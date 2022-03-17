 Skip to content
(Fox2 Detroit)   Hey free pizza. What's the worst that could happen other than it having pineapple? Pew pew pew   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
15
    More: Murica, Boy, 14-year-old boys, Death, 31-year-old man, wrong Detroit house, Parent, Adolescence, House  
GalFisk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody got pizzed off.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
food.fnr.sndimg.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what? I thought that when your food was delivered to the wrong address that you call up the delivery place and they send you a replacement order. No one ever told me you could just start shooting people! How long have I been missing out on this option?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why does pineapple get all the love?  Why not some passion fruit, mango, or guava with your ham and pepperoni?

#occupynastypizza
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ok, I have to admit, mango and pork chop pizza with white sauce, honey, and hot peppers does sound kind of good.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Detroit shooting trifecta in play.
 
Cythraul
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Say what you will, but ham and pineapple pizza is delicious.
 
Lee451
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Occasionally, my next door neighbors use UbērEats. Sometimes I find their food on my porch the next morning. They have never resorted to violence over this. Possibly because I let them put their trash out with mine on trash day.
 
Father_Jack [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cythraul: Say what you will, but ham and pineapple pizza is delicious.


its a crime against men and god, and you should be punished accordingly.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I had someone try to deliver pizza to me a few weeks ago.  I don't know if he had instructions to come to the back door, of if he had tried the front first while I was in the shower.

He didn't believe me when I told him that he had the wrong house.

But he was better than the postal service.  I've gotten packages that were not only the wrong house number,  but the wrong street, too
 
Biledriver
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Why does pineapple get all the love?  Why not some passion fruit, mango, or guava with your ham and pepperoni?

#occupynastypizza


Why don't you just throw in orange slices? Pears?? Bananas???

YOU'LL KILL US ALL WITH YOUR ARROGANCE TOM!!!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Oneiros: I had someone try to deliver pizza to me a few weeks ago.  I don't know if he had instructions to come to the back door, of if he had tried the front first while I was in the shower.

He didn't believe me when I told him that he had the wrong house.

But he was better than the postal service.  I've gotten packages that were not only the wrong house number,  but the wrong street, too


Large sausage pizza delivery guy coming in the back door?

Yeah, I've seen that movie.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mock26: Wait, what? I thought that when your food was delivered to the wrong address that you call up the delivery place and they send you a replacement order. No one ever told me you could just start shooting people! How long have I been missing out on this option?


In America you can just start shooting as a response to anything. Or for no reason at all.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Now's as good a time as any to remind everyone that you're roughly twice as likely to get killed on the job delivering food or packages than a cop;

Fark user imageView Full Size


Tip your pizza dude.
=Smidge=
 
