someone knocks down a load bearing wall
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Empty? Oh god... it escaped.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: 20 bucks says someone knocks down a load bearing wall


Hey Mr. George, how much you pay the new guy?  20 bucks?  No too much.
 
robodog
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Watching fireworks over the Potomac from the Lincoln memorial is the best Easter I've ever had, it's also by far the least crowded I've ever seen DC. I highly recommend it.

P.S.
Most of the museums were open with no lines for anything.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

robodog: Watching fireworks over the Potomac from the Lincoln memorial is the best Easter I've ever had, it's also by far the least crowded I've ever seen DC. I highly recommend it.

P.S.
Most of the museums were open with no lines for anything.


That is a damn low bar for the best easter ever
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who's buried in Lincoln's Memorial?
 
moulderx1 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Concrete Donkey: robodog: Watching fireworks over the Potomac from the Lincoln memorial is the best Easter I've ever had, it's also by far the least crowded I've ever seen DC. I highly recommend it.

P.S.
Most of the museums were open with no lines for anything.

That is a damn low bar for the best easter ever


Yeah. Best Easter ever was probably had by that guy who woke up in a cave 3 days after the Best Supper ever.
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.