Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: Mellow Yellow

Description: Show us photos with a dominant yellow theme. Note: No bodily waste.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Lots of Canola
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In front of my house.
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Flower Power
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Fire Breather
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Eye of Sauron

Red LED probe swinging on a string.  As the motion decays and it slows down, the oversaturation of red light begins to contaminate the green receptors on the camera sensor, causing the camera to record yellow.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size




/wildflowers
//Opelika, Alabama
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Industar 50u 50mm F3.5 enlarger lens on bellows, very soft wide open
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Kodak Colorplus 200, Olympus OM-2 w/ Zuiko 50mm F3.5 macro
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


OG Fat Pikachu
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0371 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
My sister raises puppies for assistance work, Archie came back to her when he retired.
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Mellow Yellow"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Yellow Beauty"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Green and Yellow Fire Hydrant"
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Wildflowers with butterfly
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yellow Warbler
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


More wildflowers
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Waffle House by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
thisispete
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Early Autumn roses, Dunedin Botanic Gardens, April 2023. Kodak ColorPlus 200 ISO taken with a 50mm lens on a Nikon F3. Processed with Cinestill Cs41 2-Bath Color Kit. DSLR scanned. Positives made through Negative Lab Pro on Lightroom Classic.
 
thisispete
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Autumn leaves, Dunedin Botanic Garden. Processed as above.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crete Weed
 
thisispete
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cacti, Winter Garden, Dunedin Botanic Garden. Processed as above.
 
RaptorLC [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yellow Tang fishies from Niagara Falls Aquarium, taken for better or for worse with my crappy-ish cell phone camera.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

