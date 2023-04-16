 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   Detroit teens take acting lessons from Alec Baldwin   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"One of the 15-year-olds tripped with the rifle, pulled the trigger, and shot his friend in the chest, and the friend died," DPD Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.
No parents were home when this happened, and police are still trying to figure out where the firearms came from. They are now working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to find the weapons' owner.

"They didn't wander into a gun store to buy them. They got them from somewhere - got them from wherever, got them off the streets, got them from parents," Fitzgerald said.
replacementcool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Charge the parents who own the gun with negligent homicide with the dipshiat kid as an accessory.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Charge the parents who own the gun with negligent homicide with the dipshiat kid as an accessory.


If it shows it was their gun, which it likely will - sure.  But they do need to check first
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
oh yea.. "accidentally" tripped and shot the person in the chest.  loaded and chambered rifle without the safety on.

wildcardjack
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, we learned to parade with an empty chamber. They didn't. It's at least negligence.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The problem isn't guns, it's bad people with guns, said the parents moments before they rushed home because their kid accidentally killed another kid.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Yeah, we learned to parade with an empty chamber. They didn't. It's at least negligence.


Don't you dare set restrictions on how people handle their guns though. If they want to keep a round in the chamber that's their right.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Won't somebody buy these kids some Nerf guns or even paintball guns or BB guns instead of real guns?

My parents didn't trust me with a BB gun and I don't think paintball guns were a thing yet. They wouldn't even buy me a skateboard which I begged for.

this was my favorite gun back then:
khatores
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Redh8t: "One of the 15-year-olds tripped with the rifle, pulled the trigger, and shot his friend in the chest, and the friend died," DPD Asst. Chief Charles Fitzgerald said.
No parents were home when this happened, and police are still trying to figure out where the firearms came from. They are now working with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives to find the weapons' owner.

"They didn't wander into a gun store to buy them. They got them from somewhere - got them from wherever, got them off the streets, got them from parents," Fitzgerald said.
There is a pretty clear correlation between the increase in gun deaths and a massive increase in firearm sales.


More charts here:
https://www.nbcnews.com/data-graphics/6-charts-show-rise-guns-us-people-dying-rcna30537


Mock26
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
