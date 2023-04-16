 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Why is this hard? They're already cooked. Just get a sh*tload of hamburger buns   (yahoo.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
everything is bigger in texas.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Too many bone splinters in the meat.
 
bughunter [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Looks more like smoked brisket.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You have to bury the bodies to reduce the fly load. I could solve this with some Trencor gear and a mask.
 
Thrakkorzog
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Hey Maverick lower down some more dynamite. A whole heap of it.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ship them to Florida, Africa, and Australia and let the alligators and crocodiles eat them. Or, air lift them to some active volcano and dump them in.
 
dyhchong
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: Ship them to Florida, Africa, and Australia and let the alligators and crocodiles eat them. Or, air lift them to some active volcano and dump them in.


I was thinking volcano as well, or maybe just dump them on barges and scatter a couple hundred tonnes every 30km or so in the ocean.

A cow is what, 700kg? 18,000 of them = 13 kilotonnes. A blue whale weighs up to 0.2 kilotonnes. So 65 drops = a blue whale dying every 30km, the ocean will handle that fine.
 
