(Boston.com)   Ten years ago, Boston got strong   (boston.com) divider line
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hubby and I immediately purchased a really nice pressure cooker.

He'd always wanted one, and we wanted to get ours before the ban.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And sixteen years ago...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hey guys, what's going on here?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

shinji3i: [Fark user image image 245x205]

Hey guys, what's going on here?


Run, it's 4chan's younger brother of Anonymous. Angry Internet Mob incorrectly doxxing people.
 
Mock26
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sad to know that some morans still believe this was staged by the Government.
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That part where they suspended the constitution and went searching house to house door to door and ended up opening fire for hundreds of rounds into some poor sap's boat based on no positive ID beyond a FLIR signature was great!
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's only been ten years?
 
